Current Leaders Fort Worth 1-31-2017

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, (tie) Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit and Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, on J Bar J Rodeo’s Bar Bandit, 83 points. 3, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 81.5. 4, (tie) Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., and Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah, 81. (second round) 1, Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 87 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Freckled Frog. 2, Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 83.5. 3, (tie) Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., and Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, 81. 5, Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., 80. 6, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 79.5. (third round) 1, Clements, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Night Fist. 2, Wyatt Denny, 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Wolverine. 3, Brown, 83.5. 4, Rutherford, 83. 5, Kelly Timberman, Mills, Wyo., 81. 6, (tie) Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., Dent, and Nelson, 80.5. (total on three) 1, Dent, 248. 2, Nelson, 244.5. 3, Rutherford, 243.5. 4, (tie) Wyatt Denny and Clements, 241.5. 6, Miller, 237.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 3.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Garrett Poston, Winnsboro, Texas, 4.1. 4, (tie) Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, and Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D., 4.2. 6, (tie) Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., and Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 4.3. (total on two) 1, Etbauer, 8.1. 2, Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 8.3. 3, (tie) Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., and Thomas, 9.5. 5, Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 9.7. 6, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and K.C. Jones, Decatur, Texas, 10.5.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 4.5 seconds. 2, Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, and Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas, 4.6. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, 4.7. 4, (tie) Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, Springer, Okla., and Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 5.1. 6, (tie) Zac Small, Welch, Okla., and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, and Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 5.2. (second round) 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkhill, Fallon, Nev., 4.3 seconds. 2, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and B.J. Digger. Three Rivers, Texas, 4.4. 3, Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif., and York Gill, Stephenville, Texas, 4.5. 4, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Cesar del la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 4.7. 5, (tie) Dan Williams Jr., Standish, Calif., and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 4.8. 5, Reno Stoebner, Bastrop, Texas, and Larry Gonzalez, Elgin, Texas, 5.2. 6, Ryan Reed, Whitman, Ariz., and Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif., 5.5. (total on two) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 10.5. 2, Teixeira and Robertson, 10.7. 3, Driggers and Nogueira, 10.9. 4, Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 11.0. 5, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 12.2. 6, Blasingame and Von Ahn, 12.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5. 3, (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 5, (tie) Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 83.5. (second round) 1, (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk and Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Low Bucks, 85. 3, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 82. 4, (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Milford, Utah, and Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 81.5. 6, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Thurston, 81.5. (total on two) 1. Jake Wright, 168. 2, Cody DeMoss, 166.5. 3, Thurston, 164.5. 4, Bradshaw, 163.5. 5, Watson, 161.6, (tie) Sterling and Jacobs Crawley, 159.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round) 1, Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 7.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, and Bobby Abernathy, Athens, Ala., 8.3 seconds. 4, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corrine, Utah, 8.5. 5, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. 6, Luke Jeffries, Maricopa, Ariz., 8.8. (total on two) 1, Tuf Cooper, 18.5. 2, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 18.6. 3, Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas, 19.0. 4, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 19.7. 5, Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas, 20.3. 6, Catfish Brown, Collinsville, Texas, 20.5.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas., 16.48 seconds. 2, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 16.49. 3, Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas, 16.58. 4, Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 16.62. 5, Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas, 16.64, 6, Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, 16.65.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5. 3, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 83.5. 4, Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. 5, Koby Radley, Holden, La., 81. 6, Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 79.5. (second round) 1. Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Wonder Boy. 2, Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M., 84.5. 3, (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, Wesley Silcox, Santiquin, Utah, and Bayle Worden, 83.5. 6, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 82.5. (total on two) 1. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 167. 2, Jacoby, 166.5. 3, Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 158.5. 4, Radley, 156. 5, Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., 151. 6, Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas, 151.