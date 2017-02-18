Former San Antonio Rodeo champions looking for victory in 2017

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 17, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- The winter rodeos can set up a rodeo contestants season for success or make them scramble to the bitter end.

The most important of those rodeos and the most lucrative is the one held at the San Antonio Stock Show in the AT&T Center. Arizona team ropers Erich Rogers, from Round Rock, and Cory Petska, from Marana, know exactly how important a win at the $1.7 million rodeo is.

They were crowned champions here in 2014 and left with $21,129 in earnings helping them secure Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifications. With Rogers heading and Petska heeling, they had the fastest time in the first round of Bracket 4. Their 5.6-second run earned the $2,281 and a good opportunity to compete in the semi-finals.

Contestants here advance out of their brackets into one of two semi-finals based on their earnings. While a round win doesn’t guarantee them a spot in the semis, it puts them in a very favorable position. Then they advance to the final round on Feb. 25th based on their total earnings from the brackets and the semi-finals.

Rogers and Petska are currently first and second in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $21,965 in earnings. If they advance through the competition levels, earn a title and as much money as they did three years ago, they will nearly double that and get a big lead in the world.

There was a tie for the top spot in the bull riding and it came in dramatic fashion. Two Idaho cowboys, Garrett Smith and Dallee Mason each had 88 point rides to win $1,995. Smith from Rexburg rode Rafter H Rodeo’s bull named Feel The Noise. Mason, from Weiser got on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Rank Frank.

The tie-down roping was especially tough on Friday night. There was a three-way tie at the top with 8.2 second runs and an 8.3 took the fourth place. Hunter Herrin, last year’s champion from Apache, Okla., is among those that are tied. Herrin is also the arena-record holder here with a 6.6-second time last year.

Logan Hoefer, from Magrath, Alberta and Jordan Ketscher from Squaw Valley, Calif., were also at the top of the board. Each of these men won $1,171. Last year’s RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo champion Clint Kindred finished fourth to earn $570.

Bracket 4 will finish with two rounds of competition here on Saturday at 1 and 7:30 p.m.

The following are results after the first performance of the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Complete results are available at sarodeo.com

Bracket 4, round 1 —

Bareback Riding: 1, Morgan Wilde, McCammon, Idaho, 82 points on Calgary Stampede’s Saturn Rocket, $2,281. 2, Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., 81, $1,711. 3, (tie) Chase Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Tyler Scales, Severance, Colo., 79 and $855 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jake Rinehart, Highmore, S.D., 3.6 seconds, $2,281. 2, Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb., 4.0, $1,711. 3, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 4.2, $1,141. 4, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.8, $570.

Team Roping: 1, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Cody Petska, Marana, Ariz., 5.6, $2,281. 2, Justin Davis, Madisonville, Texas, and B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas, 5.8, $1,711. 3, Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., and Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., 11.1, $1,141. 4, Tee Luttrell, Shreveport, La., and Tommy Zuniga, Centerville, Texas, 14.8, $570.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Dustin Flundra, Pincher Creek, Alberta, 83 points on Rafter H Rodeo’s Aces Wild, $2,281. 2, (tie) Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D., and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 79 and $1,426 each. 4, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 78, $570.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, (tie) Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla.; Logan Hoefer, Magrath, Alberta; and Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif., 8.2 and $1,711 each. 4, Clint Kindred, Oral, S.D., 8.3, $570.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Britta Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D., 14.13 seconds, $2,281. 2, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., 14.19, $1,711. 3, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 14.22, $1,141. 4, Kathy Grimed, Medical Lake, Wash., 14.26, $570.

Bull Riding: 1, (tie) Garrett Rexburg, Idaho on Rafter H Rodeo’s Feel the Noise and Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Rank Frank, 88 points and $1,996 each. 3, Adam William Lucero, Tooele, Utah, 84.5, $1,141. 4, Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D., 82.5, $570.