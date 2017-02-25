Contestants ready to win San Antonio Rodeo Championships

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 24, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- Two cowboys have been at the top of the leaderboard through both rounds of Semifinals 2 at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo on Friday night.

In the bareback riding, it was Tyler Nelson, from Victor, Idaho, who was 84 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Cool Water to win $4,277. He also won on Thursday night and jumped to the top of the standings here with $11,405.

The saddle bronc riding saw Utah’s CoBurn Bradshaw win Friday night for the second consecutive time. He was 87 points on Burch Rodeo’s Angle Sings, adding $4,277 to his previous earnings. He will be among the favorites to win a championship in the AT&T Center with $12,261.

Nelson has been a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for four years and is hoping this will be the year that he qualifies for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He is currently 15th in the world standings and needs to remain there through next September to qualify for rodeo’s championships. A win here will make a big difference.

Bradshaw has competed for a world championship twice and is climbing his way to a world title. He finished in fourth place in 2015 and third in 2016. He is currently third in the world standings.

There were three other contestants from Semifinals 2 that have surpassed $10,000 in earnings here so far. Bull rider Ty Wallace has $14,613 after being the only bull rider that was successful on Thursday. The bulls overpowered all ten riders Friday, so they each earned $1,069 Friday.

In the barrel racing it was Kathy Grimes from Medical Lake, Wash., that had the most money at $12,617. Grimes won the round Friday night with a time of 14.00 seconds. The equine veterinarian finished second at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo and is looking for her first big win of the 2017 season here.

Marty Yates from Stephenville, Texas has won $12,011 in the tie-down roping. He tied with world champion Tyson Durfey from Weatherford for the second-round win. They will be battling for first place on Saturday night.

Friday night’s rodeo starts at 7:30 and will be the completion of Semifinals 2 where Finals round qualifiers will be determined.

The following are results from the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Complete results are available at sarodeo.com

Semifinals 2, round 2 followed by total money (Finals qualifiers) —

Bareback Riding: 1, Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, 84 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Cool Water, $4,277. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 83.5, $3,208. 3, J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 83, $2,138. 4, Morgan Wilde, McCammon, Idaho, 82, $1,069. (total money) 1, Nelson, $11,405. 2, Champion $9,623. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., $6,344. 4, Vezain, $4,705. 5, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, $4,562.

Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., and Jake Rinehart, Highmore, S.D., 5.1, $3,742 each. 3, Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis., 5.2, $2,138. 4, (tie) Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, and Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 6.0, $535. (total money) 1, Ragatz, $8,198. 2, Rinehart, $7,734. 3, Waguespack, $7,164. 4, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., $7,128. 5, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, $4,455.

Team Roping: 1, Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.3, $4,277. 2, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.8, $3,208. 3, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 14.6, $2,138. 4, Rowdy Rieken, Arp, Texas, and Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 15.2, $1,069. (total money) 1, Rogers and Petska, $9,837. 2, Brown and Long, $6,558. 3, Tsinigine and Graves, $6,059. 4, Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Tyler Domingue, De Kalb, Texas, $5,239. 5, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, $5,061.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Coburn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 87 points on Burch Rodeo’s Angel Sings, 87, $4,277. 2, Dustin Flundra, Pincher Creek, Alberta, 82, $3,208. 3, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 80, $2,138. 4, Lane Cust, Sylvan Laek, Alberta, 78.5, $1,069. (total money) 1, Bradshaw, $12,261. 2, Thurston, $8,589. 3, Nat Stratton, Goodwell, Okla., $6,736. 4, Flundra, $5,489. 5, Tyrel Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, $4,918.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, (tie) Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 7.6, $3,742 each. 3, Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 8.0, $2,138. 4, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 8.3, $1,069. (total money) 1, Yates, $12,011. 2, Durfey, $8,768. 3, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $7,770. 4, Etbauer, $4,954. 5, Williams, $4,420.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 14.00, $4,277. 2, Benette Little, Ardmore, Okla., 14.06, $3,208. 3, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 14.11, $2,138. 4, Cassidy Kruse, Gillette, Wyo., 14.24, $1,069. (total money) 1, Grimes, $12,617. 2, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., $9,980. 3, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, $6,843. 4, Cervi, $5,560. 4, Little, $5,489.

Bull Riding: No rides, $1,069 paid to all competitors. (total money) 1, Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., $14,613. 2, Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, $5,536. 3, Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas, $4,111. 4, Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M., $3,921. 5, Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, $3,730.