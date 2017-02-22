Frost four for four at San Antonio Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 21, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- Joe Frost may have only made two victory laps around the arena at the San Antonio Rodeo, but he has won more money here than any other contestant so far.

Frost finished at the top of Bracket 2 and got a huge paycheck when he was the only rider to stay on his bull for eight seconds in the third round. That netted the Randlett, Utah, resident $5,703. He entered Semifinals 1 with a big lead and added to it. Frost, a three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier has ridden every bull that he has attempted here and is now four for four rides. He has total earnings of $13,567 and still has one more bull to get on in the semifinals.

“I love San Antonio,” Frost said. “I’ve come close to winning the title here before. I ride for first every time. It doesn’t always work out like it is now, but I’d like to make three more victory laps.”

There were three successful rides Tuesday night and Frost was at the top of the list with an 88.5-point ride on 4L and Diamond S Rodeo’s Foolish and Cruel. He earned $4,633 for the effort.

Frost will have his second bull in Semifinals 1 on Wednesday night. The top five money winners will advance to Saturday night’s finals and he has enough money won to be assured a spot. He also has a spot at the $100,000 Xtreme Bulls competition on Saturday afternoon.

A contestant that is getting used to making victory laps here is barrel racer Amberleigh Moore from Keizer, Ore. Riding her Quarter Horse mare CP Dark Moon that she calls Paige, she won all three rounds in Bracket 3 and won the first round of the semifinals as well. Moore has $11,120 here so far and has also secured a spot in the finals.

World champion bareback rider, Tim O’Connell is continuing his path to a second championship here. He won the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver and the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo. He won two rounds in Bracket 1, placed second in another to advance to the semifinals. He finished in first again Tuesday night with an 87-point ride on Bar T Rodeos Twice Shy to win $4,277. O’Connell is the third person to have already earned over $10,000.

Last year’s tie-down roping champion is on pace for a repeat title in the AT&T Center. Hunter Herrin, from Apache, Okla., stopped the clock in 6.9 seconds to win $4,277. He now has command of the leaderboard with $8,269.

Wednesday night’s rodeo will be the second round in Semifinals 1. Contestants will be counting the money they won here hoping to be one of the top five that get to compete at Saturday night’s finals.

The following are results from the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Complete results are available at sarodeo.com

Semifinals 1 followed by total money —

Bareback Riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 87 points on Bar T Rodeo’s Twice Shy, $4,277. 2, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 83.5, $3,208. 3, Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, and Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 82 and $1,604 each. (total money) 1, O’Connell, $10,549. 2, Rutherford, $7,485. 4, Bloom, $5,596. 5, Tyler Scales, Severance, Colo., 5,418.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 4.0 seconds, $4,277. 2, Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev., 4.1, $3,208. 3, J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn., 4.2, $2,138. 4, (tie) Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., and Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb., 4.5, $535 each. (total money) 1, Peek, $7,413. 2, Lambert, $6,059. 3, Struxness, $4,708. 4, Guy, $4,526.

Team Roping: 1, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, 4.4 seconds, 4,277. 2, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.9, $3,208. 3, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 5.0, $2,139. 4, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Jim Ross Cooper, Stephenville, Texas, 5.5, $1,069. (total money) 1, Egusquiza and Koontz, 5.0, $8,126. 2, Driggers and Nogueira, $6,558. 3, Rogers and Minor, $6,629. 4, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif., $5,132.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 88 points on Hell’s Fire Hostage, $4,277. 2, Tyrel Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont., 86.5, $3,208. 3, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 84.5, $2,139. 4, Layton Green, Meeting, Creek, Alberta, 83.5, $1,069. (total money) 1, Braden, $9,409. 2, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, $6,558. 3, Smith, $6,059. 4, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, $5,988.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 6.9 seconds, $4,277. 2, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.2, $3,208. 3, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 8.6, $2,138. 4, Jerrad Hofstetter, Shallowater, Texas, 8.8, $1,069. (total money) Herrin, $8,269. 2, Costa, $6,059. 3, Hofstetter, $5,061. 4, Shiozawa, $5,560.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.86, $4,277. 2, Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., 14.16, $3,208. 3, Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo., 14.19, $2,138. 4, Nicole Riggle, Scottsdale, Ariz., 14.22, $1,069. (total money) 1, Moore, $11,120. 2, Bessert, $6,416. 3, O’Quinn, $6,059. 4, Riggle, $4,491.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 88.5 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Foolish & Cruel, $4,633. 2, Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla., 88, $3,564. 4, Kurtis Turner, Washington, Utah, 87.5, $2,495. (total money) 1, Frost, $13,568. 2, Murray, $6,798. 3, Turner, $4,966. 4, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $3,136.