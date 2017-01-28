Ft. Worth Leaders after 12th Performance

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 83 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, (tie) Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., and Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., 81. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 80. 5, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 79.5. 6, Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 79. (second round) 1, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 81 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Liberated At Night. 2, Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., 80. 3, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 79.5. 4, (tie) Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 79. (third round) 1, Wyatt Denny, 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Wolverine. 2, Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., 80.5. 3, (tie) Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., and Troy Vaira, Richey, Mont., 77. 5, Clayton Biglow, 76.5. 6, Justin Miller, 76. (total on three) 1, Wyatt Denny, 241.5. 2, Miller, 237. 3, Bloom, 230. 4, (tie) Grant Denny and Picton, 229.5. 6, Brown, 227.5.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 4.1 seconds. 2,Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 4.2. 3, (tie) Grady Payne, Stephenville, Texas, and Ringo Robinson, Caldwell, Idaho, 4.5. 5, Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 4.7. 6, (tie) Tyke Kipp, Lordsburg, N.M., and Jarret New, Wimberley, Texas, 5.0. (total on two) 1, Branquinho, 8.3. 2, Lindsay, 10.8. 3, Timmy Sparing, Helena, Mont., 11.0. 4, Vosler, 11.3. 5, Mason Miles Carter, Checotah, Okla., 13.4. 6, Ringo Robinson, 18.3.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 4.5 seconds. 2, Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, and Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas, 4.6. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, 4.7. 4, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, 5.1. 5, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.5. 6, (tie) Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo., and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gardnerville, Nev. 5.6. (second round) 1, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Cesar del la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 4.7 seconds. 2, Dan Williams Jr., Standish, Calif., and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, 4.8. 3, Reno Stoebner, Bastrop, Texas, and Larry Gonzalez, Elgin, Texas, 5.2. 4, Manny Equsquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Daniel Brahman, IV, Victoria, Texas, 5.7. 5, Brit Ellerman, Ft. Lupton, Colo., and T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo., 5.8. 6, Hass and Robertson, 6.0. (total on two) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 10.5. 2, Driggers and Nogueira, 10.9. 3, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 12.2. 4, Blasingame and Von Ahn, 12.8. 5, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 12.9. 6, Parker Warner, Stephenville, Texas, and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 12.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 84. 4, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 83.5. 5, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. 6, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 82. (second round) 1, (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk and Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Low Bucks, 85. 3, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 82. 4, CoBurn Bradshaw, Milford, Utah, 81.5. 5, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 810.5. 6, Clint Hopping, Memphis, Texas, 80. (total on two) 1. Jake Wright, 168. 2, Cody DeMoss, 166.5. 3, Bradshaw, 163.5. 4, Watson, 161. 5, (tie) Sterling and Jacobs Crawley, 159.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round) 1, Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, 8.3. 2, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corrine, Utah, 8.5. 3, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. 4, (tie) Quay Howard, Canyon, Texas, and Cody Ohl, Hico, Texas, 8.9, 6, Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M., 9.4. (total on two) 1, Tuf Cooper, 18.5. 2, Akins, 19.0. 3, Clay McCuistion, Sanger, Texas, 20.7. 4, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 21.8. 5, Clint Robinson, 21.9. 6, Todd Loesch, Big Spring, Texas, 22.8.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 16.62 seconds. 2, Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M., 16.70. 3, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 16.75. 4, Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark., 16.80. 5, (tie) Sadye Simpson, Millsap, Texas, and Abby Penson, Blossom, Texas, 16.82 seconds.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5. 3, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 83.5. 4, Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. 5, Koby Radley, Holden, La., 81. 6, (tie) Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas, and Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 78. (second round) 1. Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Wonder Boy. 2, Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M., 84.5. 3, (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, Wesley Silcox, Santaquin, Utah, and Bayle Worden, 83.5. 6, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 82.5. (total on two) 1. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 167. 2, Jacoby, 166.5. 3, Radley, 156. 4, Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., 151. 5, Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas, 73. 6, Ty Clearwater, LaCygne, Kan., 148.5.