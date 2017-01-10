Denver Chute Out Bull Riding offers thrills and spills

DENVER, Colo. (Jan. 9, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- The Professional Bull Riders Denver Chute Out got underway at the National Western Stock Show on Monday in the Denver Coliseum.

A total of 16 eight-second rides had fans clapping their hands and stomping their feet. Another 29 bull riders attempted to make it to the eight-second buzzer.

The high-marked ride of the night went to Kaique Pacheco from Itatiba, Sao Paulo, Brazil. He had an 87.5-point ride on Flying S Bucking Bull’s Insane Hurricane. Pacheco finished the 2016 season in 18th place. He is currently tied for 8th place in the Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour standings and could move up if his success here continues.

Pacheco was also invited to compete against Colorado VS the World bull riding champion Roscoe Jarboe in the JBS Bounty Bull Challenge to cap off the night. Jarboe, from New Plymouth, Idaho came off early. Pacheco rode for 8, scored 89.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Mad Money to earn a $5,000 bonus.

The second performance of the Denver Chute-Out begins Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.