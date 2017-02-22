Baylor Roche receives early birthday present

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Courtesy PRCA – This was a great early birthday present for steer wrestler Baylor Roche.

On Feb. 17, just three days before his 28th birthday, Roche was celebrating his first win at the San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo in his career.

“This was a great birthday present – the best one yet,” Roche said.

Roche stopped the clock in 3.0 seconds – just a tenth of a second off the rodeo record – in the short round to capture the win at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

That run allowed him to win the average with a 10.2-second time on three head, which set a rodeo record. The three-head record was 11.9 seconds, set by Beau Clark in 2015.

“You have to have the right steer to have that kind of run, and I drew really well,” Roche said. “I rode Josh Peek’s horse, Ace, and that really helped. I won San Juan (Capistrano, Calif.) on him two years ago, and I’ve had quite a bit of luck on him.”

Roy Duvall holds the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo steer wrestling record at 2.9 seconds, which he recorded in 1986. Roche tied Joshua Clark for the fastest bulldogging run so far in the 2017 season.

“The short round was fast all the way through,” Roche said. “I knew what my steer was, and what I had to do to be fast on him, but I was pretty surprised to be 3 seconds. That felt really good.”

Thanks to his performance in the finals, with Dirk Tavenner as his hazer, Roche was able to leave San Angelo with $9,742. He qualified for the 12-man finals with a two-head time of 7.2 seconds, which placed him second behind reigning PRCA Steer Wrestling World Champion Tyler Waguespack (7.0 seconds).

“Getting this win feels great,” Roche said. “I didn’t have a very good Finals, and then I went to Denver in January and I don’t think I stopped the clock. My first one at Fort Worth (Texas) I was like 29 seconds, so this feels good to get something going. Ever since I came here (San Angelo), I kind of got a lick, and then I won my set at San Antonio.”

At San Antonio, in Bracket 2, Roche placed second in the first round, and won the third round to qualify for the semifinals. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo concludes Feb. 26.

“The last couple of weeks, I’ve really been able to get things rolling,” Roche said.

An added bonus for Roche last week is he was able to fly home to Tremonton, Utah, Tuesday and stay until Friday morning before catching a flight to San Angelo.

“I got to see my wife, Samantha, and our little boy, Bex (15 months), and that was great,” Roche said. “They are my biggest supporters.”

Roche qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Polaris RANGER the last two years. He placed ninth and 15th in the WEATHER GUARD® PRCA World Standings, respectively.

This past December, Roche arrived at the WNFR in 10th place and left in 15th after placing in just two rounds and winning $25,231 in Las Vegas.

“When I got to the (2016) Finals, I don’t think I was as mentally prepared as I needed to be,” Roche said. “The first year I went to the Finals (in 2015) I went in blind and I was just excited.”

Other winners at the $447,257 rodeo were all-around cowboy Josh Peek (steer wrestling, tie-down roping, $12,250), bareback rider Chad Rutherford (176 points on two head), team ropers Travis Tryan/Chase Tryan (19.4 seconds on three head), saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright (162 points on two head), tie-down roper Cade Swor (23.7 seconds on three head), barrel racer Kassie Mowry (44.17 seconds on three runs) and bull rider Trey Benton III (88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Red Rocket).

Peek’s check for winning the all-around in San Angelo broke the rodeo record set two years ago by Bart Brunson ($10,707), and bareback rider Rutherford set an arena record with his 91.5-point ride in the short go, eclipsing Caleb Bennett’s mark of 90.5, set last year.

Cody Wright’s sons, Ryder and Rusty, can now lay claim to three of the last four saddle bronc titles in San Angelo. Before Ryder’s big win this year, Rusty shared the title with Allen Boore a year ago and won it outright in 2014.