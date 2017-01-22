Champs return to National Western hoping for repeat victories

DENVER (January 21, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- The 2017National Western Stock Show Rodeo will come to a close with four of the 2016 champions defending their titles.

It would be extraordinary for bareback rider Jake Brown from Hillsboro, Texas to have back-to-back titles. Brown, qualified in the 12th and final spot and has a nine-point spread between him and the man in first, reigning world champion Tim O’Connell from Zwingle, Iowa. Brown has 159.5 points compared to O’Connell’s 168.

Team ropers Clay Smith and Paul Eaves won the title here last year and enter the U.S. Bank Championship Finals in third place, so they are real contenders. Smith, from Broken Bow, Okla., will be doing the heading for Eaves who is from Lonedell, Mo.

Last year, during the final round of competition Riley Pruitt from Gering, Neb., set an arena record of 6.9 seconds in the tie-down roping on the way to his first title in Denver. This year, he has again been successful and enters the final round in second place.

Reigning world champion steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack from Gonzales, La., is in second place behind his traveling partner and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Clayton Hass from Weatherford, Texas.

Two other current world champs will be in the field. Zeke Thurston from Big Valley, Alberta, is third in the saddle bronc riding and Tyson Durfey from Weatherford, Texas, is fifth in tie-down roping.

The final rodeo at the 111th edition of the National Western gets underway in the Denver Coliseum at 2 p.m. Not only will champions be crowned in each event, the lion’s share of $469,741 in prize money will be paid to contestants.

The following are unofficial results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

17th Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Zachariah Phillips, Gillette, Wyo., 87.5 points on Harry Vold Rodeo’s Frisky Chicken. 2, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 81. 3, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 80.5. 4, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 80.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 3.5 seconds. 2, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.9. 3, Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark., 4.4. 4, Straws Milan, Cochrane, Alberta, 4.8.

Team Roping: 1, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 5.2 seconds. 2, (tie) Clayton Van Aken, Discanso, Calif., and Shawn Darnell, Steamboat Springs, Colo.; and Kelsey Phillips, Rough Rock, Ariz., and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; 6.1 each. 4, Adam Rose, Willard, Mo., and J.W. Beck, Moville, Iowa, 7.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 86.5 points on Harry Vold rodeo’s Happy Valley. 2, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 83. 3, Clay Stremler, Fallon, Nev., 79. 4, Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D., 78.

ie-Down Roping: 1, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 8.5 seconds. 2, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 8.6. 3, Kelsey Garrison, Canyon, Texas, 10.3. 4, Cody Huber, Albia, Iowa, 10.4.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Kara Posch, Holdingford, Minn., 15.44. 2, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 15.48. 3, Amy Jo Farella, Cheyenne, Wyo., 15.57. 4, Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 15.77.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Trevor Kastner, Sulphur, Okla., 82 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Custer. 2, Jason Blasdel, Fruita, Colo., 77. 3, Trent Jacobson, Irwin, Idaho, 72.

18th Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb., 84 points on Harry Vold Rodeo’s Excalibur. 2, (tie) J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 83.5. 4, Tyler Scales, Severance, Colo., 81.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.8 seconds. 2, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.0. 3, Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark., 4.4. 4, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 4.7.

Team Roping: (three times) 1, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., 5.2 seconds. 2, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Poulson, Mont., 5.8. 3, Tom Richards, Humble, Ariz., and Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas, 6.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 81.5 points on Harry Vold Rodeo’s Sun Pop. 2, Tyrell Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 77.5. 3, Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., 77. 4, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 74.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Randall Carlisle, Athens, La., 7.7. 2, Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M., 8.0. 3, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 9.6. 4, Jace Johnson, Hempstead, Texas, 10.2.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, 15.58. 2, Carly Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 15.72. 3, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 15.79. 4, Nicole Riggle, Scottsdale, Ariz., 15.88.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Nate Perry, Elk City, Okla., 81.5 on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Picture This. 2, Trent Jacobson, Irwin, Idaho, 71.

19th Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 82.5. 2, Nate McFadden, Elsemere, Neb., 81.5. 3, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 80.5. 4, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 79.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev., 3.5 seconds. 2, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wisc., 4.0. 3, Wyatt Johnson, Hoyt, Colo., 5.0. 4, Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb., 5.4.

