7th and 8th Performance Results Plus Current Leaders From National Western

The following are unofficial results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Seventh Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla., 82 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Lightning. 2, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 79.5. 3, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 78.5. 4, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 74.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Cameron Moreman, Glen Ullin, N.D., 4.1 seconds. 2, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 4.3. 3, Kody Woodward, Dupree, S.D., 5.3. 4, Tyler Schau, Almont, N.D., 7.5.

Team Roping: 1, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas, 6.5. 2, Logan and Leroy Milligan, Torrington, Wyo., 8.0. 3, Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Jim Ross Cooper, Stephenville, Texas, 9.7. 4, Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D., and Riley Curchet, Kaycee, Wyo., 12.7.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Nat Stratton, Goodwell, Okla., 76 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s On Your Own. 2, Sam Spreadborough, Snyder, Texas, 71.5. 3, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 65. 4, Jeff Cover, Ashby, Neb., 62.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo., 8.3. 2, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 8.6. 3, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 9.4. 4, Joe James, Rawlins, Wyo., 11.5.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas, 15.49. 2, Megan Lewis, Filer, Idaho, 15.57. 3, Kenna Kaminski, Bellville, Texas, 15.75. 4, Morgan Breaux, Tomball, Texas, 15.80.

Bull Riding: 1, Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., 85 points on JK Rodeo’s Bad Grandma. 2, Bowen Allemand, Irene, S.D., 83. 3, Josh Frost, Randlett, Uath, 80.5. 4, Trevor Reiste, Minden, Iowa, 78.5.

Eighth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 81 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Titanium. 2, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 80.5. 3, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 78.5. 4, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 75.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Ryan Swayze, Freedom, Okla., 3.4. seconds. 2, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 4.1. 3, Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., 4.8. 4, Sam Powers, Sonora, Texas, 6.6.

Team Roping: 1, Philip McCoy, Beggs, Okla., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 4.6. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas, 4.9. 3, Casey Adams, Ault, Colo., and Riley Pedro, Honolulu, Hawaii, 5.8. 4, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Billy Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 14.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 80 points on Cervi Championship’s Forked Up. 2, Nat Stratton, Goodwell, Okla., 76. 3, Weston Pierschbacher, Kellerton, Iowa, 75.5. 4, (tie) Justin Caylor, Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Dalton Davis, Holcomb, Kan., 75 each.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 8.7 seconds. 2, Michael Otero, Krum, Texas, 9.0. 3, Newt Bruley, Willow Lake, S.D., 9.3. 4, Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 9.4.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas, 15.57. 2, Morgan Breaux, Tomball, Texas, 15.59. 3, Kaylee Gallino, Wasta, S.D., 15.63. 4, Natalie Bland, Boyd, Texas, 15.87.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 84.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Mid Life Crisis. 2, Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D., 81.5. 3, Steve Woolsey, Payson, Utah, 78.5.

Current Leaders —

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Xplosive Skies. 2, (tie) Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 83.5. 4, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 82.5. (second round) 1, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85 on Calgary Stampede’s Tootsie Roll. 2, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 84.5. 3, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 83. 4, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 81. (total on two) 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 168. 2, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 165.5. 3, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 161. 4, Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., 160.5.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, (tie) Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., and Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., 4.2 seconds each. 3, Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., 4.4. 4, Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif., 4.6. (second round) 1, Ryan Swayze, Freedom, Okla., 3.4. 2, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 3.8. 3, (tie) Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D.; Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla.; and Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas; 4.1. (total on two) 1, Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla., 8.9. 2, (tie) Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., and Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 9.0. 4, Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif., 9.2.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 4.6 seconds. 2, Robert Ansley, Moriarity, N.M., and Shad Chadwick, Cave Creek, Ariz., 5.2. 3, Zac Small, Welch, Okla., and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.5. 4, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Nev., 5.6. (second round) 1, Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah and Thad Ward, Howell, Utah, 4.1. 2, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 4.2. 3, Philip McCoy, Beggs, Okla., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 4.6. 4, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas, 4.9. (total on two) 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland, City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 9.6. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas, 11.4. 3, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 15.3. 4, Philip McCoy, Beggs, Okla., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 20.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 88 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 86. 3, Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 85.5. 4, (tie) Brady Nicholes, Hoytesville, Utah, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 82.5 each. (second round) 1, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 85 points on Calgary Stampede’s Sergeant Whitney. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 82.5. 3, Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Utah, 81.5. 4, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 81. (total on two) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 169. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 168.5. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 166.5. 4, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 162.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 7.6. 2, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.8. 3, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.0. 4, (tie) Will Howell, Stillwater, Okla., and J.D. McQuistion, Collinsville, Texas, 8.1 each. (second round) 1, (tie) Caddo Lewellan, Morrison, Okla., and Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 7.9. 3, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.0. 4, Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo., 8.3. (total on two) 1, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 16.2. 2, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 17.0. 3, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 17.9. 4, J.C. Malone, Hooper, Utah, 18.4.

Women’s Barrel Race: (first round) 1, (tie) Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, and Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 15.38 seconds each. 3, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.41. 4, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 15.46. (second round) 1, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 15.34. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.46. 3, Rainy Pratt, Stephenville, Texas, 15.51. 4, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 15.56. (total on two) 1, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 30.80. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 30.87. 3, Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas, 31.06. 4, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 31.13.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Mike Sparks, Caldwell, Idaho, 85.5 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s HTTR. 2, Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., 85. 3, (tie) Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho and Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 83.5 each. (second round) 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 86 on Cervi Championship’s Slim Kitty. 2, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 84.5. 3, (tie) Jeff Berturs, Avon, S.D., and Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. (total on two) 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 168.5. 2, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 163. 3, Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 160. 4, Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, 137.