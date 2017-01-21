National Western Stock Show Rodeo winding down (15 and 16 Performance Results Plus Leaders)

DENVER (January 20, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- With just three performances left at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo before the U.S. Bank Championship Finals on Sunday, competition is heating up.

There were two performances in the Denver Coliseum on Friday and several contestants moved into position to earn a championship here. Riley Pruitt who was the tie-down roping champion here last year had his second-round competition on Friday afternoon at the 14th performance. Pruitt, from Gering, Neb., stopped the clock in 8.7 seconds. Combined with his previous time of 7.9, he has a total of 18.6 seconds.

He moved into second place and will be a spectator at the next three performances to see where he is in the top 12 that advance to Sunday. A year ago, he set the arena record during the final round when he roped and tied his calf in 6.9 seconds.

The reigning world champion, Tyson Durfey from Weatherford, Texas, also moved into the top five in the tie-down roping along with Chase Williams from Stephenville, Texas. Durfey is currently fifth and Williams is third.

Last year’s team roping champions Clay Smith and Paul Eaves had the fastest run here on Friday night at 5.4 seconds. While that isn’t likely to place in the first round, another good time in the second round could see them defending their title here. Smith, from Broken Arrow, Okla., and Eaves from Lonedell, Mo., will rope here again Saturday at the 11 a.m. performance.

The rodeo will continue with a matinee performance at 3:30 p.m. and an evening performance that starts at 8 p.m. At the conclusion of the evening performance, the first and second round winners will be determined as well as the top 12 in each event that will compete on Sunday for National Western Stock Show Rodeo championships.

The following are unofficial results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

15th Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 82 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Dragon. 2, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 80. 3, Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, Ariz., 77. 4, Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 76.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 4.8 seconds. 2, Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 5.1. 3, Sean Santucci, Prineville, Ore., 6.6. 4, Ross Mosher, Augusta, Mont., 6.7.

Team Roping: 1, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 5.3. 2, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 6.0. 3, Jr. Dees, and Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D., 6.2. 4, Britt Ellerman, Fort Lupton, Colo., and T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo., 10.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont., 80 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Scar Face. 2, Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont., 77.5. 3, Jesse Bail, Camp Crook, S.D., 73. 4, Mason Mardesich, Fowler, Colo., 71.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Scotty Schelton, Boone, Colo., 8.0 seconds. 2, (tie) Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M., and Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 8.1. 4, (tie) Jerrad Hofstetter, Shallow Water, Texas, and Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 8.7.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, C.J. Vondette, Rifle, Colo., 15.46 seconds. 2, Jessie Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 15.48. 3, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 15.50. 4, Ceri McCaffery, Dupree, S.D., 15.58.

Bull Riding: 1, Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark., 82 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Custer. 2, Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, 75. 3, Pistol Preece, Troy, Texas, 73.5. 4, Adam William Lucero, Tooele, Utah, 73.

16th Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 83 points on Calgary Stampede’s Unfortunate Carma. 2, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 77.5. 3, (tie) Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., and Kyle Charlie, Lukachukai, Ariz., 74 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Mike Bates, Jr., Mexican Springs, N.M., 4.4. 2, Wyatt Johnson, Hoyt, Colo., 4.5. 3, Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, Ore., 4.6. 4, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wisc., 4.8.

Team Roping: 1, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 5.4 seconds. 2, Clayton Van Aken, Descanso, Calif., and Shawn Darnall, Steamboat Springs, Colo., 5.5. 3, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 5.7. 4, Adam Rose, Willard, Mo., and J.W. Beck, Moville, Iowa, 6.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (three rides) 1, Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev., 74 points on Calgary Stampede’s Turkish Whiskey. 2, Jeses Kruse, Great Falls, Mont., 72.5. 3, J.D. DeSaveur, Roberts, Mont., 66.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Joe Keating, Sour Lake Texas, 9.2. 2, Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Texas, 9.3. 3, Joey Dickens, Loveland, 11.4. 4, Clint Kindred, Oral, S.D., 16.8.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Amy Jo Farella, Cheyenne, Wyo., 15.48. 2, Kara Posch, Holdingford, Minn., 15.61. 3, Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 15.63. 4, (tie) Teresa Turbville, Scurry, Texas, and Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 15.84 each.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 85.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s All She Wrote. 2, Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, 82.

