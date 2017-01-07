Horses Step Into Prime Time at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, January 6, 2017 – By Matt Brockman – Horses are the center of attention at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo during Ranching Heritage Weekend, presented by Western Horseman, on January 14 and 15 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Two of the most popular ranch horse sales in the nation – the AQHA Best of the Remuda Sale and the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show Invitational Ranch Horse Show and Sale – are held during the legendary Stock Show’s opening weekend. The annual Select Quarter Horse Breeders Sale is scheduled for the Stock Show’s final day, February 4.

AQHA Best of the Remuda Sale – Noon, January 14. Ranches recognized with the coveted AQHA Best of the Remunda Award earn the right to offer horses in this unique sale. Featuring yearlings, 2 and 3-year-olds, aged geldings, mares, and stallions, the Best of the Remuda Sale offers more than 60 horses from 12 ranches in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Consignors include: Stuart Ranch; Muleshoe Ranch; Spade Ranches, LTD.; Tule Ranch; W.H. Green Cattle Co.; R.A. Brown Ranch; Matador Cattle Co.; W.T. Waggoner Estate, Inc.; Haythorn Ranch Co.; Pitchfork Land and & Cattle Co.;Tongue River Ranch; and Haythorn Land & Cattle Co.

Invitational Ranch Horse Show & Sale – 1 p.m., January 15. The Prime Time spotlight focuses on 16 geldings exhibiting the aptitude and versatility required in the everyday rigors of ranch work at this legendary show and sale. The outstanding lineup selected from noted ranch horse programs will be sold immediately following the competition.

61st Annual Select Breeders Quarter Horse Sale – 1 p.m., February 4. Now in its seventh decade, the Select Breeders Quarter Horse Sale gives buyers another opportunity to purchase from a quality line-up of horses. Selected by noted industry professionals, the popular sale features performance horses, yearlings, 2-year-olds, broodmares and stallions.

Sale catalogs for the AQHA Best of the Remuda and Invitational Ranch Horse Show and Sale can be found at www.fwssr.com. Additional information on the Select Breeders Quarter Horse Sale can be obtained by calling Seagraves and Associates at 972-775-2880.