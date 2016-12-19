Celebrate Canada’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Contestants at the Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall

Courtesy CPRA -Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall, Everything Cowboy and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association invite you to welcome home the 2016 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo contestants after a very successful run in Las Vegas.

Meet the celebrities in a celebration of Canada’s NFR accomplishments this Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 8:00 pm at the Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall – 9615 MacLeod Trail S. Calgary, AB.

Come raise a glass of champagne as we congratulate the newly crowned World Champions: Zeke Thurston (saddle bronc) and Levi Simpson (team roping header) with appearances by Canadian Champions, Jake Vold (bareback) and Clay Elliott (saddle bronc).

Collectively, Canadians earned in excess of $1,010,770 USD at the 2016 National Finals Rodeo.

We are proud to be Canadian and look forward to celebrating our talented professional athletes who represent our country so well on the world stage.