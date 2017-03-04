BFO camps offer bullfighters more in-depth education about their sport

By Ted Harbin – Freestyle bullfighters now have a chance to step their game up to the next level.

Bullfighters Only is conducting a series of camps over the next few months to help up-and-coming athletes hone their skills as they plan to participate in one of the most action-packed sport in existence.

“We’re having Development Camps, and the top students from each of those camps will be invited to the BFO Super Camp,” said Aaron Ferguson, founder and CEO of Bullfighters Only.

The Super Camp will take place May 30-June 3 in Decatur, Texas, and will be presented by Fit-n-Wise. Super Camp will be held in a professional sports setting with all of the same bells and whistles as an NFL training camp. Athletes will have the opportunity to work one on one with high-level coaches, trainers and nutritionists in a state-of-the-art facility.

“The great thing about the BFO Super Camp is that it won’t cost anything for those bullfighters who are part of it,” Ferguson said. “They will train with the top bullfighters in the world and have a chance to qualify for the BFO event in Decatur on June 2nd.”

BFO Decatur is a stand-alone event that will feature the top freestyle bullfighters in the game all battling for the $25,000 prize. More information on the event will be released soon.

The first two BFO Development Camps are coming in a few weeks and are designed for intermediate and advanced freestyle bullfighters. The first is set for March 10-12 in San Bernadino, Calif., with world champion Lance Brittan and Ferguson as instructors. The second will be March 17-19 in Sikeston, Mo., with Ross Hill, Toby Inman and Schell Apple putting students through the paces.

“The BFO Development Camps will focus on the technical aspects of our sport,” Ferguson said. “Experienced bullfighters will guide students by placing heavy emphasis on physical fitness, nutrition and the mental approach to the game.

“On the final day of each camp, we will have BFO Discovery Day, where fans and beginners are introduced to the game through a crash course in Bullfighters Only 101. There will be a curriculum and hands-on training with a bull dummy and they may even get to face a live animal.”

The deadline for both camps is midnight on Feb. 28. For more information and to sign up, visit BFO’s website, www.BullfightersOnly.com