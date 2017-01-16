Dustin Bowen has two great bull rides at National Western Stock Show

DENVER (January 13, 2017) -By Susan Kanode – Dustin Bowen is continuing his 2017 comeback story in the bull riding at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Bowen, from Waller, Texas qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2015 and was poised to make a second trip last year. Then injuries cut his season short and he found himself working out, rehabbing and preparing tor 2017.

That paid off as he won the bull riding at the Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo the first of January. He used that momentum here in Denver riding two bulls and taking the lead in the second round and the overall standings.

He competed here at the Saturday matinee and evening performances. During the afternoon he scored 82.5, then came back that evening and scored 86. That 86-point effort on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Slim Kitty gave him the lead over Elliot Jacoby from Fredericksburg, Texas, who has an 81.5.

Bowen, who grew up in Pennsylvania, then moved to Texas to attend college, is one of three men who have been successful on two bulls here so far. He has a total of 168.5 points. Chase Robbins from Marsing, Idaho is in second with 160. Another Idaho bull rider, Riker Carter, from Stone, has 137. Bowen has won money out of the Denver Coliseum before, but has never been at the top of the leaderboard like he is now. His position could certainly change before the U.S. Bank Championship Finals on Jan. 22, but he should still be at the top of the 12-man field.

The following are unofficial results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Fourth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Kody lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 83 points on Bar T Rodeo’s Fire Man. 2, Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 80.5. 3, Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., 77. 4, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 74.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 3.8 seconds. 2, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 4.4. 3, Seth Brockman, Wheatland, Wyo., 5.2. 4, Zach Peterson, Lindale, Texas, 6.6.

Team Roping: 1, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 4.2. 2, Brady Payne, Gilbert, Ariz., and Lane Siggins, Marana, Ariz., 10.4. 3, Bobby Boyd, DVM, Midland, Texas, and Bubbp Paul, Lamesa, Texas, 15.7.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 82.5 points on Bar T Rodeo’s Bitter Dan. 2, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 81. 3, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 80. 4, Jesse James Kirby, Dodge City, Kan., 79.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 7.9 seconds. 2, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.0. 3, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 9.2. 4, J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah, 9.5.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 15.34 seconds. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.46. 3, Michele McLeod, Whitesobor, Texas, 15.56. 4, Kim Schultze, Larkspur, Colo., 15.59.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texasa, 81.5. 2, Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 76.5. 3, Dakota Cator, Spearman, Texas, 69.

Fifth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 83.5 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Ishawooa. 2, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 78. 3, Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., 72. 4, Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., 60.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Josh Clark, Belgrade, Mont., 4.2 seconds. 2, Teigen Finnerty, Wheatland, Wyo., 8.7. 3, Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., 9.7. 4, Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 10.8.

Team Roping: 1, Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, La Veta, Colo., 6.1 seconds. 2, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 6.6. 3, Spencer Mitchell, Williams, Calif., and Wyatt Cox, Arroyo Grande, Calif., 9.5. 4, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 15.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Brady Nicoles, Hoytsville, Utah, 82.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Shot Glass by Vitalix. 2, Dylan Henson, Bloomfield, N.M., 82. 3, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 78. 4, (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 75.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.0 seconds. 2, Hunter herrin, Apache, Okla., 8.2. 3, Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 10.1. 4, Cody Quaney, Cheney, Wash., 10.8.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Ronnie Will, Silt, Colo., 15.61 seconds. 2, Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla., 15.72. 3, Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo., 15.86. 4, Bridget Carr, San Angelo, Texas, 15.97.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 82.5 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Greeley Hat Works. 2, Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla., 81.

Sixth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 84.5 points on Cervi Championship’s Dream Machine. 2, Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., 77.5. 3, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 77. 4, Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., 75.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Billy Boldon, Oglala, S.D., 4.9 seconds. 2, Kody Woodward, Dupree, S.D., 5.1. 3, (tie) Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., and Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 5.3 each.

