Carr team has award-winning talent

WEST MONROE, La. – By Ted Harbin – The secret to success for Pete Carr Pro Rodeo lies within the people who make all the little things happen.

“We have the best crew in rodeo,” said Carr, owner of the Dallas-based livestock company. “I believe if you want to be successful, you have to surround yourself with good people. Everything we’ve ever accomplished is because of the team that we have.”

Their work will be placed on full display at Stampede at the Ike PRCA Rodeo, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21, at Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.

The proof is in the honors that have been handed down to staff members over the years. Carr is a five-time nominee for Stock Contractor of the Year in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and a number of crew members have received similar nominations: bullfighter Clay Heger, pickup man Jeremy Willis and secretary Sandy Gwatney.

All have multiple year-end nominations on their resumes, and in 2016, Gwatney was named the association’s Secretary of the Year in both the PRCA and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. She was the first woman in rodeo history to be honored by both the premier organizations in the sport.

“The best part of my job is being able to help the cowboys, cowgirls and committees and try to make their jobs easier,” said Gwatney of Marquez, Texas.

Heger is a two-time nominee for top bullfighter and has been an instrumental part of the Carr team. Willis is one of a handful of men who have been selected as the top five in the two years the Pickup Man of the Year award has been issued.

In addition to its PRCA nominations, Pete Carr Pro Rodeo was named the 2014 WPRA Stock Contractor of the Year. It’s a well-rounded approach to producing great events all across the country. Over the last four years, no other stock contractor has had more animals selected to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo than Carr.

“The awards say a lot about the work our staff puts in together,” Carr said. “It’s more than the great bucking stock. These awards show that the hours everybody puts in has a reward.”

The Carr team has a work-first approach to its tasks. Not only do they try to make each rodeo a world-class competition, but they also understand that fans are there to be entertained. Whether it’s great production or a showcase of the sport’s greatest animal stars, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans.

Join the Conversation

Twitter Facebook Google+