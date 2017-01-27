Current Leaders Ft. Worth 1-27-2017

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 83 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, (tie) Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., and Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., 81. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 80. 5, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 79.5. 6, Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 79. (second round) 1, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 81 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Liberated At Night. 2, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 79.5. 3, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 79. 4, (tie) Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 77.5. 6, Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 76. (third round) 1, Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., 80.5 on Dakota Rodeo’s Bartender. 2, (tie) Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., and Troy Vaira, Richey, Mont., 77. 4, (tie) Creasy and Picton, 74.5. 6, (tie) Foss, Kiser and Wisehart, 74. (total on three) 1, Bloom, 230. 2, (tie) Denny and Picton, 229.5. 4, Brown, 227.5. 5, Creasy, 227. 6, Montero, 226.5.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 4.2 seconds. 2, Grady Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 4.5. 3, (tie) Tyke Kipp, Lordsburg, N.M., and Jarret New, Wimberley, Texas, 5.0. 5, Wyatt Lindsay, Cuchillo, N.M., 5.1. 6, Aaron Vosler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 5.2. (total on two) 1, Lindsay, 10.8. 2, Timmy Sparing, Helena, Mont., 11.0. 3, Vosler, 11.3. 4, Mason Miles Carter, Checotah, Okla., 13.4. 5, Cody Devers, Alva, Okla., 18.6. 6, Lewis, 18.9.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 4.5 seconds. 2, Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, and Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas, 4.6. 3, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, 5.1. 4, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.5. 5, (tie) Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo., and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gardnerville, Nev. 5.6. (second round) 1, Dan Williams Jr., Standish, Calif., and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, 4.8 seconds. 2, Brit Ellerman, Ft. Lupton, Colo., and T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo., 5.8. 3, Hass and Robertson, 6.0. 4, Bobby Joe Hill, Mexia, Texas, and Joe Mattern, Plantersville, Texas, 6.5. 5, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 6.8. 6, Blasingame and VonAhn, 7.2. (total on two) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 10.5. 2, Blasingame and VonAhn, 12.8. 3, Egusquiza and Koontz, 12.9. 4, Sherwood and O’Brien Cooper, 13.0. 5, Olson and Woodard, 17.3. 6, Blaine Vick, Dublin, Texas, and Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 18.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 84. 4, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 83.5. 5, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. 6, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 82. (second round) 1, (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk and Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Low Bucks, 85. 3, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 82. 4, CoBurn Bradshaw, Milford, Utah, 81.5. 5, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 810.5. 6, Clint Hopping, Memphis, Texas, 80. (total on two) 1. Jake Wright, 168. 2, Cody DeMoss, 166.5. 3, Bradshaw, 163.5. 4, Watson, 161. 5, (tie) Sterling and Jacobs Crawley, 159.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round) 1, Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, 8.3. 2, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corrine, Utah, 8.5. 3, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. 4, (tie) Quay Howard, Canyon, Texas, and Cody Ohl, Hico, Texas, 8.9, 6, Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas, 9.5. (total on two) 1, Tuf Cooper, 18.5. 2, Akins, 19.0. 3, Clint Robinson, 21.9. 4, Todd Loesch, Big Spring, Texas, 22.8. 5, Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 22.9. 6, Howard, 23.5.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 16.75 seconds. 2, Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark., 16.80. 3, (tie) Sadye Simpson, Millsap, Texas, and Abby Penson, Blossom, Texas, 16.82 seconds. 5, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 16.84. 6, Alexa Lake, Richmond, Texas, 16.86.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5. 3, Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. 4, Koby Radley, Holden, La., 81. 5, Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., 77. 6, (tie) Chris Bechthold, Balko, Okla., and Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif., 74.5. (second round) 1. Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Wonder Boy. 2, (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, and Wesley Silcox, Santaquin, Utah, 83.5. 4, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 82.5. 5, (tie) Ty Clearwater, LaCygne, Kan., and Laine Vicaro, Hammond, La., 81.5. (total on two) 1. Jacoby, 166.5. 2, Radley, 156. 3, Hallam, 151. 4, Clearwater, 148.5. 5, (tie) Campbell and Silcox, 83.5.