Final round field set for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – By Ted Harbin – The field is set for Friday’s final round to decide the champions for this year’s San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

The preliminary go-rounds concluded Thursday night with only a handful of competitors sneaking into the top 12 in the standings to secure their spots in the final round. Barrel racer Tiany Schuster of Krum, Texas, made the biggest impact; she posted a 14.17-second run to finish fourth in the second go-round. That was worth $3,088.

That, matched with her first run, gave Schuster a two-run cumulative time of 29.96 seconds; she is one of just two cowgirls to have posted sub-30 second runs and sits second in the average. Schuster trails leader Amberleigh Moore by just six-hundredths of a second.

Two bareback riders earned their way into the short round. Chad Rutherford of Lake Charles, La., rode Pickett Rodeo’s Scarlett Night for 84.5 points to finish seventh in the first round, worth $624. Morgan Wilde of McCammon, Idaho, rode Pickett’s Scarlette Belle for 82 points to finish just out of the money. He is ninth. Because of ties, only 11 bareback riders will compete Friday.

Steer wrestler Will Stovall of Roberts, Mont., posted a 3.5-second run Thursday night to finish in a tie for second place in the second round. He earned $2,496 and also moved into a tie for eighth place in the average to earn his spot in the short round.

Reigning steer wrestling world champion Tyler Waguespack leads his discipline with 7.0 seconds on two runs, while the brother tandem of Tate and Trevor Kirchenschlager lead team roping with an aggregate time of 9.8 seconds.

Saddle bronc rider Joe Lufkin scored 83 points Wednesday night to win the first round and hold the lead heading into the short round. He has earned $3,466 so far.

Oregonian bareback rider Austin Foss has the highest score of the rodeo so far, spurring Powder River Rodeo’s Craig at Midnight to 89 points last weekend. He won the first round and pocketed $4,679. He holds a point and a half lead over Canadian Orin Larsen heading into the championship round.

Cody Quaney has held on to the tie-down roping lead. Quaney also won the second round, worth nearly $4,500. The Kansas man roped and tied two calves in 14.8 seconds to lead the pack into Friday night.

Trey Benton III scored 88.5 points early in the rodeo to lead bull riding. Unlike all other disciplines, bull riding will feature just one go-round. Benton could still win the championship if his score holds out for the top spot through Friday.

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

Bareback riding: 1. Austin Foss, 89 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Craig at Midnight, $4,679; 2. Orin Larsen, 87.5, $3,587; 3. (tie) Devan Reilly, Tyler Nelson and Ty Breuer, 86 points, $1,819 each; 6. Kelly Timberman, 85, $780; 7. Chad Rutherford, 84.5, $624; 8. Seth Hardwick, 83, $468; 9. Morgan Wilde, 82; 10. (tie) Clint Laye and Will Martin, 81 each.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Dakota Eldridge, 3.3 seconds, $3,462 each; 3. (tie) Ty Erickson, Blake Knowles, Monty Eakin, Luke Branquinho and Justen Notes, 3.5, $1,771 each; 8. Stephen Culling, 3.6, $322. Second round: 1. David Hinman, 3.3 seconds, $3,704; 2. (tie) Baylor Roche, Dirk Tavenner, Josh Peek and Will Stovall, 3.5, $2,496 each; 6. (tie) Timmy Sparring, Clayton Hass, Nick Guy Todd Suhn and Rowdy Thames, 3.6, $483 each. Average: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 7.0 seconds on two runs; 2. Baylor Roche, 7.2; 3. Todd Suhn, 7.4; 4. (tie) Josh Peek and Blake Knowles, 7.7 each; 6. (tie) Kyle Whitaker and Cooper Shofner, 7.9 each; 8. (tie) Nick Guy, Dakota Eldridge, Will Stovall, David Hinman and Dakota Champion, 8.0 each.

