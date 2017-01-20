National Western Stock Show Rodeo leaderboard sees changes

DENVER (January 19, 2017) -By Susan Kanode – Two action-packed rodeo performances saw big changes in the leaderboard at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo on Thursday.

At the morning performance, Kellie Collier from Hereford, Texas, made the fastest run of the rodeo here so far at 15.23 seconds. That was her second round of competition and gave her command of the overall standings. Collier, who won the Colorado VS the World title on opening day has a total time of 30.72 seconds. However, that may not last.

On Thursday night, Katie Pascoe from Morro Bay, Calif., stopped the clock in 15.22 seconds, the new fast time of the rodeo. This was her first run in the Denver Coliseum so she has a great opportunity to take the lead. She will have her second round of competition on Friday, Jan. 20 at the matinee performance.

Pascoe’s rodeo roots run deep. She is the daughter and granddaughter of world champion steer wrestlers who were both champions here. Her father, John W. Jones Jr., won the all-around title in Denver in 1982 and the steer wrestling in 1991. Her grandfather John W. Jones won the steer wrestling in 1956.

If Katie has a fast time here on Friday, she will qualify for Sunday’s U.S. Bank Championship Finals and could be the third generation of the family to earn a National Western Stock Show Rodeo title.

There is a new leader in the first round of saddle bronc riding as well. Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Tyler Corrington, from Hastings, Minn., rode Calgary Stampede’s Xena Warrior for an 87. This is the highest saddle bronc ride in this year’s rodeo. Corrington will ride his second horse here on Friday.

There are two rodeos on Friday in the Denver Coliseum at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

13th Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Nick Gutzwiler, Edwall, Wash., 78.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Half Moon. 2, Braxton Nielsen, Roosevelt, Utah, 78. 3, Kenny Hayworth, Orofino, Idaho, 77. 4, Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., 70.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.9 seconds. 2, Garrett Jacobs, Lemitar, N.M., 6.4. 3, Kyle Broce, Cheraw, Colo., 7.4. 4, Brian Snell, Wheatland, Wyo., 11.4.

Team Roping: 1, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.3 seconds. 2, Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.8. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.6. 4, Garrett Tonozzi, Fruita, and Bret Tonozzi, Loma, Colo., 5.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 82 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord. 2, Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 78.5. 3, Ben Londo, San Luis Obispo, 77. 4, Cody Rud, Greenfield, Wisc., 67.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 8.1. 2, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 9.3. 3, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 9.4. 4, Ryan Belew, La Junta, Colo., 11.1.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 15.23. 2, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 15.41. 3, Callahan Crossley, Hermiston, Ore., 15.52. 4, Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D., 15.57.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 85 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Spotted King. 2, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 76.

14th Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah, 84 points on Calgary Stampede’s Xrated Dancer. 2, Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., 78. 3, Kenny Haworth, Orofino, Idaho, 75.5. 4, Linden Woods, Maplecreek, Saskatchewan, 73.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.9 seconds. 2, Cole McNamee, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., 5.9. 3, Kyle Broce, Cheraw, Colo., 6.3. 4, Cole Dorenkamp, Lamar, Colo., 9.8.

Team Roping: 1, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.4 seconds. 2, Dustin Eguquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 4.9. 3, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Tyler Worley, Bluff Dale, Texas, 5.8. 4, Britt Ellerman, Fort Lupton, Colo., and T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo., 7.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn., 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Xena Warrior. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 82. 3, Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 79.5. 4, Ben Londo, 77.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 8.5. 2, Matt Shiozawa, 9.7. 3, Darnell Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 9.8. 4, Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho, 10.8.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, Calif., 15.22 seconds. 2, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 15.45. 3, Ceri McCaffery, Dupree, S.D., 15.86. 4, Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz., 15.90.

Bull Riding: (two rides – tie) Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Dark Denim and Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Old Western, 81 points each.