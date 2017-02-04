Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo winding down (26th and 27th Performance Results – Current Leaders)

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 3, 2017) – By Susan Kanode – A smiling and grateful Tim O’Connell took a knee at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Friday.

The reigning world champion bareback rider had his second-round ride at the matinee performance and when the judges added up his scores, he had the highest-marked ride at the rodeo. O’Connell, who also won this rodeo last year to kick off his very successful season, scored 88 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Dirty Rags for the win. He added $3,242 to the $973 he won in the first round. He had his third-round ride Friday night where he scored 78.5. That was his lowest score of the rodeo, but still gave him the overall lead at 249. Steven Dent, from Mullen, Neb., is just one point behind him.

The first round of team roping was also competed on Friday with part of the big money staying in north Texas. Clayton Hass who lives in Weatherford and his roping partner, John Robertson from Polsen, Mont., won the round with a 4.5-second time. They each won $5,020.

This was especially important for Hass. He won the steer wrestling at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo two weeks ago in Denver. He is second in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in that event with $21,525. The money he already won here will qualify him for the all-around and when they update the world standings on Monday, Hass is very likely to be the number one ranked all-around cowboy.

He and Robertson also lead the overall standings coming into Saturday night’s final round so he stands to add to that total significantly. Caleb Smidt, the 2015 world champion tie-down roper from Bellville, Texas, leads the all-around world standings with $22,817. He is second in the tie-down roping here but has yet to win any money.

Fort Worth’s rodeo will pay nearly $650,000 to contestants and can have a big impact for the winners. Last year’s winners averaged earnings of $13,550 which will go a long way towards a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification. Of the eight champions that were crowned here in 2016, all but the bull rider finished among the top 15 that compete at rodeo’s championship event every December in Las Vegas.

Two of those men are at the top of the leaderboard in the race for this year’s titles. O’Connell won the bareback riding here last year with a total score of 333 points on four rides. Jake Wright from Milford, Utah, won the saddle bronc riding last year with 251 points on three rides. His two-score total of 168 is at the top of the board with one performance left before Saturday night’s championship finals.

The following are unofficial results from Friday at the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 3, 2017.

Twenty-Sixth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 88 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Dirty Rags. 2, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 84.5. 3, (tie) Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, and Jared Keylon, Uniontown, Kan., 78.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Bill Pace, Stephenville, Texas, 4.8 seconds. 2, Juan Alcazar Jr., Kissimmee, Fla., 4.9. 3, Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 6.5. 4, Seth Cooke, Weatherford, Texas, 14.5.

Team Roping: (two times) 1, Chad Masters, Lipan, Texas, and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 5.6 seconds. 2, Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas, and Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., 10.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (two rides) 1, Garrett Buckley, Craig, Colo., 72.5 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Tipped Off. 2, Tate Owens, Dublin, Texas, 70.

Tie-Down Roping: (two times) 1, Seth Crain, Yancy, Texas, 10.4 seconds. 2, Landon Koehn, Salina, Kan., 22.4.

Barrel Racing: 1, Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 16.62 seconds. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.65. 3, Angie Meadors, Blanchard, Okla., 16.86. 4, Meghan Johnson, Stephenville, Texas, 17.02.

Bull Riding: 1, Nic Lica, Garden City, Mich., 81 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Pickled Poison. 2, Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 80.5. 3, Shawn Proctor, Tooele, Utah, 73. 4, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 68.

Twenty-Seventh Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho, 81.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Purple Hace. 2, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 78.5. 3, Tanner Aus Granite Falls, Minn., 76.5. 4, Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, 79.

Steer Wrestling: (two times) 1, Harley Joseph Cole, Calgary, Alberta, 6.4 seconds. 2, Cash Myers, Athens, Texas, 14.4.

