Big Spring arena being updated

BIG SPRING, Texas – By Ted Harbin – The historic Big Spring Rodeo Bowl is getting a facelift.

“It was just time for some major TLC and some remodeling,” said Dane Driver, a longtime member of the volunteer committee that produces the Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo, set for 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15-Saturday, June 17, at the Rodeo Bowl.

“Our focus this year is giving back to our rodeo bowl. We’ve been lucky enough to receive some grants and give the bowl the facelift we are all proud to see. This is our 84th year, and the bowl is about as old as the rodeo.”

The work will be done in the nick of time for the rodeo, which has a long legacy in this west Texas town.

“Like most committees, we’re doing all we can to keep something going,” he said. “These are all non-profit rodeos. We’ve always had a special spot in everybody’s heart. You can see the generations of families that have come to this rodeo. I’ve been here all my life, and you watch the box seats and the kids, then before you know it, the kids are bringing their kids.

“We’re lucky enough to have the task of keeping it going. We’ve been doing this for 84 years, and while lots of things have changed, we feel like we need to put on a great event that is something special for the families – for the grandparents and the great-grandparents.”

With all the time having been put on remodeling the rodeo bowl, the committee knows it will still have an outstanding rodeo for fans.

“With Pete and his crew coming in, we know without a doubt that the show is going to be excellent,” Driver said of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, one of the premier stock contracting firms in ProRodeo. “We can just focus on getting our facilities up to date so that the cowboys are proud to come in and participate here.”

That’s the fantastic measure of a community rodeo. Not only is it a family-friendly event, but it also is a championship competition. Carr is enlisting the help of funnyman/clown Troy Lerwill to help with the entertainment.

“We’re bringing ‘The Wild Child’ back to town,” Driver said. “We have a heck of an arena for his show, and he is one of Big Spring’s favorites. The town always has great reception for Troy, and he always treats us so well. We love having him at our rodeo.”

That’s also the way the Big Spring rodeo committee thinks about Pete Carr and his team of professionals.

“Pete and his crew are there to do as much or as little as we ask them,” Driver said. “They offer a relief off us. On top of that, we know the quality of stock is going to be unmatched, and the production is going to be the best level possible.”

Over 84 years of rodeo, fans in Big Spring know what they like.