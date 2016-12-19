CINCH Timed Event Championship will feature world’s best all-around cowboys

December 16, 2017 / Guthrie, Oklahoma – By Ted Harbin – One of the greatest events in Western sports history is about to get even better.

The CINCH Timed Event Championship returns to the Lazy E Arena March 3-5, 2017, with a world-class list of top cowboys – titlists like Trevor Brazile, Paul David Tierney, K.C. Jones, Daniel Green, Josh Peek and Kyle Lockett. It will be 20 of the greatest all-around cowboys in the game today, battling through five rounds of heading, heeling, tie down, steer wrestling and steer roping over three days.

The Cinch TEC, acclaimed as the “Ironman of ProRodeo,” it is a true test of the athletes’ skills, and a showcase for the thousands of fans who flock to the Lazy E Arena to see the winner pocket $100,000.

What makes it even better in 2017 is the addition of the Jr. Ironman Championship, which will be a major test for timed-event cowboys ages 15-20. They will compete in three rounds in heading, heeling, tie-down roping and steer wrestling and for their share of the $20,000 purse; the champion will snag $10,000.

It is a rugged test of their talent, horsemanship and stamina over three days. The Jr. Ironman will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, with the Cinch TEC performances at noon and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

“Our philosophy behind Jr. Ironman is to connect the sport’s top high school competitors with the pro champions of today,” said Dan Wall, the Lazy E general manager. “We want to give those young men a clear vision of what is possible.”

“As they move through the college ranks and eventually on to competing at the pro level, they will know there is true potential to be competitive in more than one event.”

The weekend will be full of activities, from the Cinch TEC pro-am team roping on Thursday, March 2, to the Chuckwagon Cook-Off on Saturday and Finals of both the Cinch TEC and the Jr. Ironman on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

With more than 40 events a year calling the Lazy E Arena home, the first weekend in March is truly showcase of rodeo’s established veteran’s and the sport’s up-and-coming stars.

