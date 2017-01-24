Bull Riding Takes Spotlight with Tim Bingham’s 88 at Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 23, 2017) By Johna Cravens – Bull rider Tim Bingham finished Monday at the World’s Original Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Livestock Show & Rodeo with a bang. His 88-point ride on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy vaulted the Utah cowboy to the first-round lead by six and a half points.

This was a matchup of two individuals who had earned berths at the National Finals Rodeo – J Lazy who was featured in the final round of the 2016 finals and Bingham, who qualified for the finals in both 2014 and 2016 – that lived up to its advance billing.

The score should earn Bingham a good first-round check here. If he can make a similar ride Tuesday night, the 25-year-old cowboy will likely return Feb. 4 for the championship round.

Bingham finished 10th in the 2016 world championship standings and is ranked 23rd so far in the young 2017 season.

Audy Reed of Spearman, Texas, just moved into the lead in the 2017 world standings in saddle bronc riding after winning nearly $10,500 at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo in Denver Sunday. Monday, he was in Fort Worth and demonstrating that he won’t be giving up that number one ranking without a battle.

Reed, who is at the beginning of his third season of professional rodeo, rode J Bar J Rodeo’s Nightline II for 83.5 points which put him fourth in the first round.

The World’s Original Indoor Rodeo® continues Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Worth’s historic Will Rogers Coliseum.

The following are unofficial results from Monday at the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 23, 2017.

Seventh Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 79 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo’s Red Ryder. 2, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 78. 3, Matt Crumpler, Wimberley, Texas, 77.5. 4, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 76.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Grady Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 4.5 seconds. 2, Wyatt Lindsay, Cuchillo, N.M., 5.1. 3, Aaron Vosler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 5.2. 4, Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 8.3.

Team Roping: 1, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.5 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gardnerville, Nev., 5.6. 3, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 6.1. 4, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 10.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 83.5 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Nightline II. 2, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 76. 3, (tie) Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., and Peter White II, Amarillo, Texas, 75.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, 8.3 seconds. 2, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 10.6. 3, Dane Browning, Coyote, Calif., 16.6. 4, Kirk Robinson, Innisfail, Alberta, 17.7.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jodee Miller, Magnolia, Texas, 17.05 seconds. 2, Jayme Robison, Magnolia, Texas, 17.33. 3, Benette Little, Ardmore, Okla., 17.37. 4, Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 17.47.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy. 2, Bowyn Allemand, Irene, S.D., 73.5.

