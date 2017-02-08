Champ jumps to San Angelo lead

SAN ANGELO, Texas – By Ted Harbin – If momentum is a key to success, Tyler Waguespack is on quite a roll.

“Momentum is very important,” said Waguespack, the 2016 world champion steer wrestler who leads the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo with a two-run cumulative time of 7.0 seconds. “It seems like two years ago over the Fourth of July, I had a really good run, and I’ve been having solid weeks ever since.

“It’s more about your confidence. Each time you back into the box, you know you’re capable of making the runs to compete at this level.”

He proved it very well during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this past December, where he placed in eight go-rounds – including a share of three round victories – and won the average title. He earned $213,218 in 10 nights, more than any other contestant in the field, and pushed his season total to just shy of $300,000.

That’s not too bad for a man who was competing on ProRodeo’s biggest stage for just the second time in his career.

“It’s pretty hectic at the NFR and really nerve-racking,” he said. “To come in the second year and win the world title is incredible. You get into a comfort zone by knowing what to expect more than anything.”

Now he’s parlayed that momentum into a solid start to the 2017 season. He has earned a little more than $28,000 and is second in the world standings, just about $1,200 behind traveling partner Ty Erickson; another member of their posse is Clayton Hass, who sits fourth in the standings so far. All ride Cadillac, a two-time AQHA Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year.

“We’ve been having a lot of luck for a while now, and I don’t really want to take my foot off the gas right now,” Waguespack said. “Ever since I was little, I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at. To ride a great horse like Cadillac just puts more fuel on the fire.”

In addition to leading the rodeo, the Gonzalez, La., cowboy is one of two men who have posted the fastest time of the rodeo, a first-round tying 3.3-second run with a fourth traveling partner, Dakota Eldridge. Waguespack added a 3.7 on Sunday, and that has him seventh in the second round. Most importantly, he should easily return for the short go-round, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17.

“In the first round, I was the second guy to go, and I wasn’t sure what to expect on the steer,” he said. “We were shooting blind but wound up good. For the second round, we were able to watch those steers go three times prior to today, and we made it work out.

“This is the fifth time I’ve been here, and this is the fourth time for me. I really like this rodeo, and I’ve had a lot of luck before. It’s definitely a hot spot for me.”

Waguespack is on a hot streak, so he may as well enjoy his hot spot when he can.

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 3-5, Feb. 10-12, Feb. 15-17

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Devan Reilly, 86 points on Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo’s Touch of Class; 2. Kelly Timberman, 85; 3. Jamie Howlett, 80; 4. (tie) Justin McDaniel, Joel Schlegel and Luke Creasy, 79 each; 7. (tie) Shon Gibson and Jessy Davis, 76.

Steer wrestling: First round leaders: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Dakota Eldridge, 3.3 seconds each; 3. (tie) Ty Erickson and Blake Knowles, 3.5 each; 5. Baylor Roche, 3.7; 6. (tie) Kyle Whitaker, Jacob Talley and Jacob Shofner, 3.8 each. Second round leaders: 1. (tie) Baylor Roche, Dirk Tavenner and Josh Peek, 3.5 each; 4. (tie) Timmy Sparring, Clayton Hass and Nick Guy, 3.6 each; 7. Tyler Waguespack, 3.7; 8. Trey Green, 3.8. Average leaders: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 7.0 seconds on two runs; 2. Baylor Roche, 7.2; 3. (tie) Josh Peek and Blake Knowles, 7.7 each; 5. Kyle Whitaker, 7.9; 6. (tie) Nick Guy and Dakota Eldridge, 8.0 each; 8. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Ty Erickson, 8.1 each.