Current Leaders —

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Xplosive Skies. 2, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 86. 3, Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 84.5. 4, (tie) Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 83.5. 6, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 82.5. (second round) 1, Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 85.5 points on Cervi Brothers Ransom’s Disaster. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 3, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 84.5. 4, Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah, 84. 5, (tie) Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta; Grant Denny, Minden, Nev.; Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev.; and Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah; 83. (total on two) 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 168. 2, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 166. 3, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 165.5. 4, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 161. 5, (tie) R. C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., and Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, Mont., 160.5. 7, (tie) Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas and Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 159. 9, Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho. 10, Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 157.5.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, (tie) Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.; Heath Thomas, Hemphill, Texas; Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan.,; and Clayton Tuscherer, Dona Ana, N.M., 4.2 seconds each. 5, (tie) Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., and Mike Bates, Jr., Mexican Springs, N.M., 4.4. (second round) 1, Ryan Swayze, Freedom, Okla., 3.4. 2, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 3.8. 3, (tie) Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D.; Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla.; and Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas; 4.1. 6, (tie) Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii; Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah; Bridger, Anderson, Carrington, N.D.; and Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla.; 4.3. (total on two) 1, Gary Gilbert, St. Cloud, Fla., 8.9. 2, (tie) Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., and Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 9.0. 4, Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif., 9.2. 5, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 9.6. 6, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 9.8. 7, Clayton Tuchscherer, Dona Ana, N.M., 10.0. 8, (tie) Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah and Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 10.2. 10, Kody Woodward, Dupree, S.D., 10.4.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.4 seconds. 2, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 4.6. 3, Dustin Eguszuiza, Marianna, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 4.9. 4, (tie) Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla.; and Jhett and Bret Trenary, Salida, Colo.; 5.0. 6, (tie) Robert Ansley, Moriarity, N.M., and Shad Chadwick, Cave Creek, Ariz.; and Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla.; 5.2. (second round) 1, Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah and Thad Ward, Howell, Utah, 4.1. 2, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 4.2. 3, (tie) Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash.; and Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev.; 4.3. 5, Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., and Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, N.C., 4.4. 6, Philip McCoy, Beggs, Okla., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo.; 4.6. (total on two) 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland, City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 9.6. 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 10.2. 3, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 10.4. 4, Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 10.9. 5, (tie) Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas; and Garrett Tonozzi, Fruita, Colo., and Bret Tonozzi, Loma, Colo.; 11.4. 7, Tanner Baldwin, Vale, Ariz., and Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif., 15.3. 8, (tie) Lane Karney, Creston, Calif., and Dalton Pearce, San Luis Obispo, Calif.; and Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., and Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, N.C., 15.4. 10, Wade and Wylee Nelson, Faith, S.D., 16.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 88 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 86. 3, Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 85.5. 4, Chase Bennett, Goshen, Utah, 83. 5, (tie) Brady Nicholes, Hoytesville, Utah, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 82.5 each. (second round) 1, Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn., 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Xena Warrior. 2, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 85. 3, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 82.5. 4, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 82. 5, Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Utah, 81.5. 6, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 81. (total on two) 1, Will Smith, Marshall, Mo., 169. 2, Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, 168.5. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 166.5. 4, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 162.5. 5, Brady Nicholes, Hoytsville, Utah, 160. 6, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 159. 7, Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 158. 8, (tie) Jesse James Kirby, Dodge City, Kan., and Dylan Henson, Bloomfield, N.M., 157. 10, (tie) Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Idaho and Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo., 155.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 7.6. 2, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.8. 3, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.9. 4, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.0. 5, (tie) Will Howell, Stillwater, Okla.; J.D. McQuistion, Collinsville, Texas; and Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas; 8.1 each. (second round) 1, (tie) Caddo Lewellan, Morrison, Okla., and Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 7.9. 3, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.0. 4, Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo., 8.3. 5, (tie) Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.4. (total on two) 1, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 16.2. 2, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 16.6. 3, Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 16.8. 4, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 17.0. 5, Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 17.6. 6, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 17.9. 7, J.C. Malone, Hooper, Utah, 18.4. 8, Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas, 18.9. 9, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 19.0. 10, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., 19.2.

Women’s Barrel Race: (first round) 1, Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, Calif., 15.22 seconds. 2, Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc., 15.31. 3, Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 15.35. 4, (tie) Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, and Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 15.38 each. 6, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.41. (second round) 1, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 15.23. 2, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 15.34. 3, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 15.41. 4, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.46. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 15.49. 6, Rainy Pratt, Stephenville, Texas, 15.51. (total on two) 1, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 30.72. 2, Kali Parker, Wendell, Idaho, 30.80. 3, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 30.87. 4, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 30.95. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 31.03 6, tie) Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas, and Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 31.06 each. 8, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 31.13. 9, Trula Churchill, Valentine, Neb., 31.19. 10, Callahan Crossley, Hermiston, Ore., 31.22.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta, 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix White Smoke. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 86.5. 3, (tie) Mike Sparks, Caldwell, Idaho, and Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 85.5. 5, (tie) Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., and Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas; 85. 6, (tie) Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho and Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 83.5. (second round) 1, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 86 on Cervi Championship’s Slim Kitty. 2, (tie) Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta; Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas; and Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 85.5. 5, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 84.5. 6, Cole Melancon, Libert, Texas, 82. (total on two) 1, Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta, 173. 2, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 171. 3, Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas, 168.5. 4, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, and Wyatt Rogers, Tahlequah, Okla., 163. 6, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 161.5. 7, Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 160. 8, (tie) Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, and Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, 157. 10, Jacob Smith, LaSalle, Colo., 151.