Team Roping: 1, JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas, and Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, 6.5 seconds. 2, J.B. Lord and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 6.6. 3, Quisto Lopez, Beeville, Texas, and Ryon Tittel, Pueblo, Colo., 8.4. 4, Clayton Hansen, Homedale, Idaho, and Garrett Jess, Coulee City, Wash., 11.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Dustin Flundra, Pincher Creek, Alberta, 80.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Pegasus.2, (tie) Tyrel J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont., and Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 77.5. 4, Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev. 76.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (one time) 1, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 16.3.

Barrel Racing: 1, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 16.66 seconds. 2, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 16.74. 3, (tie) Kassidy Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D., 16.77.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Craig Begay, Rough Rock, Ariz., 75.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Western Hauler’s Raptor.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round winners) 1, Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Gringo, $3,242. 2, (tie) Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., and Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, 83 points, $2,161 each. 4, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, and Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 82.5, $973 each. 6, Kenny Haworth, Orofino, Idaho, 82, $5340. 7, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., $432. 8, (tie) Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., and Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah, $108 each. (second round winners) 1, O’Connell, 88 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Dirty Rags, $3,242. 2, Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 87, $2,485. 3, Aus, 84.5, $1,837. 4, Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 83.5, $1,189. 5, Laye, 81.5, $756. 6, (tie) Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, and Zachariah Phillips, Gillette, Wyo., 81, $432 each. (third round) 1, Clements, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Night Fist. 2, Wyatt Denny, 84. 3, Brown, 83.5. 4, Rutherford, 83. 5, J.C. Hester, Jr., Queen City, Mo., 82.5. 6, Kelly Timberman, Mills, Wyo., 81. (total on three) 1, O’Connell, 249 points. 2, Dent, 248. 3, Nelson, 244.5. 4, (tie) Rutherford and Aus, 243.5. 6, (tie) Wyatt Denny and Clements, 241.5. 8, Miller, 237. 9, Kenny Haworth, Orofino, Idaho, 232.5. 10, Timberman, 230.5. 11, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 230. 12, (tie) Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., and Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 229.5.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 3.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Garrett Poston, Winnsboro, Texas, 4.1. 4, (tie) Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D., and Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.2. 7, (tie) Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., and Cody Harmon, Lipan, Texas, 4.3. (total on two) 1, Etbauer, 8.1. 2, Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 8.3. 3, Parrott, 8.6. 4, (tie) Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., Thomas, and Harmon, 9.5. 7, Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 9.7. 8, Jon Laine Herl, Goodland, Kan., 10.3. 9, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont.and K.C. Jones, Decatur, Texas, 10.5. 11, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 10.6. 12, (tie) Wyatt Lindsay, Cuchillo, N.M., and Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 10.8.

