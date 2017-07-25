Erickson wrestles first-round lead at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — July 24, 2017 – By Susan Kanode— Ty Erickson’s bid for his first steer wrestling world championship stayed on track Monday at the 121st Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (CFD). The Helena, Montana, cowboy moved into the lead in the first round of steer wrestling with a 7.2-second run.

Erickson, who leads the world standings by more than $30,000, received an assist from traveling partner Clayton Hass from Weatherford, Texas, who is ranked 15th in the world. Hass hazed the steer and helped get the animal into a good position for Erickson to make the jump. Later in the performance, Hass clocked an 8.1 to move into second place in the round.

Both cowboys were riding Landrys Cadillac, a two-time American Quarter Horse Association Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year. “Cadillac” won the award last year and in 2014 when he carried three of the top five regular season finishers to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR). The three were Erickson, Hass and eventual world champion Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, Louisiana. Waguespack, who is ranked second in the world, was unable to get his steer on the ground.

Erickson went into last year’s WNFR as the regular season leader but saw the championship slip away during the 10 rounds of competition in Las Vegas. The Montana State University business management graduate has a business-like focus on winning his first gold buckle.

Redmond, Oregon’s David Peebles took the first-round lead in bareback riding when he scored 84.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sugar Boom Boom. The ride was remarkable as Peebles has been receiving treatment for separated ribs from the Justin Sportsmedicine Team since the July 4th week of rodeos.

The fourth performance of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo starts at 12:15 p.m. tomorrow. All contestants will be competing in the second round.

The following are leaders at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

Bareback Riding: (first round leaders) 1, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 84.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sugar Boom Boom. 2, (tie) Jamie Howlett, Roma, Australia; Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, and Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas, 82.5. 5, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 82 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rylee Raisin Cane. 6, (tie) Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M.; Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., and Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 79. (second round leaders) 1, Creasy, 86 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Pow Wow Rocks. 2, Montero, 84. 3, Elliott, 80. 4, Wrzesinski, 77. 5, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo., 76. 6, Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., 74. (total on two) 1, Montero, 166 points. 2, Creasy, 165. 3, Elliott, 158.5. 4, Wrzesinski, 153.5. 5, Patterson, 147. 6, Zack Hibler, Wheeler, Texas, 144.