Team roping: First round: 1. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 3.8 seconds, $3,506; 2. JoJo LeMond/Quinn Kesler, 4.1, $3,049; 3. Bart Brunson/Trace Porter, 4.2, $2,592; 4. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 4.3, $2,134; 5. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz and Charly Crawford/Joseph Harrison, 4.5, $1,448 each; 7. (tie) Shawn Besette/Sid Sporer, Tate Kirchenschlager/Trevor Kirchenschlager and Cole Markham/Nick Simmons, 4.6, $356 each. Second round: 1. Derrick Begay/Clay O’Brien Cooper, 3.9 seconds, $3,506; 2. Nick Sartain/Justin Davis, 4.0, $3,409; 3. (tie) Caleb Smidt/B.J. Dugger and Matt Sherwood/Joel Bach, 4.1, $2,362 each; 5. Brett Stuart/Wesley Moss, 4.2, $1,677; 6. John Alley/Clark Adcock, 4.3, $1,220; 7. Trevor Brazile/Patrick Smith, 4.4, $762; 8. (tie) Zac Small/Will Woodfin, Travis Tryan/Chase Tryan and Luke Brown/Jake Long, 4.5, $102 each. Average: 1. Tate Kirchenschlager/Trevor Kirchenschlager, 9.8 seconds on two runs; 2. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 9.9 seconds; 3. Chase Massengill/Kory Bramwell, 10.1; 4. Clayton Van Aken/Shawn Darnall, 10.3; 5. Seth Hall/Byron Wilkerson, 10.6; 6. Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, 10.9; 7. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 13.3; 8. Caleb Smidt/B.J. Dugger, 13.4; 9. Travis Tryan/Chase Tryan, 13.9; 10. Charly Crawford/Joseph Harrison, 14.5; 11. Ty Blasingame/Kollin VonAhn, 15.2; 12. Brandon Webb/Mickey Gomez, 15.5.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Joe Lufkin, 83 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Miss Congeniality, $3,466; 2. Ryder Wright, 81, $2,657; 3. (tie) Magin Lane Montoya, Dalton Davis, Isaac Diaz and Layton Green, 80, $1,155 each; 7. CoBurn Bradshaw, 79.5, $462; 8. (tie) Zeke Thurston, Jesse Kruse and Cole Elshere, 78.5, $116 each; 11. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Chuck Schmidt, 78 each.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. (tie) Michael Otero and Tuf Cooper, 7.0 seconds, $4,199 each; 3. Darnell Johnson, 7.5, $3,320; 4. (tie) Marty Yates, Hunter Herrin, Cade Swor, Catfish Brown and Tyler Milligan, 7.6, $1,562 each. Second round: 1. Cody Quaney, 7.0 seconds, $4,492; 2. Justin Smith, 7.1, $3,906; 3. (tie) Scott Kormos and Tim Pharr, 7.3, $3,027 each; 5. (tie) J.C. Malone and Lane Livingston, 7.4, $1,855 each; 7. (tie) Blane Cox, Seth Cooke and Trinton Downing, 7.5, $456 each. Average: 1. Cody Quaney, 14.8 seconds on two runs; 2. Tuf Cooper, 15.0; 3. Clint Singleton, 15.8; 4. Cooper Martin, 16.1; 5. (tie) Cade Swor, Derrick Elliott Traylor, Clint Robinson and Cimarron Boardman, 16.2 each; 9. Catfish Brown, 16.3; 10. (tie) Marcos Costa and Marty Yates, 16.4; 12. (tie) Ben Robinson and Adam Gray, 16.6 (Robinson advances to the short round).

Barrel racing: Second round: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 13.99 seconds, 44,988; 2. Brooke Rix, 14.03, $4,275; 3. Sammi Bessert, 14.15, $3,563; 4. Tiany Schuster, 14.17, $3,088; 5. Kassie Mowry, 14.20, $2,375; 6. Laura Kennedy, 14.24, $1,900; 7. Lindsay Sears, 14.24, $1,425; 8. Kellie Collier, 14.32, $950; 8. (tie) Jennifer Arnold and Ari-Anna Flynn, 14.35, $594 each. Average: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 29.90; 2. Tiany Schuster, 29.96; 3. Kassie Mowry, 30.15; 4. Sammi Bessert, 30.16; 5. Brooke Rix, 30.18; 6. Carmel Wright, 30.23; 7. Shelby Janssen, 30.36; 8. (tie) Kellie Collier and Ari-Anna Flynn, 30.37; 10. Morgan Breaux, 30.44; 11. Trula Churchill, 30.47; 12. Hailey Kinsel, 30.48.

Bull riding: 1. Trey Benton III, 88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Red Rocket; 2. (tie) Brennon Eldred and Roscoe Jarboe, 87.5 each; 4. (tie) Jordan Hansen and Mickey Andrews, 85 each; 6. Chase Robbins, 85; 7. (tie) Kyle Balls and Jordan Wacey Spears, 84 each; 7. Brock Radford, 83.5; 8. (tie) Tanner Learmont and John Pitts, 83 each.