A quick word about Ads and Ad Blockers

In the world today, a lot of folks are using ad blockers. I get it, I really do. In fact I use them on those sites that try to download 20-30 ads per page. However, here on WorldOfRodeo.com we only have a maximum of 3 ads on a page and they have been the reason I have been able to keep the site running now for 16 years without ever having to charge.

So if you don’t mind, please white-list WorldOfRodeo in your ad blocker and if you’d click on an ad every now and then that would also be a big help.

Thank you and God Bless

Hank