Team roping: First round leaders: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 4.6 seconds; 2. (tie) Cory Clark/Clint Summers and Jake Cooper/Brady Norman, 5.5 each; 4. Aaron Macy/Evan Arnold, 6.1; 5. Billy Bob Brown/Logan Medlin, 9.2; 6. Caleb Smidt/B.J. Dugger, 9.3; 7. Cory Kidd/Tyler Worley, 14.6; no other qualified runs. Second round leaders: 1. (tie) Caleb Smidt/B.J. Dugger and Matt Sherwood/Joel Bach, 4.1 seconds each; 3. Zac Small/Will Woodfin, 4.5; 4. Jr. Dees/Matt Zancanella, 4.6; 5. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 8.8; 6. Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 9.1; 7; Tyler Wade/Dakota Kirchenschlager, 13.7; no other qualified runs. Average leaders: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 13.3 seconds on two runs; 2. Caleb Smidt/B.J. Dugger, 13.4; 3. Matt Sherwood/Joel Bach, 4.1 seconds on one run; 4. Zac Small/Will Woodfin, 4.5; 5. Jr. Dees/Matt Zancanella, 4.6; 6. (tie) Cory Clark/Clint Summers and Jake Cooper/Brady Norman, 5.5 each; 8. Aaron Macy/Evan Arnold, 6.1.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Ryder Wright, 81 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Pendleton Whisky Django; 2. (tie) Magin Lane Montoya and Dalton Davis, 80 each; 4. Jacobs Crawley, 78; 5. (tie) Colt Gordon and Charlie Kogianes, 76 each; 7. Rusty Wright, 75.5; 8. (tie) Clint Hopping and Dustin Flundra, 75 each.

Tie-down roping: First round leaders: 1. Michael Otero, 7.0 seconds; 2. Cody Quaney, 7.8; 3. Ryle Smith, 7.9; 4. Shank Edwards, 8.2; 5. Cory Solomon, 8.6; 6. Josh Peek, 8.7; 7. Timber Moore, 8.9; 8. Sterling Smith, 9.5; 4. (tie) Randall Carlisle and Matt Shiozawa, 10.9 each; 6. Blane Cox, 11.1; 7. Caleb Smidt, 14.2; no other qualified runs. Second round leaders: 1. Cody Quaney, 7.0 seconds; 2. (tie) Scott Kormos and Tim Pharr, 7.3 each; 4. J.C. Malone, 7.4; 5. Blane Cox, 7.5; 6. Chant DeForest, 7.6; 7. Chase Williams, 7.7; 8. Ace Slone, 8.0. Average leaders: 1. Cody Quaney, 14.8 seconds on two runs; 2. Josh Peek, 17.0; 3. Shank Edwards, 17.1; 4. Blane Cox, 18.6; 5. Riley Pruitt, 18.9; 6. Timber Moore, 22.7; 7 Randall Carlisle, 23.0; 8. Chant DeForest, 23.7.

Barrel racing: Second round leaders: 1. Laura Kennedy, 14.24 seconds; 2. Lindsay Sears, 14.24; 3. Jennifer Arnold, 14.35; 4. (tie) Cassidy Kruse and Carmel Wright, 14.39; 6. Shelby McCauley, 14.40; 7. Brooke Jeter, 14.42; 8. Morgan Breaux, 14.43; 9. Rozlyn Reeves, 14.54; 10. Margo Crowther, 14.60. Average leaders: 1. Carmel Wright, 30.23 seconds on two runs; 2. Morgan Breaux, 30.44; 3. Shelby McCauley, 30.53; 4. Jennifer Arnold, 30.74; 5. Cassidy Kruse, 30.78; 6. Laura Kennedy, 30.80; 7. Lindsay Sears, 30.83; 8. Fallon Jordan, 30.95; 9. Deb Guelly, 30.99; 10. Brooke Jeter, 31.00; 11. Megan Lewis, 31.01; 12. Natalie Bland, 31.02.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Trey Benton III, 88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Red Rocket; 2. Brennon Eldred, 87.5; 3. (tie) Kyle Balls and Jordan Wacey Spears, 84 each; 5. (tie) Tanner Learmont and John Pitts, 83 each; 7. Garrett Smith, 82.5; 8. (tie) Luke Gee and Josh Frost, 82 each.