Team Roping: (one time) 1, Jake Pancost, Canyon, Texas, and David Hinman, Hay Springs, Neb., 5.3 seconds.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Utah, 81.5 points on Cervi Championship’s RodeoHouston Payback. 2, Brady Nicholes, Hoytsville, Utah, 77.5. 3, (tie) Dylan Henson, Bloomfield, N.M., and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 75.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Monty Lewis, Herford, Texas, 7.6 seconds. 2, Will Howell, Stillwater, Okla., 8.1. 3, Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, 8.9. 4, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 9.3.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Ronnie Will, Silt, Colo., 15.63 seconds. 2, Amanda Devencenty, Colorado Springs, Colo., 15.77. 3, Carlee Pierce, Krum, Texas, 15.79. 4, Amanda Harris, Spearfish, S.D., 15.87.

Bull Riding: 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 86 points on Cervi Championship’s Slim Kitty. 2, (tie) Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo., and Jesse Petri, Geneva, Fla., 79. 4, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 76.5.

Current Leaders —

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Xplosive Skies. 2, (tie) Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 83.5. 4, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 82.5. (second round) 1, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85 on Calgary Stampede’s Tootsie Roll. 2, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 84.5. 3, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 83. 4, Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 80.5. (total on two) 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 168. 2, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 165.5. 3, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 161. 4, Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., 160.5.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, (tie) Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., and Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., 4.2 seconds each. 3, Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., 4.4. 4, Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif., 4.6. (second round) 1, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 3.8. 2, Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla., 4.1. 3, Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 4.3. 4, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 4.4. (total on two) 1, Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla., 8.9. 2, Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 9.0. 3, Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif., 9.2. 4, John Ragatz, Beeville, Wisc., 12.7.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 4.6 seconds. 2, Robert Ansley, Moriarity, N.M., and Shad Chadwick, Cave Creek, Ariz., 5.2. 3, Zac Small, Welch, Okla., and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.5. 4, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Nev., 5.6. (second round) 1, Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah and Thad Ward, Howell, Utah, 4.1. 2, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 4.2. 3, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 5.0. 4, Jake Pancost, Canyon, Texas, and David Hinman, Hay Springs, Neb., 5.3. (total on two) 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland, City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 9.6. 2, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 15.3. 3, Bobby Boyd, DVM, Midland, Texas, and Bubba Paul, Lamesa, Texas, 37.2. (on one) 4, Olin Pulham, Payson Utah and Thad Ward, Howell, Utah, 4.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 88 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 86. 3, Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 85.5. 4, (tie) Brady Nicholes, Hoytesville, Utah, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 82.5 each. (second round) 1, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 85 points on Calgary Stampede’s Sergeant Whitney. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 82.5. 3, Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Utah, 81.5. 4, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 81. (total on two) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 169. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 168.5. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 166.5. 4, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 162.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 7.6. 2, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.8. 3, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.0. 4, (tie) Will Howell, Stillwater, Okla., and J.D. McQuistion, Collinsville, Texas, 8.1 each. (second round) 1, (tie) Caddo Lewellan, Morrison, Okla., and Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 7.9. 3, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.0. 4, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 8.4. (total on two) 1, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 16.2. 2, J.C. Malone, Hooper, Utah, 18.4. 3, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 23.4. 4, Cheyenne Harper, Iowa, La., 29.3.

Women’s Barrel Race: (first round) 1, (tie) Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, and Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 15.38 seconds each. 3, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.41. 4, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 15.46. (second round) 1, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 15.34. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.46. 3, Rainy Pratt, Stephenville, Texas, 15.51. 4, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 15.56. (total on two) 1, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 30.80. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 30.87. 3, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 31.13. 4, Kim Schulze, Larkspur, Colo., 31.29.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Mike Sparks, Caldwell, Idaho, 85.5 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s HTTR. 2, (tie) Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho and Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 83.5 each. 4, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 82.5. (second round) 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 86 on Cervi Championship’s Slim Kitty. 2, Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. 3, (tie) Jesse Petri, Geneva, Fla., and Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo., 79. (total on two) 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 168.5. 2, Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 160. 3, Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, 137. (on one) 4, Mike Sparks, Caldwell, Idaho, 85.5.