Joe Frost looking for second Fort Worth Rodeo title – 9th Performance Results – Current Leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 25, 2017) – By Susan Kanode – Just three years ago, Joe Frost from Randlett, Utah won the bull riding title at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

That was a time when the Frost name was only connected with the legendary Lane Frost who was a world champion bull rider that tragically lost his life in the rodeo arena in 1989. Joe is a cousin of Lane’s and is developing his own reputation as a top bull rider and cowboy.

When he won this rodeo in 2014, he earned nearly $9,000 which put him well on the way to his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo where he finished as the reserve world champion. The former college champion has competed in Las Vegas at rodeo’s championships for the past three consecutive years.

Joe Frost rode here on Wednesday night and had the high-marked ride of the performance at 84.5 points. That came aboard Big Rafter Rodeo’s bull named Big Iron. This was the first of two rides here for Frost, who is currently second in the round behind another Utahan, Tim Bingham from Honeyville.

There have been three bull riders that have been successful on two bulls here so far. Frost and Ty Clearwater from LaCygne, Kan., hope to change that. Clearwater had a 67-point ride on Wednesday and while the score was low, if he is successful on his second bull he still has an opportunity to ride for a Fort Worth championship.

Clayton Hass and John Robertson were very successful in the team roping in the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum. Hass, from Weatherford, Texas, and Robertson, from Poulsen, Mont., stopped the clock in 4.5 seconds. They are now in the lead in the first round and get to rope here again on Thursday. Hass who is a talented all-around cowboy just won the steer wrestling at the National Western Stock Show in Denver last week. Now he is in contention for the team roping title here.

There is one performance of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from Wednesday at the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 25, 2017.

Ninth Performance

Bareback Riding: (three rides) 1, Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 74.5 points on New Star Pro Rodeo’s Desert Rose. 2, (tie) Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., and Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 74.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tom Le3wis, Lehi, Utah, 4.2 seconds. 2, Jarret New, Wimberley, Texas, 5.0. 3, Derek Stewart, San Angelo, Texas, 14.7. 4, Kody Dollery, Caldwell, Texas, 15.5.

Team Roping: 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 4.5 seconds. 2, Joshua Torres and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 3, Ryan Opie, Crain, Ore., and Dayton Stafford, Prineville, Ore., 7.4. 4, Wyatt Dice, Killdeer, N.D., and Derick Fleming, Killdeer, N.D., 10.4.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 82 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Cold Cream Lagoon. 2, 76. 3, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 79.5. 3, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 71. 4, Troy Crouser, Whitewood, S.D., 70.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corrine, Utah, 8.5 seconds. 2, E.J. Roberts, Stephenville, Texas, 13.5. 3, Mike Johnson, Henryetta, Okla., 14.1. 4, Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 17.7.

Barrel Racing: 1 Alexa Lake, Richmond, Texas, 16.86 seconds. 2, Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis., 16.89. 3, Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas, 16.9. 4, Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, Calif., 16.91.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5 points on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Big Iron. 2, Ty Clearwater, LaCygne, Kan., 67.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 83 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., 81. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 4, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 79.5. 5, Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 79. 6, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 78. (second round) 1, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 81 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Liberated At Night. 2, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 79.5. 3, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 79. 4, (tie) Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 77.5. 6, Cole Picton, Marshall, Mo., 76. (third round) 1, Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., 80.5 on Dakota Rodeo’s Bartender. 2, (tie) Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., and Troy Vaira, Richey, Mont., 77. 4, (tie) Creasy and Picton, 74.5. 6, (tie) Foss, Kiser and Wisehart, 74. (total on three) 1, Bloom, 230. 2, (tie) Denny and Picton, 229.5. 4, Brown, 227.5. 5, Creasy, 227. 6, Montero, 226.5.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 4.2 seconds. 2, Grady Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 4.5. 3, (tie) Tyke Kipp, Lordsburg, N.M., and Jarret New, Wimberley, Texas, 5.0. 5, Wyatt Lindsay, Cuchillo, N.M., 5.1. 6, Aaron Vosler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 5.2. (total on two) 1, Lindsay, 10.8. 2, Vosler, 11.3. 3, Mason Miles Carter, Checotah, Okla., 13.4. 4, Cody Devers, Alva, Okla., 18.6. 5, Lewis, 18.9. 6, (tie) Derek Stewart, San Angelo, Texas, and Grady Payne, 20.7.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 4.5 seconds. 2, Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, and Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas, 4.6. 3, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, 5.1. 4, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.5. 5, (tie) Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo., and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gardnerville, Nev. 5.6. (second round) 1, Dan Williams Jr., Standish, Calif., and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, 4.8 seconds. 2, Bobby Joe Hill, Mexia, Texas, and Joe Mattern, Plantersville, Texas, 6.5. 3, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 6.8. 4, Blasingame and VonAhn, 7.2. 5, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gardnerville, Nev., 7.4. 6, Rhett Anderson, Anabella, Utah, and Robby Farias, Kilauea, Hawaii, 7.5. (total on two) 1, Blasingame and VonAhn, 12.8. 2, Egusquiza and Koontz, 12.9. 3, Sherwood and O’Brien Cooper, 13.0. 4, Olson and Woodard, 17.3. 5, Blaine Vick, Dublin, Texas, and Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 18.2. 6, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 20.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 84. 4, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 83.5. 5, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. 6, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 82. (second round) 1, (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk and Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Low Bucks, 85. 3, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 82. 4, CoBurn Bradshaw, Milford, Utah, 81.5. 5, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 810.5. 6, Clint Hopping, Memphis, Texas, 80. (total on two) 1. Jake Wright, 168. 2, Cody DeMoss, 166.5. 3, Bradshaw, 163.5. 4, Watson, 161. 5, (tie) Sterling and Jacobs Crawley, 159.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round) 1, Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, 8.3. 2, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corrine, Utah, 8.5. 3, Quay Howard, Canyon, Texas, 8.9, 4, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 9.6. 5, Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 10.1. 6, (tie) Seth Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas, and Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas, 10.2. (total on two) 1, Tuf Cooper, 18.5. 2, Clint Robinson, 21.9. 3, Riemer, 22.9. 4, Howard, 23.5. 5, Kirk Robinson, Innisfail, Alberta, 27.5. 6, Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La., 28.5.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 16.75 seconds. 2, (tie) Sadye Simpson, Millsap, Texas, and Abby Penson, Blossom, Texas, 16.82 seconds. 4, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 16.84. 5, Alexa Lake, Richmond, Texas, 16.86, 6, Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis., 16.89.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5. 3, Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. 4, Koby Radley, Holden, La., 81. 5, Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., 77. 6, (tie) Chris Bechthold, Balko, Okla., and Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif., 74.5. (second round) 1. Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Wonder Boy. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83.5. 3, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 82.5. 4, Laine Vicaro, Hammond, La., 81.5. 5, Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Sask., 78. 6, Wyatt Edwards, Sulphur, Okla., 76.5. (total on two) 1. Jacoby, 166.5. 2, Radley, 156. 3, Hallam, 151. 4, Campbell, 83.5 (on one) 5, Kimzey, 82.5. 6, Vicaro, 81.5.