$1.7 million San Antonio Rodeo comes to a close

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 25, 2017) –By Susan Kanode – The San Antonio Rodeo started on Feb. 9 with 400 contestants hoping to leave the AT&T Center with big paychecks.

That dream came true for the Xtreme Bulls champion on Saturday afternoon and the rodeo champions on Saturday night. The day started out with an exciting performance of bull riding where Colorado’s Ty Wallace rose to the top.

Wallace rode Powder River Rodeo’s Shocker for 90 points. That eight-second effort netted him a whopping $25,380. And while he didn’t win the bull riding at the rodeo, he still earned $14,613 bringing his San Antonio total winnings to $39,993.

The stars were shining on Amberleigh Moore and her great mare “CP Dark Moon” in the AT&T Center as well. Moore, from Keizer, Ore., and the eight-year-old horse that she calls Paige won all three rounds in her preliminary bracket. Then, they won a round and tied for first in the two semifinals competitions. She led the standings coming into the finals by over $2,000.

Taking the first barrel with left-hand turns and the next two to the right, she had the fastest time on Saturday night once again at 13.98 seconds. She had made five victory laps around the AT&T Center horseback. Her sixth one was standing in the back of a Ford truck. She earned $29,339.

“I was talking to her the whole trip,” Moore said. “It’s amazing that she could hear me with the fans in here, but she did and she did everything I asked her to.”

Paige was also honored as one of the Animal Athletes at the San Antonio Rodeo. That got Moore another $1,500 bonus. Moore is leaving San Antonio as the highest earning contestant in the rodeo’s history.

Bareback riding saw unheard of scores at the top of the leaderboard. Tyler Nelson, from Victor, Idaho, won first place in the finals with a 91.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage. That got him $14,476 for the night and total earnings of $25,881 for the biggest win of his career.

World champion and current standings leader, Tim O’Conner from Zwingle, Iowa finished half a point behind Nelson with 91. Tanner Aus from Granite Falls, Minn., had a 90 and the final check went to Richmond Champion from The Woodlands, Texas, with an 89.

“This was the best bareback riding I’ve ever witnessed, “O’Connell said. “Where else can you go and score 91 points and finish second? That was phenomenal.”

Hunter Herrin, from Apache, Okla., was a repeat champion and he did it with speed. The tie-down roper tied his own arena record with a 6.6-second run Saturday night. He won $22,734.

Kaleb Driggers from Albany, Ga., is a three-time team roping champion in the AT&T Center and he’s won it with three different partners. He finished at the top of the standings this year with the reigning world champion all-around, Junior Nogueira from Presidente Prudente, Brazil. The each earned $21,692.

Plans are already underway for the 2018 San Antonio Rodeo which will be held Feb. 8 – 24.

Bareback Riding – Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, $25,881

Steer Wrestling – Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., $21,604

Team Roping – Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil

And Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., $21,692

Saddle Bronc Riding – CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, $24,927

Tie-Down Roping – Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., $22,745

Barrel Racing – Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., $29,339

Bull Riding – Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, $27,033

The following are final results from the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Complete results are available at sarodeo.com

Finals followed by total money (20th performance) —

Bareback Riding: 1, Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage, $14,476. 2, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 91, $10,857. 3, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 90, $7,238. 4, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 89, $3,619. (total money) 1, Nelson, $25,881. 2, O’Connell, $21,407. 3, Aus, $14,438. 4, Champion, $13,242.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 3.8 seconds, $14,476. 2, Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 4.1, $10, 857. 3, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 4.3, $7,238. 4, Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis., 4.5, $3,619. (total money) 1, Erickson, $21,604. 2, Peek, $18,270. 3, Ragatz, $11,817. 4, Guenthner, $11,693.

Team Roping: 1, Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds, $14,476. 2, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, 4.3, $10,857. 3, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif., 4.4, $7,238. 4, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Jim Ross Cooper, Stephenville, Texas, 5.4, $3,619. (total money) Driggers and Nogueira, $21,692. 2, Brown and Long, $21,034. 3, Buckaloo and Woodard, $13,974 4, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and korty Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, $11,334.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Wound Up and CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior, 87.5 points and $12,666 each. 3, Nat Stratton, Goodwell, Okla., 87, $7,238. 4, (tie) Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Okla., and Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 86, $1,809. (total money) 1, Bradshaw, $24,927. 2, Braden, $22,076. 3, Stratton, $13,974. 4, Crawley, $12,074.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 6.6 seconds, $14,476. 2, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 7.1, $10,857. 3, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 7.8, $7,238. 4, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 7.9, $3,619. (total money) 1, $22,745. 2, Hanchey, $19,696. 3, Smidt, $11,389.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.98 seconds, $14,476. 2, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 14.11, $10,857. 3, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., and Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 14.16, $5,428 each. (total money) 1, Moore, $29,339. 2, Grimes, $23,474. 3, Langdon, $12,272. 4, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., $9,980.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 91 points on D&H Cattle Company’s Sweet Pro Bruiser, $19,905. 2 ,Scottie Knapp, Albquerque, N.M., 88, $16,286. (total money) 1, Jarboe, $27,033. 2, Knapp, $20,206. 3, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, $15,706. 4, Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., $14,613.