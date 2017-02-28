CPRA Welcomes New President

Courtesy CPRA – The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association is pleased to announce that Terry Cooke is the new President of the organization. Cooke was elected to the position by acclamation.

A long time CPRA rodeo official, committee member and CPRA Board member with a strong business background, Cooke brings a wealth of expertise to the position.

“I was a commercial pilot for twenty years,” explains Cooke, “with a background in Guiding and Outfitting.” In business himself for many years, Cooke is now semi-retired.

From his late teens, Cooke enjoyed involvement in the sport of rodeo. “I rode bareback horses and bulls initially,” he smiles, “but I wasn’t that good.” Cooke turned his attention to other areas of the industry. He worked for amateur stock contractors, Rudy Ostrem among them, and from the mid-eighties on, he judged rodeos and volunteered with the Dawson Creek Stampede as a committee member.

It was in 1994 that Cooke was invited (by then CPRA?Rodeo Administrator Keith Hyland) to attend a professional rodeo judging clinic. The British Columbia native hasn’t looked back. For much of the year, he travels across Western Canada and into the U.S. officiating at professional rodeos.

As far as his involvement with the CPRA, Cooke is excited about the new position. “I want to make this organization one that people are proud to be a part of… where contestants want to be members.”

Cooke goes on to say that helping the Association become more stable financially is another goal, as is greater transparency within the organization. He’s excited to be part of the Board structure once again, and noted that current Board members have been welcoming.

Cooke begins his new role immediately.