Bull Riders take center stage at National Western on Monday 1-16-2017

DENVER (January 16, 2017) -By Susan Kanode– Jordan Hansen entered the National Western Stock Show Rodeo confident and ready to ride bulls.

That attitude comes from momentum from being the 2016 Canadian Pro Rodeo Association champion bull rider, a title he earned in Edmonton, Alberta, last December. That was a title that he had worked very hard to achieve after missing four months of action with a broken ankle suffered at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming last July.

He returned to Canada for a doctor to put the pieces back together. Tocthree plates and 10 screws later, doctors weren’t sure he would be ready to ride at the Canadian Finals Rodeo. Hansen had other plans, worked hard at rehabilitating the ankle and rode five out of six bulls there.

He took the lead in the first round here at the National Western on Monday afternoon with an 87.5-point effort on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s bull named Vitalix White Smoke. Soon after he made his ride, Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Joe Frost, from Randlett, Utah, rode Bar T Rodeo’s Back To Black for 86.5 ride. Frost is now in second place in the first round.

Both of these men will ride their second bulls in the Denver Coliseum Tuesday night, Jan. 17th at the 7 p.m. performance. There is also an Exceptional Rodeo featuring contestants and special needs children at 11:30 a.m. in the Denver Coliseum.

The following are unofficial results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Ninth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho, 81.5 points on Bar T Rodeo’s Double Vision. 2, Cory Brown, Ola, Ark., 78. 3, Dantan Bertsch, Eastland, Saskatchewan, 77. 4, Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 74.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Heath Thomas, Hamphill, Texas, 4.2. 2, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 5.9. 3, Cody Pratt, Pueblo, Colo., 6.5. 4, Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla., 8.4.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla.; and Jhett Trenary, Salida, Colo., and Bret Trenary, Salida, Colo.; 5.0. 3, Anthony Lucia, Weatherford, Okla., and Seth Jones, Decatur, Texas, 5.3. 4, Wade Nelson, Faith, S.D., and Wylee Nelson, Faith, S.D., 5.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Alan Gobert, Browning, Mont., 77.5 points on Bar T Rodeo’s Rockin Ruby. 2, Colton Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo., 76.5. 3, Chanse Darling, Hyattville, Wyo., 75. 4, Dawson Jandreau, Kennebec, S.D., 72.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tyler Prcin, Alvord, Texas, 9.4 seconds. 2, Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 10.4. 3, Clay Long, Springtown, Texas, 11.6. 4, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 12.5.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Jamie Barrow, Snyder, Texas, 15.70 seconds. 2, Kathy Korell-Rach, Loveland, Colo., 15.86. 3, Erin Williams, Dickinson, N.D., 15.94. 4, Hali Scott, Rye, Colo., 16.48.

Bull Riding: 1, Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta, 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix White Smoke. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 86.5. 3, Shad Heiner, Morgan, Utah, 80. 4, Jacob Smith, LaSalle, Colo., 72.