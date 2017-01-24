Current Leaders Ft Worth 1-24-2017

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 83 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., 81. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 4, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 79.5. 5, Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 79. 6, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 78. (second round) 1, Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., 77.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Boss Man. 2, Denny, 75.5. 3, (tie) Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., and Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 75. 5. Troy Vaira, Richey, Mont., 74.5. 6, Creasy, 73. (third round) 1, Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., 80.5 on Dakota Rodeo’s Bartender. 2, (tie) Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., and Troy Vaira, Richey, Mont., 77. 4, Creasy, 74.5. 5, (tie) Kiser and Wisehart, 74. (total on three) 1, Denny, 229.5. 2, Brown, 227.5. 3, Creasy, 227. 4, Montero, 226.5. 5, Vaira, 226. 6, Kiser, 223.

Steer Wrestling: (first round winners) 1, Shane Hadley, Stephenville, Texas, 3.4 seconds, $5,624. 2, Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 3.6, $4,891. 3, (tie) Sam Powers, Sonora, Texas, and Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Ca., 3.8, $3,790 each. 5, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 4.0, $2,323 each. 7, Clayton Tuchscherer, Dona Ana, N.M., 4.1, $1,223. 8, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 4.2, $489. (second round) 1, Grady Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 4.5 seconds. 2, Wyatt Lindsay, Cuchillo, N.M., 5.1. 3, Aaron Vosler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 5.2. 4, Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 8.3. 5, Austin Eller, Glendo, Wyo., 12.5. 6, Cody Devers, Alva, Okla., 14.1. (total on two) 1, Lindsay, 10.8. 2, Vosler, 11.3. 3, Devers, 18.6. 4, Grady Payne, 20.7. 5, Don Payne, 22.6.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, and Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas, 4.6 seconds. 2, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, 5.1. 3, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.5. 4, (tie) Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo., and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gardnerville, Nev. 5.6 6, Brett Stuart, Bridgeport, Texas, and Wesley Moss, Paradise, Texas, 6.0. (second round) 1, Dan Williams Jr., Standish, Calif., and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, 4.8 seconds. 2, Bobby Joe Hill, Mexia, Texas, and Joe Mattern, Plantersville, Texas, 6.5 seconds 3, Blasingame and VonAhn, 7.2. 4, Rhett Anderson, Anabella, Utah, and Robby Farias, Kilauea, Hawaii, 7.5. 5, Olson and Woodard, 10.8. 6, Blaine Vick, Dublin, Texas, and Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., 11.2. (total on two) 1, Blasingame and VonAhn, 12.8. 2, Olson and Woodard, 17.3. 3, Vick and Summers, 18.2. 4, Aguilera and Hogan, 4.6 (on one) 5, Williams Jr. and Twisselman, 4.8. 6, Cooper and Norman, 5.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 84. 4, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 83.5. 5, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. 6, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 82. (second round) 1, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 85 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk. 2, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 85. 3, CoBurn Bradshaw, Milford, Utah, 81.5. 4, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 810.5. 5, Clint Hopping, Memphis, Texas, 80. 6, (tie) Nat Stratton, Goodwell, Okla., and Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah. 76. (total on two) 1. Jake Wright, 168. 2, Cody DeMoss, 166.5. 3, Bradshaw, 163.5. 4, Watson, 161. 5, (tie) Sterling and Jacobs Crawley, 159.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round winners) 1, J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah, 8.1 seconds, $6.370. 2, Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas, 8.3, $5.529. 3, Ace Sloan, Cuero, Texas, 8.4, $4,708. 4, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 8.5, $3,877. 5, (tie) Justin Smith, Leesville, La., and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6, $1,149 each. 7, (tie) Clint Nyegaard, Cuero, Texas, and Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 8.7, $969 each. (second round) 1, Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, 8.3. 2, Seth Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas, 10.2 seconds. 3, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 10.6. 4, Justin Weichel, Cordell, Okla., 14.0. 5, Jim Bob Fritz, Valley View, Texas, 14.6. 6, Dane Browning, Coyote, Calif., 16.6. (total on two) 1, Clint Robinson, 21.9. 2, Kirk Robinson, Innisfail, Alberta, 27.5. 3, Justin Weichel, Cordell, Okla., 30.2. 4, Seth Mahaffey, 34.9. 5, Dane Browning, 36.3. 6, Clint Townsend, Senatobia, Miss., 38.7.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, (tie) Sadye Simpson, Millsap, Texas, and Abby Penson, Blossom, Texas, 16.82 seconds. 3, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 16.84. 4, Darby Fox, King Hill, Idaho, 16.90. 5, Liz Herrin, Big Spring, Texas, 16.93. 6, Davie King, Decatur, Texas, 16.96.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy. 2, Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. 3, Koby Radley, Holden, La., 81. 4, Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., 77. 5, Chris Bechthold, Balko, Okla., 74.5. 6, Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif., 74.5. (second round) 1. Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Wonder Boy. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83.5. 3, Laine Vicaro, Hammond, La., 81.5. 4, Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Sask., 78. 5, Wyatt Edwards, Sulphur, Okla., 76.5. 6, Koby Radley, Holden, La., 75. (total on two) 1. Jacoby, 166.5. 2, Radley, 156. 3, Hallam, 151. 4, Campbell, 83.5 (on one) 5, Vicaro, 81.5. 6, Parsonage, 78.