Jacobs Crawley dominates San Antonio Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 9, 2017) –By Susan Kanode -When the Alamo City starts saying “Let’s Rodeo San Antonio,” it’s music to saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley’s ears.

It means it’s time for the rodeo competition to get underway and no one is happier about that than the 2016 world champion, Crawley, who lives just an hour away at Boerne. It’s an opportunity for him to ride bucking horses at night and spend the day at home, a rarity in a rodeo cowboy’s life.

“I love San Antonio,” Crawley said. “I have three nights of rodeo 50 miles from my house. The only thing that could make it any better would be to finally win it.”

Crawley joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2006. Since that time, he has won titles at many of the top rodeos, but San Antonio has always eluded him. He finished second in 2014 and left with $15,905 but he is craving that first-place check and all the extras that go with it.

Crawley is on his way with a first-place finish in the AT&T Center on Thursday night. He rode Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Ole Flame for 86 points and a $2,281 check. He finished three points ahead of Milford, Utah’s Jake Wright.

The contestants here are divided into brackets and are competing for $1.7 million in prize money. Each bracket consists of three rounds of competition. This was the first round in Bracket 1. Crawley and the rest of the field will compete again on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

At the completion of the bracket, the top four money earners will earn a spot in the semi-finals. With Crawley’s win, he is almost assured a spot there.

. The reigning world champion bareback rider, Tim O’Connell, also took the first-round win. He had an 85-point effort aboard another horse from the Beutlers, Choctaw Ridge. O’Connell is coming off of two big wins in the 2017 season at rodeos in Denver and Fort Worth. He leads the world standings with $32,407 and adding the prestigious San Antonio Rodeo title would put him well on his way to a fourth trip to Las Vegas to compete at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The second round of Bracket 1 will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The following are results after the first performance of the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year.

Bracket 1, round 1 —

Bareback Riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 85 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Choctaw Ridge, $2,281. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 83, $1,711. 3, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 78, $1,141. 4, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 75.5, $570.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 4.6 seconds, $2,281. 2, Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis., 5.1, $1,711. 3, Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif., 9.2, $1,141. 4, Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D., 9.4, $570.

Team Roping: 1, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 5.0 seconds, $2,281 each. 2, Rowdy Rieken, Arp, Texas, and Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 6.9, $1,711. 3, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 11.0, $1,141. 4, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Jim Ross Cooper, Stephenville, Texas, 11.7, $570.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 86 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Ole Flame, $2,281. 2, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83, $1,711. 3, Lane Cust, Bonnyville, Alberta, 80.5, $1,141. 4, (tie) Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., and Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 80 and $285 each.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Randall Carlisle, Athens, La., 7.0 seconds, $2,281. 2, Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M., 7.5, $1,711. 3, (tie) Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, and Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas, 7.6 and $855 each.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 13.85 seconds, $2,281. 2, Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M., 14.17, $1,711. 3, Kim Schulze, Larkspur, Colo., 14.20, $1,141. 4, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 14.25, $570.

Bull Riding: 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 87 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Record Rack’s 90 Proof, $2,281. 2, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 85, $1,711. 3, Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, SD., 83, $1,141. 4, Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M., 79, $570.