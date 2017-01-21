Bronc Riding Battle Highlights First Night of World’s Original Indoor Rodeo®

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 20, 2017) – by Johna Cravens – The 2017 edition of the World’s Original Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo began with a saddle bronc riding battle at the first of 29 rodeo performances that run daily until February 4.

The competition looked like a family affair with three of the Wright brothers from Milford, Utah, and their brother-in-law CoBurn Bradshaw trading the lead. Older brother Alex Wright started the battle with a 74.5-point ride, but then Jesse (one of a pair of twins) moved into the lead with 77.5 points. Bradshaw took what seemed to be the lead with a score of 82 and then the other twin, Jake, scored 83. It looked as if Jake would be the leader after the first night of competition, but Canadian cowboy Jake Watson had the final say.

Watson, who had been granted a re-ride after his first bronc didn’t buck enough to give him a fair chance, had better luck the second time around. After the bull riding ended the rodeo, Watson rode J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker for 87 points and a four-point lead over Jake Wright in the first round.

Tonight’s field in saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, and team roping compete in round two Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Watson, who qualified for his first National Finals Rodeo in December, will be aiming for another high score to earn a spot in the championship finals here February 4.

Garrett Smith of Rexburg, Idaho, is making the most of 2017 in Fort Worth. Smith was one of two cowboys to stay on a bull for eight seconds Friday night and leads the bull riding by 4.5 points. On Tuesday night he rode two bulls during the Bulls’ Night Out action and earned just under $14,000. The only three-time national high school all-around champion Smith is currently ranked second in the 2017 world standings and is aiming for his second NFR.

The World’s Original Indoor Rodeo® continues Saturday with performances at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Fort Worth’s historic Will Rogers Coliseum.

The following are unofficial results from Friday night’s performance of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 20, 2017.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 78 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s King Thomas. 2, Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 77.5 3, Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Ca., 73. 4, Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., 71.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, Shane Hadley, Stephenville, Texas, 3.4 seconds. 2, (tie) Sam Powers, Sonora, Texas, and Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Ca., 3.8. 4, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 4.0. 6, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 4.2.

Team Roping: 1, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, 5.1 seconds. 2, Brett Stuart, Bridgeport, Texas, and Wesley Moss, Paradise, Texas, 6.1. 3, J.D. Yates and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 7.5. 4, Ty Daniel Haller, Decatur, Texas, and Krece D. Harris, Boyd, Texas, 8.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker. 2, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. 3, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 82. 4, (tie) Lane Cust, Sylvan Lake, Alberta, and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 77.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah, 8.1 seconds. 2, Ace Sloan, Cuero, Texas, 8.4. 3, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 8.5. 4, (tie) Justin Smith, Leesville, La., and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6. 6, (tie) Clint Nyegaard, Cuero, Texas, and Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 8.7.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Sherrylynn Johnson, Henryetta, Okla., 17.16 seconds. 2, Sally Long, Guymon, Okla., 17.20. 3, Shelby Garcia, Poolville, Texas, 17.21. 4, Shelby, Herrmann, Stephenville, Texas, 17.31.

Bull Riding: (first round) (two rides) 1, Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 73.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Western Hauler’s Raptor. 2, Dakota Cator, Spearman, Texas, 69.