Team Roping: (three times) 1, Paul Beckett, Laramie, Wyo., and Chad Wahlert, Kersey, Colo., 5.2 seconds. 2, Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz., and Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas, 7.2. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Junior Noguiera, Presidente Prude, Brazil, ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­9.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (three scores) 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 85.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Testify. 2, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 77. 3, Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 72.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 8.1 seconds. 2, Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 10.7. 3, Joey Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 12.0. 4, Joe Keating, Sour Lake, Texas, 12.2.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 15.34. 2, Ahnna Peterson, Velva, N.D., 15.84. 3, (tie) Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont., and Kristi Steffes, Vale, S.D., 15.90.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Brian Larson, Erie, Colo., 79.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Black Diamond. 2, Preston Louis, Browning, Mont., 79.

Current Leaders — Total on two are the Final round qualifiers.

Bareback Riding: (first-round winners) 1, Zachariah Phillips, Gillette, Wyo., 87.5 points on Harry Vold Rodeo’s Frisky Chicken, $3,637. 2, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 87, $2,789. 3, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 86, $2,061. 4, Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 84.5, $1,334. 5, Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb., 84, $849. 6, (tie) Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont.; Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa; and J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 83.5, $485. (second-round winners) 1, Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 85.5 points on Cervi Brothers Ransom’s Disaster, $3,637. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85, $2,789. 3, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 84.5, $2,061. 4, Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah, 84, $1,334. 5, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 83.5, $849. 6, (tie) Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta; Grant Denny, Minden, Nev.; Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev.; and Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah; 83 and $364 each. (total on two) 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 168. 2, (tie) Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., and J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 166. 4, (tie) Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, and Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb., 165.5. 6, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 163.5. 7, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 161.5. 8, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 161. 9, (tie) R. C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., and Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., 160.5. 11, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 160. 12, (tie) Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 159.5.

Steer Wrestling: (first-round winners) 1, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 3.5 seconds, $3,834. 2, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.9, $3,334. 3, (tie) Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.; Heath Thomas, Hemphill, Texas; Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan.,; and Clayton Tuscherer, Dona Ana, N.M., 4.2 seconds and $2,084 each. 7, (tie) Will Lummus, West Point, Miss.; Mike Bates, Jr., Mexican Springs, N.M.; and Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark.; 4.4, $389. (second-round winners) 1, Ryan Swayze, Freedom, Okla., 3.4. 2, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 3.8. 3, (tie) Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D.; Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla.; and Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas; 4.1. 6, (tie) Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii; Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah; Bridger, Anderson, Carrington, N.D.; and Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla.; 4.3. (total on two) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 7.7. 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 8.2. 3, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 8.5. 4, (tie) Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark., and Nick Guy, Sparta, Wisc., 8.8. 6, Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla., 8.9. 7, (tie) Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., and Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 9.0. 9, Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif., 9.2. 10, Wyatt Johnson, Hoyt, Colo., 9.5. 11, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 9.6. 12, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 9.8.

Team Roping: (first-round winners) 1, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.4 seconds., $4,009. 2, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 4.6, $3,485. 3, Dustin Eguszuiza, Marianna, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 4.9, $2,960. 4, (tie) Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla.; and Jhett and Bret Trenary, Salida, Colo.; 5.0, $2179. 6, (tie) Robert Ansley, Moriarity, N.M., and Shad Chadwick, Cave Creek, Ariz.; and Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla.; and Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla.; 5.2 and $871 each. (second-round winners) 1, Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah and Thad Ward, Howell, Utah, 4.1. 2, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 4.2. 3, (tie) Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash.; and Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev.; 4.3. 5, Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., and Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, N.C., 4.4. 6, Philip McCoy, Beggs, Okla., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo.; 4.6. (total on two) 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland, City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 9.6. 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 10.2. 3, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 10.4. 4, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 10.6. 5, Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 10.9. 6, (tie) Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas; and Garrett Tonozzi, Fruita, Colo., and Bret Tonozzi, Loma, Colo.; 11.4. 8, Clayton Van Aken, Descanso, Calif., and Shawn Darnall, Steamboat Springs, Colo., 11.6. 9, Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz., and Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas, 13.4. 10, Adam Rose, Willard, Mo., and J.W. Beck, Moville, IA, 13.6. 11, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 15.3. 12, Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., and Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, N.C., 15.4.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first-round winners) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 88 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior, $3,799. 2, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 86.5, $2,912. 3, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 86, $2,153. 4, Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 85.5, $1,393. 5, (tie) Chase Bennett, Goshen, Utah, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 83, $760. 7, (tie) Brady Nicholes, Hoytesville, Utah, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 82.5, $443. (second-round winners) 1, Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn., 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Xena Warrior, $3,799. 2, Zeke Thruston, Big Valley, Alberta, 85.5, $2,912. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 85, $2,153. 4, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 82.5, $1,393. 5, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 82, $886. 6, Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Utah, 81.5, $633. 7, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 81, $443. (total on two) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 169. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 168.5. 3, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 167. 4, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 166.5. 5, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 163.5. 6, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 162.5. 7, Brady Nicholes, Hoytsville, Utah, 160. 8, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 159. 9, Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., 158.5. 10, Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 158. 11, (tie) Dylan Henson, Bloomfield, N.M., and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 157.