Team Roping: (first round winners) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 4.5 seconds, $5020 each. 2, Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, and Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas, 4.6, $4,365 each. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, 4.7, $3,711 each. 4, Chase Wiley, Charlotte, Texas, and Martin Lucero, Stephenville, Texas, 4.8, $3,056 each. 5, (tie) Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, Springer, Okla., and Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 5.1, $2,074 each. 7, (tie) Zac Small, Welch, Okla., and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas; Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., and Garrett Tonozzi, Fruita, Colo., and Bret Tonozzi, Loma, Colo., 5.2, $509 each. (second round) 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkhill, Fallon, Nev., 4.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and B.J. Digger, Three Rivers, Texas, and Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.4. 4, Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif., and York Gill, Stephenville, Texas, 4.5. 5, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Cesar del la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 4.7. 6, (tie) Dan Williams Jr., Standish, Calif., and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 4.8. (total on two) 1, Rogers and Petska, 9.7. 2, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 10.5. 3, Bird and Cardoza, 10.6. 4, Teixeira and Gill, 10.7. 5, Driggers and Nogueira, 10.9. 6, Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 11.0. 7, Chad Masters, Lipan, Texas, and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 11.1. 8, Chase Wiley, Charlotte, Texas, and Martin Lucero, Stephenville, Texas, 11.4. 9, Garrett Tonozzi, Fruita, Colo., and Bret Tonozzi, Loma, Colo., 11.7. 10, (tie) Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas; and John Alley, Adams, Tenn., and Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn., 12.2. 12, Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo., and Kollin Von Ahn, Blanchard, Okla., 12.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round winners) 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker, $4,986. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5, $3,822. 3, (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84, $2,327. 5, (tie) Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 83.5, $997. 7, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83, $665. 8, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 82, $499. (second round) 1, (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk and Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Low Bucks, 85. 3, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 82. 4, (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Milford, Utah, and Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 81.5. 6, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, Thurston and Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 81.5. (total on two) 1. Jake Wright, 168. 2, Cody DeMoss, 166.5. 3, Thurston, 164.5. 4, Bradshaw, 163.5. 5, Watson, 161.6, (tie) Sterling and Jacobs Crawley, 159. 8, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 158. 9, (tie) Jesse Bail, Camp Crook, S.D., and Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 157.5. 11, (tie) Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla.; Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas; Brady Nicholes, Hoytsville, Utah, and Samuel Kelts, Millarville, Alberta, 155.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round) 1, Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 7.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, Bobby Abernathy, Athens, Ala., and Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 8.3 seconds. 5, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corrine, Utah, 8.5. 6, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. 7, Luke Jeffries, Maricopa, Ariz., 8.8. 8, (tie) Quay Howard, Canyon, Texas, and Cody Ohl, Hico, Texas, 8.9.(total on two) 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 18.5. 2, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 18.6. 3, Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas, 19.0. 4, Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 19.6. 5, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 19.7. 6, Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas, 20.3. 7, (tie) Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., and Seth Crain, Yancey, Texas, 20.4. 9, (tie) Catfish Brown, Collinsville, Texas, Todd Brown, Lamar, Colo., and Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga., 20.5. 12, (tie) Clay McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, and Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 20.7.

Barrel Racing: (second round) 1, Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas, 16.35 seconds. 2, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 16.41. 3, Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, 16.52 seconds. 4, Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas, 16.54. 5, Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, 16.56. 6, Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 16.62. 7, (tie) Jane Melby, Burneyville, Okla., and Haley Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.65. 9, Kim Schulze, Franktown, Colo., 16.67. 10, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 16.68. 11, Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 16.69. 12, Katie Pasco, Morro Bay, Calif., 16.73. (total on two) 1. Taylor, 32.99 seconds. 2, Forrest, 33.17 seconds. 3, Grimes, 33.25. 4, (tie) Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., and Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 33.27, 6, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 33.46. 7, Wall, 33.49. 8, Melby, 33.53. 9, Rix, 33.56. 10,Yates, 33.47. 10, (tie) Pascoe, Michelle Lummus, Hiram, Ga., and Sadye Simpson, Millsap, Texas, 33.64.

Bull Riding: (first round winners) 1, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy, $5,353. 2, (tie) Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 84.5, $3,635 each. 4, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 83.5, $1,999. 5, Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5, $1,272. 6, Koby Radley, Holden, La., 81, $909. 7, Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 79.5, $727. 8, (tie) Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas, and Jeff Askey, Athens, texas, 78, $273. (second round) 1. Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Wonder Boy. 2, Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M., 84.5. 3, (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, Wesley Silcox, Santiquin, Utah, and Bayle Worden, 83.5. 6, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 82.5. 7, (tie) Ty Clearwater, LaCygne, Kan., and Laine Vicaro, Hammond, La., 81.5 (total on two) 1, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 167. 2, Jacoby, 166.5. 3, Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 158.5. 4, Radley, 156. 5, (tie) Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas, Nic Lica, Garden City, Mich.,151. 8, Ty Clearwater, LaCygne, Kan., 148.5. 9, Shane Proctor, Tooele, Utah, 144.5. 10, Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, 141. 11, Bingham, 88 (on one)