Aubrey barrel racer at top of San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo leaderboard

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 11, 2017) – By Susan Kanode –There was a lot of heat during the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo on Saturday, most of it caused by barrel racer Taylor Langdon and her great buckskin mare, Vegas Firefighter.

The eight-year -old mare and her jockey were the only barrel-racing duo in Bracket 1 to have three runs under 14 seconds that were penalty-free. Her times of 13.85, 13.94 and 13.74 were by far the most consistent and saw her making three victory laps around the AT&T Center. They were the high-money earners out of all the contestants in the bracket at $6,843. They are planning their trip back to the semi-finals which start on Feb. 21.

“I’m on cloud nine,” Langdon said in a Facebook post shortly after her third run. “I don’t know when I have been more excited. Semi-Finals here we come.”

Langdon, grew up near Aubrey, Texas, riding cutting horses. While in high school, she started competing in barrel racing and was hooked. She earned a rodeo scholarship to Texas Tech University in Lubbock where she qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo three times.

It has all been part of the process for the focused young woman who has her sights set on the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) next December in Las Vegas. It’s not just a coincidence that the mare that is helping her achieve that goal is called Vegas.

Langdon finished the 2016 season just two spots out of qualifying for her first NFR. She is currently 30th in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings with $7,802. Add in the money she has already won here and she would be in the top 10 with opportunity to change that with a win in the semi-finals and then the finals.

While Langdon and other contestants from Bracket 1 are excited about making the trip back to the Alamo City after their third-round competition on Saturday afternoon, a new group started Bracket 2 on Saturday night. Jacobs Crawley, from Boerne dominated the saddle bronc riding in Bracket 1, winning 2 rounds and placing in the third to earn $5,987 here so far.

Saturday night, it was his younger brother Sterling who made the victory lap around the arena after the saddle bronc riding. He was 88 points on Stampede Warrior, a horse from Canada’s Calgary Stampede for the win. He is hoping to dominate like his world champion brother and have a chance at a San Antonio Championship Feb. 22.

The second round of Bracket 2 will continue here on Sunday with a performance at 1 p.m. At other rodeos, contestants focus on their scores and times, but these are all looking at how much money they earn as that is how they advance through the brackets into the Semi-Finals and then to the Finals. When it is all said and done, $1.7 million in prize money will have been distributed among the athletes. For Taylor Langdon, it has the potential to change her whole year.

The following are results after the first performance of the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Complete results are available at sarodeo.com

Bracket 1, round 3 followed by total money —

Bareback Riding: 1, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 85.5 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Forward Motion, $2,281. 2, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 80.5, $1,711. 3, (tie) Richmond Champion, The Woodladns, Texas, and Devan Rielly, Sheridan, Wyo., 80 and $855 points each. (semi-finals qualifiers) 1, O’Connell, $6,273. 2, Champion, $4,277. 3, Bloom, $3,992. 4, Kelly Timberman, Mills, Wyo., $1,141.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D., 5.4 seconds, $2,281. 2, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 5.5, $1,71. 3, Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark., 6.0, $1,141. 4, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., 6.3, $571. (semi-finals qualifiers) Brunner, $3,992. 2, (tie) Floyd and Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis., $2,851 each. 4, Josh Clark, Belgrade, Mont., $1,996.

Team Roping: 1, ( tie) Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas; Pace Freed, Chubbuck, Idaho and Garrett Jess, Coulee City Wash.; Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Jim Ross Cooper, Stephenville, Texas; and Manny Egusquiza Jr., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 4.3 seconds and $1,426 each. (semi-finals qualifiers) 1, Egusquiza and Koontz, $5,988. 2, Cooper and Cooper, $3,136. 3, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.4, $2,851. 4, Rowdy Rieken, Arp, Texas, and Sid Sporer, Cody Wyo., $1,711.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Lane Cust, Sylvan Lake, Alberta, 86.5 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s No Show Jones, 86.5, $2,281. 2, (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 82.5 and $1,426 each. 4, (tie) Samuel Kelts, Millarville, Alberta, and Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 82, $285. (semi-finals qualifiers) 1, Crawley, $5,988. 2, (tie) Cust and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, $3,422. 4, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, $2,566.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 6.9 seconds, $2,281. 2, Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 7.1, $2,851. 3, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 7.5, $1,141. 4, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.6, $570. (semi-finals qualifiers) 1, Shiozawa, $3,422. 2, Moore, $2,851. 3, (tie) Williams and Randall Carlisle, Athens, Texas, $2,281 each.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 13.74 seconds, $2,281. 2, Kim Schulze, Larkspur, Colo., 13.96, $1,711. 3, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 14.01, $1,141. 4, Stevi Hilllman, Weatherford, Texas, 14.06, $570.(semi-finals qualifiers) 1, Langdon, $6,483. 2, (tie) Schulze and Hillman, $2,281. 4, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, $1,711.

Bull Riding: 1, (three rides) Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, 80.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Pit Boss, $2,471. 2, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 80, $1,901. 3, Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas, 71, $1,331. (semi-finals qualifiers) 1, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $3,136. 2, Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M., $2,851. 3, Melancon and Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, $2,281.

Bracket 2, round 1 – fourth performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., on Calgary Stampede’s Princess Warrior and J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., on Frontier Rodeo’s Gunfire, 82 points and $1,996 each. 3, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 79.5, $1,141. 4, (tie) Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, and R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 78, $285.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev., 3.9 seconds, $2,281. 2, Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 4.2, $1,711. 3, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 4.5, $1,141. 4, Brad Johnson, Reva, S.D., 4.6, $570.

Team Roping: 1, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.9 seconds, $2,281. 2, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif., 5.4, $1,711. 3, Ryan Reed, Wittmann, Ariz., and Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif., 5.6, $1,141. 4, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 9.9, $470.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 88 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior, $2,281. 2, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 86, $1,711. 3, (tie) Tyrel Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba; Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta; and Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla.; 81 and 4570 each.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 8.4, $2,281. 2, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 9.5, $1,711. 3, Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, 9.9, $1,141. 4, Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 10.8, $570.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 14.06, $2,281. 2, Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, Calif., 14.13, $1,711. 3, Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 14.17, $1,141. 4, Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont., 14.32, $570.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 86.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Psychopath, $2,471. 2, Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas, 86, $1,901. 3, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, $1,331.