Tie-Down Roping: (first-round winners) 1, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 7.6, $3,874. 2, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.8, $3,369. 3, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.9, $2,864. 4, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.0, $2,358. 5, (tie) Will Howell, Stillwater, Okla.; J.D. McQuistion, Collinsville, Texas; and Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas; 8.1 and $1,348 each. 8, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 8.2, $337. (second-round winners) 1, Randall Carlisle, Athens, La., 7.7, $3,874. 2, (tie) Caddo Lewellan, Morrison, Okla., and Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 7.9, $3,116. 4, (tie) Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss.; Scotty Shelton, Boone, Colo.; and Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M.; 8.0, 1,853. 7, (tie) Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M.; Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas; and Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas; 8.1, $393. (total on two) 1, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 16.2. 2, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 16.6. 3, Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 16.8. 4, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 17.0. 5, Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 17.6. 6, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 17.9. 7, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 18.2. 8, J.C. Malone, Hooper, Utah, 18.4. 9, Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas, 18.9. 10, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 19.0. 11, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., 19.2. 12, Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 19.9.

Women’s Barrel Race: (first-round winners) 1, Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, Calif., 15.22 seconds, $3,556. 2, Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc., 15.31, $3,048. 3, Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 15.35, $2,540. 4, (tie) Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, and Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 15.38 and $1,947 each. 6, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.41, $1,355. 7, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 15.45, $1,016. 8, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 15.46, $677. 9, Amy Jo Farella, Cheyenne, Wyo., 15.48, $508. 10, (tie) Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas, and Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 15.49, $169. (second-round winners) 1, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 15.23, $3,556. 2, (tie) Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, and Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 15.34, $2,794. 4, (tie) Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., and Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 15.41, $1,947. 6, Kara Posch, Holdingford, Minn., 15.44, $1,355. 7, (tie) Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, and C.J. Vincette, Rifle, Colo., 15.46, $847. 9, (tie) Jesse Telford, Caldwell, Idaho and Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 15.48, $423. (total on two) 1, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 30.72. 2, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 30.80. 3, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 30.87. 4, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 30.95. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 31.03 6, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 31.04. 7, Kara Posch, Holdingford, Minn., and Amy Jo Farella, Cheyenne, Wyo., 31.05. 9, (tie) Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas; Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo.; and Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas; 31.06. 12, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 31.13.

Bull Riding: (first-round winners) 1, Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta, 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix White Smoke., $3,799. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 86.5, $2,912. 3, (tie) Mike Sparks, Caldwell, Idaho; Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas; and Scottie Knapp, Albquerque, N.M., 85.5 and $1,477 each. 6, (tie) Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., and Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas; 85, $570. 8, (tie) Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho and Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 83.5, $190. (second-round winners) 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 86 on Cervi Championship’s Slim Kitty, $3,799. 2, (tie) Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta; Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas; and Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 85.5, $2,153. 5, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 84.5, $886. 6, Cole Melancon, Libert, Texas, 82, $633. 7, (tie) Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas; Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D.; and Nate Perry, Elk city, Okla.; 81.5, $295. (total on two) 1, Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta, 173. 2, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 171. 3, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 168.5. 4, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, and Wyatt Rogers, Tahlequah, Okla., 163. 6, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 161.5. 7, Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 160. 8, (tie) Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, and Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, 157. 10, Jacob Smith, LaSalle, Colo., 151. 11, Trent Jacobson, Irwin, Idaho, 143. 12, Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, 137.