Current Leaders Ft. Worth 1-30-2017

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, (tie) Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit and Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, on J Bar J Rodeo’s Bar Bandit, 83 points. 3, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 81.5. 4, (tie) Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., and Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah, 81. (second round) 1, Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 87 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Freckled Frog. 2, Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 83.5. 3, (tie) Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., and Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, 81. 5, Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., 80. 6, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 79.5. (third round) 1, Clements, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Night Fist. 2, Wyatt Denny, 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Wolverine. 3, Rutherford, 83. 4, Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., 80.5. 5, (tie) Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., and Troy Vaira, Richey, Mont., 77. 5, (total on three) 1, Rutherford, 243.5. 2, (tie) Wyatt Denny and Clements, 241.5. 4, Miller, 237. 5, Bloom, 230. 6, (tie) Grant Denny and Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 229.5.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, (tie) Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Garrett Poston, Winnsboro, Texas, 4.1 seconds. 3, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 4.2. 4, (tie) Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., and Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 4.3. 6, (tie) Grady Payne, Stephenville, Texas, and Ringo Robinson, Caldwell, Idaho, 4.5. (total on two) 1, Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 8.3. 2, (tie) Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., and Thomas, 9.5. 4, Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 9.7. 5, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and K.C. Jones, Decatur, Texas, 10.5.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 4.5 seconds. 2, Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, and Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas, 4.6. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, 4.7. 4, (tie) Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, Springer, Okla., and Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 5.1. 6, Zac Small, Welch, Okla., and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.2. (second round) 1, Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif., and York Gill, Stephenville, Texas, 4.5. 2, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Cesar del la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 4.7. 3, (tie) Dan Williams Jr., Standish, Calif., and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 4.8. 5, Reno Stoebner, Bastrop, Texas, and Larry Gonzalez, Elgin, Texas, 5.2. 6, Ryan Reed, Whitman, Ariz., and Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif., 5.5. (total on two) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 10.5. 2, Teixeira and Robertson, 10.7. 3, Driggers and Nogueira, 10.9. 4, Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 11.0. 5, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 12.2. 6, Blasingame and Von Ahn, 12.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5. 3, (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 4, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 83.5. 5, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. 6, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 82. (second round) 1, (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk and Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Low Bucks, 85. 3, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 82. 4, (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Milford, Utah, and Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 81.5. 6, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 810.5. (total on two) 1. Jake Wright, 168. 2, Cody DeMoss, 166.5. 3, Bradshaw, 163.5. 4, Watson, 161. 5, (tie) Sterling and Jacobs Crawley, 159.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round) 1, (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, and Bobby Abernathy, Athens, Ala., 8.3 seconds. 3, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corrine, Utah, 8.5. 4, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. 5, Luke Jeffries, Maricopa, Ariz., 8.8. 6, (tie) Quay Howard, Canyon, Texas, and Cody Ohl, Hilo, Texas, 8.9, (total on two) 1, Tuf Cooper, 18.5. 2, Akins, 19.0. 3, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 19.7. 4, Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas, 20.3. 5, Catfish Brown, Collinsville, Texas, 20.5. 6, (tie) Clay McCuistion, Sanger, Texas, and Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 20.7.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 16.49 seconds. 2, Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 16.62. 3, Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas, 16.64, 4, Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, 16.65. 5, Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M., 16.70. 6, (tie) Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, and Meghan Johnson, Stephenville, Texas, 16.75.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5. 3, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 83.5. 4, Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. 5, Koby Radley, Holden, La., 81. 6, Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 79.5. (second round) 1. Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Wonder Boy. 2, Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M., 84.5. 3, (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, Wesley Silcom, Antiquing, Utah, and Bayle Worden, 83.5. 6, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 82.5. (total on two) 1. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 167. 2, Jacoby, 166.5. 3, Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 158.5. 4, Radley, 156. 5, Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., 151. 6, Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas, 151.