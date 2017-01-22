Current Leaders Fort Worth 1-21-2017

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 83 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., 81. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 4, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 79.5. 5, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 78. 6, Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 77.5. (second round) (three rides) 1, Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., 77.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Boss Man. 2, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 71. 3, Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 70. (third round) 1, Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., 80.5 on Dakota Rodeo’s Bartender. 2, Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., 77. 3, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 74. 4, Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 73. (total on three) 1. Brown, 227.5 points. 2, Kizer, 223. 3, O’Connell, 220.5, 4, Lee, 151.5 (on two) 5, Ethan Andrepont, DeRidder, La., 66 (on one).

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, Shane Hadley, Stephenville, Texas, 3.4 seconds. 2, Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 3.6. 3, (tie) Sam Powers, Sonora, Texas, and Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Ca., 3.8. 5, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 4.0.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, 5.1 seconds. 2, Brett Stuart, Bridgeport, Texas, and Wesley Moss, Paradise, Texas, 6.0. 3, J.D. Yates and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 7.5. 4, Ty Daniel Haller, Decatur, Texas, and Krece D. Harris, Boyd, Texas, 8.3. (second round – two times) 1, Dan Williams Jr., Standish, Calif., and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, 4.8 seconds. 2, Bobby Joe Hill, Mexia, Texas, and Joe Mattern, Plantersville, Texas, 6.5 seconds 3, Rhett Anderson, Anabella, Utah, and Robby Farias, Kilauea, Hawaii, 7.5. 4, Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, and Joel Galvan Jr., Charlotte, Texas, 20.6. (total on two) 1, Williams Jr. and Twisselman, 4.8 (on one). 2. Cooper and Norman, 5.1. 3, Stuart and Moss, 6.1. 4, Hill and Mattern, 6.5. 5, (tie) J.D. and Trey Yates and Anderson and Farias, 7.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker. 2, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 84. 3, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. 4, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 82. 5, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 81.5. 6. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 78.5. (second round) 1, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 85 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk. 2, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 85. 3, CoBurn Bradshaw, Milford, Utah, 81.5. 4, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 810.5. 5, Clint Hopping, Memphis, Texas, 80. 6, (tie) Nat Stratton, Goodwell, Okla., and Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah. 76. (total on two) 1. Jake Wright, 168. 2, Cody DeMoss, 166.5. 3, Bradshaw, 163.5. 4, Watson, 161. 5, (tie) Sterling and Jacobs Crawley, 159.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah, 8.1 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas, 8.3. 3, Ace Sloan, Cuero, Texas, 8.4. 4, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 8.5. 5, (tie) Justin Smith, Leesville, La., and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Sadye Simpson, Millsap, Texas, 16.82. 2, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 16.84. 3, Darby Fox, King Hill, Idaho, 16.90. 4, Liz Herrin, Big Spring, Texas, 16.93. 5, Davie King, Decatur, Texas, 16.96. 6. Becki Mask, Amarillo, Texas, 17.02.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., 77 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Shifty. 2, Chris Bechthold, Balko, Okla., 74.5. 3, Jordan Sammons, Splendora, Texas, 74., 4, Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 73.5. 5, Dakota Cator, Spearman, Texas, 69. (second round) (two rides) 1, Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Sask., 78 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rank Hank. 2, Hallam, 74. 3, Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta., 73. (total on two) 1. Hallam, 151. 2, Parsonage, 78 (on one). 3, Bechthold, 74.5. 4, Sammons, 74. 5, Smith, 73.5. 6, Hansen, 73.