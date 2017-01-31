Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo holds promise for world champions

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 30, 2017) – By Susan Kanode – Reigning world champions in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association are trying for repeat titles and many are using the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo as a stepping stone in their quest.

Two of them competed in the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum on Friday and showed the fans why they are wearing the gold buckles that signify they are the best. Zeke Thurston, the saddle bronc riding champion from Big Valley, Alberta, rode here on Sunday night and Monday afternoon. He had scores of 84, then 80.5 to give him a total of 164.5 and put him third in the standings.

The saddle bronc riding is led by Jake Wright, from Milford, Utah, last year’s Fort Worth champion with 168 points. Then Cody DeMoss from Heflin, La., who won this rodeo 10 years ago, is second with 166.5 points. Thurston was the first Canadian to win a world title in saddle bronc riding since 2002. If he would win a title here, he would be the first Canadian since Rod Hay from Wildwood, Alberta, won in 2008.

The fastest time in the tie-down roping here so far goes to world champion, Tyson Durfey, who makes his home just west of here in Weatherford. Durfey stopped the clock in 7.9 seconds riding Nikko, the same horse he rode in Las Vegas to win his gold buckle. He didn’t have as much luck in the first round. He had a time of 13.2 and has a total of 21.1. That is setting in 10th place so he will wait through the next nine performances to see if he is among the top 12 who qualify for Saturday night’s championship finals.

There is a new leader in the women’s barrel race and she is also from Weatherford. Stevi Hillman came here late Saturday night to make a practice run and get her horses some experience in the coliseum. Then she loaded up her horses and headed to San Angelo, Texas, where she placed seventh in the round.

They came back here to compete on Monday night and have the fastest time of the rodeo so far at 16.48 seconds. Hillman qualified for her first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last December as did the woman in second place, Cayla Small, from Burneyville, Oklahoma, who is behind by just one one-hundredth of a second.

The last time an Etbauer left Fort Worth with a title was in 2000. That was Robert Etbauer in the saddle bronc riding. His oldest son Trell, from Goodwell, Oklahoma, took the lead in the second round of the steer wrestling and is also at the top of the overall leaderboard after a stellar performance on Monday night. He stopped the clock in 3.9 seconds and has a total time of 8.1. Former world champion Luke Branquinho, from Los Alamos, California, is now in second place with 8.3.

The 121st Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continues on Tuesday with rodeo performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from Monday at the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 30, 2017.

Eighteenth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 83.5 points on Western Rodeos’ Another Grey. 2, Kelly Timberman, Mills, Wyo., 81. 3, (tie) Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, and Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 80.5.

Steer Wrestling: (two times) 1, Chris Berry, Valley View, Texas, 6.1 seconds. 2, Dean Strermer, Frisco, Texas, 6.2.

Team Roping: 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 4.3 seconds. 2, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas, 4.4. 3, Casey Gattis, Junction, Texas, and Seth Smithson, Sheffield, Texas, 4.9. 4, John Alley, Adams, Tenn., and Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn., 6.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 80.5 points on Western Rodeos’ No Angel. 2, Clay Stremler, Fallon, Nev., 78. 3, Tyrel Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 76. 4, Taygen Schuelke, Newell, S.D., 70.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 7.9 seconds. 2, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 9.4.3, Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho, 12.8. 4, Chris Demases, Boyd, Texas, 13.7.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas, 16.58. 2, Lisa Ogden, Gail, Texas, 16.86. 3, Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D., 16.90. 4, Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D., 17.01.

Bull Riding: 1, Rowdy Cook, Tremonton, Utah, 75 points. 2, Nate Perry, Elk City, Okla., 71. 3, Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas, 69.5. 4, Lucas Guibeau, Golden Meadow, La., 66.

Nineteenth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Pascal Isabelle, Crossfield, Alberta, 73 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Wild Rose. 2, Tyler Waltz, Martin, Tenn., 69. 3, Dantan Bertsch, Eastend, Sask., 63.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 3.9 seconds. 2, Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D., 4.2. 3, Trevor Nelson, Durant, Okla., 4.8. 4, Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 5.5.

Team Roping: 1, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 5.2 seconds. 2, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 5.3. 3, Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas, 7.4. 4, Rowdy Rieken, Arp, Texas, and Ace Pearce, Washington, Texas, 11.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 83.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Citation. 2, Chase Bennett, Goshen, Utah, 77. 3, Jace Lane, Leedey, Okla., 74. 4, Landon Mecham, Tropic, Utah, 67.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Marshall Leonard, Shongaloo, La., 11.7 seconds. 2, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 11.8. 3. Shade Etbauer. Goodwell, Okla., 14.7.

Barrel Racing: 1, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas., 16.48 seconds. 2, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 16.72. 3, Kassidy Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, 16.99. 4, Shea-Lynn Leach, Gunter, Texas, 17.02.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, 76 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash.