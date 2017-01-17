National Western Current Leaders 1-17-2017

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Xplosive Skies. 2, (tie) Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 83.5. 4, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 82.5. (second round) 1, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85 on Calgary Stampede’s Tootsie Roll. 2, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 84.5. 3, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 83. 4, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 81. (total on two) 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 168. 2, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 165.5. 3, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 161. 4, Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., 160.5.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, (tie) Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.; Heath Thomas, Hemphill, Texas; and Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., 4.2 seconds each. 4, Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., 4.4. 4 (second round) 1, Ryan Swayze, Freedom, Okla., 3.4. 2, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 3.8. 3, (tie) Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D.; Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla.; and Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas; 4.1. (total on two) 1, Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla., 8.9. 2, (tie) Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., and Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 9.0. 4, Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif., 9.2.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 4.6 seconds. 2, (tie) Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla.; and Jhett and Bret Trenary, Salida, Colo.; 5.0. 4, Robert Ansley, Moriarity, N.M., and Shad Chadwick, Cave Creek, Ariz., 5.2. (second round) 1, Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah and Thad Ward, Howell, Utah, 4.1. 2, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 4.2. 3, Philip McCoy, Beggs, Okla., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 4.6. 4, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas, 4.9. (total on two) 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland, City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 9.6. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas, 11.4. 3, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 15.3. 4, Philip McCoy, Beggs, Okla., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 20.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 88 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 86. 3, Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 85.5. 4, (tie) Brady Nicholes, Hoytesville, Utah, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 82.5 each. (second round) 1, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 85 points on Calgary Stampede’s Sergeant Whitney. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 82.5. 3, Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Utah, 81.5. 4, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 81. (total on two) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 169. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 168.5. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 166.5. 4, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 162.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 7.6. 2, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.8. 3, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.0. 4, (tie) Will Howell, Stillwater, Okla., and J.D. McQuistion, Collinsville, Texas, 8.1 each. (second round) 1, (tie) Caddo Lewellan, Morrison, Okla., and Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 7.9. 3, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.0. 4, Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo., 8.3. (total on two) 1, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 16.2. 2, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 17.0. 3, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 17.9. 4, J.C. Malone, Hooper, Utah, 18.4.

Women’s Barrel Race: (first round) 1, (tie) Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, and Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 15.38 seconds each. 3, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.41. 4, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 15.46. (second round) 1, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 15.34. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.46. 3, Rainy Pratt, Stephenville, Texas, 15.51. 4, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 15.56. (total on two) 1, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 30.80. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 30.87. 3, Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas, 31.06. 4, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 31.13.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta, 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix White Smoke. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 86.5. 3, Mike Sparks, Caldwell, Idaho, 85.5. 4, Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., 85. (second round) 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 86 on Cervi Championship’s Slim Kitty. 2, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 84.5. 3, (tie) Jeff Berturs, Avon, S.D., and Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. (total on two) 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 168.5. 2, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 163. 3, Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 160. 4, Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, 137.