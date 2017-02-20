Cort Scheer rebounds to win chute out

SAN ANGELO, Texas – By Ted Harbin – Cort Scheer took advantage of opportunity Saturday night at the San Angelo Cinch Chute Out.

Scheer rode his first horse of the night, Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Sweet Maria, for 85.5 points but was still a half point from advancing to the four-man round in saddle bronc riding. Chad Ferley won the eight-man round with an 88.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Real Fancy, but the two-time world champion suffered an injury shortly after the ride.

Since Ferley couldn’t compete in the finale, Scheer took his place, then matched moves with C5 Rodeo’s Classic Bear for 88 points to win the title on the final night of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

That was worth $12,500 for the Elsmere, Neb., cowboy, a two-time reserve world champion and five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. He snuck past Louisianan Cody DeMoss, who was 87.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s After Party to earn the San Angelo chute out title.

But Scheer wasn’t the only contestant in the field to take advantage of the situations that surrounded them. Bull rider Douglas Duncan bucked off his bull, Lancaster and Jones’ Bandit, but only after the bull had come down on its front knees. That meant Duncan was awarded a reride.

Matched with Carr’s Chaulk Outline, Duncan posted the highest-marked ride of the night with a 92.5. He needed every bit of it, because Chandler Bownds had posted a 91 on Carr’s Lineman. The difference in payout from first to second was $9,000, so it worked out quite well for Duncan.

Barrel racer Tiany Schuster knocked over a barrel – and suffered a five-second penalty because of it – but advanced out of the eight-woman round into the sudden-death championship with the fourth-fastest time. She then rounded the cloverleaf pattern in 14.038 seconds in the finale to earn the title.

In tie-down roping, two former world champions were the first to go in the four-man round, and both Shane Hanchey and Tuf Cooper posted blazing fast 6.77-second runs. The third cowboy, Marty Yates, then bettered the gold buckle tandem with a 6.68 to earn the big check.

A trio of bareback riders scored big in the finale. Wyatt Denny, who rode Pickett’s Delta Glamorous; Bobby Mote, on Powder River’s Craig at Midnight; and Clayton Biglow, on Pickett’s Top Flight, all scored 88.5. Denny won the title based on how the tie-breaker, followed by Mote then Biglow.

The San Angelo Cinch Chute Out promised big scores and fast times, and that’s exactly what the contestants provided the packed house.

Cinch Chute Out

Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Wyatt Denny, on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Delta Glamorous, Bobby Mote, on Powder River Rodeo’s Craig at Midnight, and Clayton Biglow, on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Top Flight, 88.5 points (Denny wins $12,500 by tie-breaker, Mote earns $3,500 and Biglow $2,500); 4. J.R. Vezain, 87, $1,500

Barrel racing: 1. Tiany Schuster, 14.038 seconds, $12,500; 2. Trula Churchill, 14.182, $3,500; 3. Christine Laughlin, 14.562, $2,500; 4. Sarah Rose McDonald, 14.924, $1,500.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Cort Scheer, 88 points on C5 Rodeo’s Classic Bear, $12,500; 2. Cody DeMoss, 87.5, $3,500; 3. Jacobs Crawley, 86.5, $2,500; Wade Sundell, 86, $1,500.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 6.68 seconds, $12,500; 2. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Tuf Cooper, 6.77, $3,000 each; 4. Ty Harris, no time, $1,500.

Bull riding: 1. Douglas Duncan, 92.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Chaulk Outline, $12,500; 2. Chandler Bownds, 91, $3,500; 3. (tie) Corey Maier and Marcus Mariluch, no score (Mariluch earned the third-place $2,500 by staying on longer, so Maier pocketed $1,500.