Hallam leads bull riding at Fort Worth’s World’s Original Indoor Rodeo®

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 21, 2017) – by Johna Cravens -California cowboy Ricky Hallam became the first bull rider to make two qualified rides at the 2017 World’s Original Indoor Rodeo® Saturday night.

Hallam’s 74-point ride on Rafter G Rodeo’s Redrum isn’t likely to place in the second round and his total of 151 points probably won’t stay in the lead for the next 25 performances. But, he does have a good chance to qualify for the championship round on Feb. 4 with two solid rides in the books.

Saturday night welcomed a new set of bareback riders who completely re-wrote the first-round leaderboard. Nevada cowboys Trenton Montero and Grant Denny scored 83 and 81 points respectively to move into first and second. Californian R.C. Landingham’s 80-point ride moved him into third and Luke Creasy, the Australian who now calls New Mexico home, scored 79.5 to slide into fourth.

The same group of bareback riders compete in the second and third rounds on Sunday

when The World’s Original Indoor Rodeo® continues with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Fort Worth’s historic Will Rogers Coliseum.

The following are unofficial results from Saturday morning and afternoon performances of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 21, 2017.

Fourth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 83 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., 81. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 80. 4, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 79.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Derek Stewart, San Angelo, Texas, 5.1 seconds. 2, Shawn Hicks, Foreman, Ark., 6.4. 3, (tie) Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., and Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 14.7.

Team Roping: (two times) 1, Bobby Joe Hill, Mexia, Texas, and Joe Mattern, Plantersville, Texas, 6.5 seconds. 2, Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, and Joel Galvan Jr., Charlotte, Texas, 20.6.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 85 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Low Bucks. 2, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 80.5. 3, Clint Hopping, Memphis, Texas, 80. 4. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 75.

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Kirk Robinson, Innisfail, Alberta, 9.8 seconds. 2, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 11.3. 3, David Trahan, Sulphur, La., 12.8. 4, Jerrad Hofstetter, Shallowater, Texas, 13.8.

Barrel Racing: 1, Darby Fox, King Hill, Idaho, 16.90 seconds. 2, Davie King, Decatur, Texas, 16.96. 3, Becki Mask, Amarillo, Texas, 17.02. 4, Paige Conrado, Bluff Dale, Texas, 17.06.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1. Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., 74 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Redrum.