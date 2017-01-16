Former world champion tie-down roper makes move at Denver Rodeo

DENVER (January 15, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- Monty Lewis from Hereford, Texas, is very happy with how 2017 is starting out.

The 2004 world champion tie-down roper competed in the first round on Saturday night stopping the clock in 7.6 seconds. That is leading the round and set him up for success on Sunday afternoon when he roped his second calf in the Denver Coliseum. His 9.4-second run then won’t get him any money in the round, but it moved him into second place overall with a total time of 17.0 seconds. Marcos Costa, from Childress Texas, leads with 16.2.

This is the first time that Lewis has had success at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo since joining the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2001. He’s entered the rodeo here nearly every year and this year has the opportunity to be back in Denver on Jan. 22 for the U.S. Bank Championship Finals to win a championship.

That’s important as he and his horse “Squirrel” are both coming off of the injured reserve list. Squirrel suffered a ligament injury and had all of 2016 off. Lewis rode the horse at the 2014 Wrangler National Finals and did everything necessary to rehabilitate the 12-year-old gelding.

Then at Logandale, Nev., last April, Lewis injured a knee that had been giving him problems for the last 3 – 4 years. He went to Dallas to Dr. Tandy Freeman, medical director for the Justin Sportsmedicine Team and had surgery to fix a torn ACL and meniscus. Then his rehab started. his duo has proven that they are both healthy and ready to compete.

“I’m excited,” Lewis said. “I feel really good and Squirrel is great. We’ve never had much luck here in Denver, so it would be awesome to get a jump start on my season at the National Western. I got in at the qualifier and that went well. Hopefully we can keep rolling there next Sunday.

Trevor Reiste from Linden, Iowa became the fourth bull rider to be successful on two bulls. He made both of his rides on Sunday and moved into second overall with a total score of 163. Dustin Bowen from Waller, Texas, leads with 168.5.

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action continues here on Monday with a performance at 1 p.m. The Martin Luther King Jr., African American Heritage Rodeo of Champions will follow at 6:30 p.m.