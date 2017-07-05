Cody Stampede saddle bronc riding goes to Utah for second consecutive year

CODY, Wyo., July 4, 2017 -By Susan Kanode- A year ago, Jesse Wright watched his twin brother leave the Cody Stampede with a saddle bronc riding championship and over $8,000 in earnings while he had to settle for a third-place finish.

This year, Jesse finished at the top of the leaderboard all by himself with an 85.5-point effort on Frontier rodeo’s Delta Force. The ride came at the final performance of the 98th edition of the Cody Stampede on July 4th.

It was a big win for the 2012 world champion who is sixth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. He earned $8,657 and is very likely to be among the top 15 who qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the seventh time.

Bareback rider Tyler Nelson from Victor, Idaho, also moved to the top of the leaderboard on the Fourth. He rode Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire for 86 points to edge out current world champion Tim O’Connell from Zwingle, Iowa, who rode the same horse at the first performance of the rodeo on July 1st.

Nelson was the high-money earner at this year’s rodeo at $10,032. O’Connell tied for second place with Wyoming’s J.R. Vezain with 85.5 points. They each earned $6,688. While it was the cowboys that got the paychecks, the real star of the bareback riding was Gun Fire who earned a combined $16,720 for bareback riders here.

Barrel racing got extremely fast at Stampede Park on Tuesday morning during slack. Tammy Fischer from Ledbetter, Texas, stopped the clock in 16.88 seconds for the championship. She added $9,793 to her season earnings, which should move her into the top 15 in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association World Standings. Prior to her win here, she was in 17th place.

Plans are underway for the 99th annual Cody Stampede which will be held June 30 through July 4th, 2018. The Cody Night Rodeo gets back underway July 5th and will continue through Sept. 2.

2017 Cody Stampede Champions

Bareback Riding – Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, 86 points, $10,032

Steer Wrestling – Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Alabama, 3.8 seconds, $8,934

Team Roping – Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., (header)

Jr. Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, (heeler) 4.4 seconds $9,401 each

Saddle Bronc Riding – Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 85.5 points, $8,657

Tie-Down Roping – (tie) Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas and

Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 7.7 seconds, $9,475 each

Barrel Racing – Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 16.88, $9,793

Bull Riding – Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 87.5, $8,993

CODY, Wyo., July 3, 2017 —The following are unofficial results from the 98th annual Cody Stampede.

Fourth Performance –

Bareback Riding: 1, Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, 86 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gunfire. 2,

J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 85.5. 3, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 83. 4, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 81.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla., 4.4 seconds. 2, Blake mindemann, Blanchard, Okla., 5.0. 3, Dan Mulkey, Dell, Mont., 5.5. 4, Kane Cartwright, East Helena, Mont., 6.4.

Team Roping: No times

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 85.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Delta Force. 2, Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 82.5. 3, (tie) Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 82 each.

Tie-Down Roping: (two times) 1, Logan Hofer, Magrath, Alberta, 9.5. 2, Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 10.2.

Women’s Barrel Racing: 1, Kristi Steffes, Vale, S.D., 17.43 seconds. 2, Holly Wright, Gruver, Texas, 17.47. 3, Lynn K. Brown, Weatherford, Texas, 18.24. 4, Brogan Macy, Post, Texas, 22.64.

Bull Riding: 1, (tie) Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., on Frontier Rodeo’s Show Off and Joe Frost Randlett, Utah, on Frontier Rodeo’s Dark Moment, 87 points each. 3, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 83, 4, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 77.5.

Winners –

Bareback Riding: 1, Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, 86 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire, $10,032. 2, (tie) Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, and J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 85.5, $6, 688. 4, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., and Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 83, $3,009. 6, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 81.5, $1,672. 7, (tie) Jessy Davis, Power, Mont.; Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev.; Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah; and Mike Solberg, Sunnynook, Alberta; 81 points and $585 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 3.8 seconds, $8,934. 2, Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D., 3.9., $7,994. 3, (tie) Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., 4.2 and $6,583 each. 5, (tie) Levi Rudd, Chelsea, Okla., and Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., 4.2, $4702. 7, (tie) Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La.; Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla.; Coltin Hill, Blackfoot, Idaho; and Jake Kraupie, Bridgeport, Neb.; 4.3, $1,881.

Team Roping: 1, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Junior Noguiera, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, 4.4 seconds, $9,401. 2, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.5, $8,411. 3, (tie) Cory Kidd, Statesville, N.C., and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; and Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.7 and $6,927 each. 5, Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 4.8, $5,443. 6, (tie) Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla.; and Levi Simpson, Ponoka, alberta and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, $3,958. 8, (tie) Manny Egusquiza Jr., and Daniel Braman IV, Victorai, Texas; and Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Ryan motes, Weatherford, Texas; 5.3, $1,979. 10, (tie) Ryan Opie, Crane, Ore., and Dayton Stafford, Prineville, Ore.; and Kellan and Jhett Johnson,; Casper, Wyo.; 5.4, $247.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 85.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Delta Force, $8,657. 2, Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, Australia, 85, $6,637. 3, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 83, $4,906. 4, Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 82.5, $3,174. 5, (tie) Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, and Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 82, $1,731. 7, (tie) Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, and Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 81, $1,010.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, (tie) Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.7 seconds and $9,475 each. 3, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 8.4, $7,896. 4, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corrine, Utah, 8.6, $6,843. 5, (tie) Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas; Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla.; Trey Young, Dupree, S.D.; and Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 8.7, $4,211. 9, Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 8.8, $1,579. 10, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 8.9, $526.

Women’s Barrel Racing: 1, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 16.88, $9,793. 2, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.90, $7,834. 3, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 16.92, $6,365. 4, Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 16.93, $4,896. 5, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.97, $3,917. 6, Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas, 17.01, $2,938. 7, Laura Kennedy, Quitman, Ark., 17.05, $2,448. 8, Blythe Beshears, Gilbert, Ariz., 17.07, $2,203. 9, Kellie collier, Hereford, Texas, 17.10, $1,959. 10, Timi Lickley, Jerome, Idaho, 17.12, $1,714. 11, (tie) Rene Cloninger, Helena, Mont., and Ashley Schafer, Yoder, Wyo., 17.17, $1,347. 13, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 17.20, $979. 14, Nellie Miller, cottonwood, Calif., 17.23, 734. 15, Nicole Laurence, Cresson, Texas, 17.24, $490.

Bull Riding: 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 87.5 points on Mobetta Rodeo’s Woody, $8,993. 2, (tie) Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah and Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 87 and $5,995 each. 4, Bryce Barrios, Bluff Dale, Texas, 86.5, $3,297. 5, Derek Kolbaba, Walla Walla, Wash., 85, $2,098. 6, (tie) Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, and Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 83.5, $1,349. 8, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 83, $899.