Steer Wrestling: (first round leaders) 1, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 7.2 seconds. 2, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 8.1. 3, Josh Boka, Dillon, Mont., 8.6 seconds. 4, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 8.7. 5, Jake Johnson, Mapleton, Kan., 9.8. 6, Beau Clark, Cheyenne, Wyo., 10.4. (second round leaders) 1, (tie) Clark and Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas, 10.4. 3, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 10.8. 4, Hannum, 11.4. 5, Kody Jang, Townsville, Australia, 11.9. 6, Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo., 13.0. (total on two) 1, Clark, 20.8. 2, Hannum, 22.2. 3, Guy, 23.8. 4, Shofner, 26.0. 5, Damian Padilla, Rio Rico, Ariz., 26.8. 6, Boka, 34.0.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas, 9.9 seconds. 2, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.7. 3, Mesquite Kody Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas, 11.1. 4, (tie) Jake Hannum, Plain City, Utah; Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., and Seth Cooke, Weatherford, Texas, 11.5. (second round) 1, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 11.3. 2, Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M., 11.5. 3, Jerome Schneeberger, Ponca City, Okla., 11.7. 4, Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, Wyo., 12.0. 5, Tyler Prcin, Alvord, Texas, 12.6. 6, (tie)Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla.; Livingston, and Landyn Duncan, Weatherford, Texas, 13.0. (total on two) 1, Livingston, 23.7. 2, Schneeberger, 23.8. 3, Jarrett, 24.8. 4, Joe Keating, Sour Lake, Texas, 26.1. 5, Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 26.2. 6, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 26.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 85 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls’ Sacred Mountain. 2, Colton J Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo., 82.5 3, (tie) Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla., and Wade Sundell, Coleman, Okla., 82. 6, (tie) Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa, and Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 80.5. (second round leaders) 1, Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo., 83 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls’ Con Man. 2, Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 82. 3, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Jacobs Crawley, 80. 5, Harter, 78.5. 6, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 77.5. (total on two) 1, (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Harter, 160.5 points. 3, Braden, 159. 4, (tie) Clarys and Smith, 157. 6, Sterling Crawley, 153.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 73.5 points. 2, Houston Garrett Brown, Miles City, Mont., 73. 3, Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore., 71 points. 4, Brady Love, Wellington, Colo., 69. 5, Tucker Hill, Klamath Falls, Ore., 66. 6, Lefty Holman, Visalia, Cali., 60. (second round leaders) 1, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 77 points. 2, (tie) Taylor Tupper, St. Onge, S.D., and Cole Hatcher, Twin Falls, Idaho, 70. 4, Jacob Lewis, St. Onge, S.D., 64. 5, (tie) Espeland and Mason Mardesich, Fowler, Colo., 60. (total on two) 1, Espeland, 131 points. 2, Hill, 115. (on one) 3, Griffin, 77. 4, (tie) Tupper and Hatcher, 70. 6, Love, 69.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb., 7.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., and Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, La Veta, Colo., 8.7. 4, (tie) Brandon Webb, Carrizo Springs, Texas, and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., and Aaron Macy, Post, Texas and Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif., 8.8. 6, Andrew and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 9.0. (second round) 1, Shay Carroll, La Junta, Colo., and Trey Johnson, Burleson, Texas, 8.3 seconds. 2, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Rich Skelton, Llano, Texas, 8.5. 3, Jay Tittle, Pueblo, Colo., and Richard Durham, Weatherford, Texas, 8.6. 4, Theriot and Doescher, 9.5. 5, (tie) Tierney and Tyan; Yates and Wadhams, and Phillip McCoy, Beggs, Okla., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 9.6. (total on two) 1, Tierney and Tyon, 16.9 seconds. 2, Yates and Wadhams, 18.7. 3, Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, 18.8. 4, Andrew and Reagan Ward, 18.9. 5, Theriot and Doescher, 19.0. 6, Richard and Skelton, 19.8.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.48 seconds, $6,573. 2, Cassidy Kruse, Gillette, Wyo., 17.60, $5,634. 3, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 17.62, $4,695. 4, Jane Melby, Burneyville, Okla., 17.67, $4,069. 5, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 17.73, $3,130. 6, Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 17.77, $2,504. 7, Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas, 17.85, $1,878. 8, Alexa Lake, Richmond, Texas, 17.86, $1,252. 9, Ericka Nelson, Century, Florida, 17.90, $939. 10, Kaylee Burnett, Eden, Wyo., 17.91, $626. (second round leaders) 1, Carla Beckett, Laramie, Wyo., 17.44. 2, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 17.77. 3, Laura Lambert, Wiggins, Colo., 17.81. 4, Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla., 17.82. 5, C.J. Vondette, Rifle, Colo., 17.84. 6, Barbara Johnson, Scottsdale, Ariz., 17.85 (total on two) 1, Beckett, 35.96. 2, Vondette, 36.12. 3, Miller, 36.27. 4, Mindy Goemmer, Battle Mountain, Nev., 36.29. 5, Lambert, 36.30. 6, Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo., 36.33.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Denton Fugate, Dixon, Mo., 88.5 points on Smith, Harper & Morgan’s Red Cloud. 2, Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 87. 3, Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas, 84. 4, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83. 5, Caleb Sanderson, Hallettsville, Texas, 82. 6, Tate Smith, Litchville, N.D., 76. (second round leaders) (two rides) 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla., 83 points on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s The Brow. 2, Riley Blankenship, Killdeer, N.D. 67. (total on two) 1, Fugate, 88.5 points. 2, (tie) Campbell and Sellars, 83. 4, Blankenship, 67.

Wild Horse Race: 1, TJ Kerr Team, $610., 2, Xyngular, $458. 3, Harwood Cowboys LLC, $305. 4, T-Joes Steakhouse, $152.