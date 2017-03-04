2017 CFR Dates Announced

Airdrie, Alberta (March 2, 2017) – Courtesy CPRA – The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, in partnership with Northlands, announced today that the 44th edition of the Canadian Finals Rodeo will run from November 8 – 12, 2017.

The announcement means that this year’s CFR will take place on its traditional weekend and in its traditional home – Northlands Coliseum.

“For the past 43 years, Northlands has been home to the CFR,” said Tim Reid, President and CEO for Northlands. “The CFR provides the Capital Region with a strong economic boost. Our research dating back to 2011 continues to be validated as we have worked with Edmonton Tourism on an economic impact study in 2016. The results will show that the CFR is the single largest annual event in Edmonton.”

Reid also addressed the fact that the dates overlap with the PBR Global Cup event slated for November 9 – 11 in Edmonton’s Rogers Place. “I don’t know that we see the products as the same thing,” he commented. “The great thing about CFR is that it’s seven events with a connection to our western heritage. CFR is a traditional event and I think PBR is more of a made-for-TV event aimed at more of an urban audience.”

Reid went on to emphasize the importance of Farmfair International and its long-standing association with the Canadian Finals Rodeo. “We had no opportunity to more Farmfair off its customary dates and the partnership between CFR, Farmfair International and now Agri-Trade in Red Deer, is really important to us.

Kyle Rock, Operations Manager with the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association, echoed the optimism expressed by his Northlands colleague. “Northlands has been our partner in the CFR for more than 40 years and we are proud to continue the tradition. We look forward to two more years at Northlands Coliseum as well as seeing the launch of a summer rodeo in Edmonton. This is a testament to Northlands commitment to their roots and the rodeo community.”

Tickets for the CFR will go on sale May 1, 2017 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.ca. In addition to CFR, advance reserved seats to the inaugural K-Days Rodeo (July 21 – 23, 2017) and the Heritage Ranch Rodeo (during Farmfair International) will be available at that time.