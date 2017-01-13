Rodeo Teams Will Take It To The Max At Fort Worth Super Shootout

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, January 13, 2017 – By Matt Brockman -The rodeo team with the best stuff will take home a large share of a $100,000 purse awarded at the legendary Fort Worth Super Shootout® Rodeo on January 19 at 7:30 p.m. Team Fort Worth will host seven other teams in five exciting rodeo events for a one-night spectacular during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The fast-paced, action-packed shootout rodeo is sponsored by Schaefer® “America’s Finest Ranchwear.”

“The Fort Worth Super Shootout rodeo is fun and easy for fans to follow,” said Stock Show President and General Manager, Brad Barnes. “We’re putting Team Fort Worth up against seven top flight rodeo teams for year-long bragging rights.”

Teams representing prestigious rodeos such as the National Western Stock Show (Denver), San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Rodeo Houston, Rodeo Austin, Calgary Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days will field contestants in bareback bronc riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing. All contestants will compete in an initial qualifying round and those with the four fastest times and highest scores will advance to a climatic championship round. A sneak peek at a few of the team members:

Team Rodeo Austin: Shane Proctor, Bull Rider – PRCA World Champ

Team Calgary: Mary Burger, Barrel Racer – Two-time WPRA World Champ

Team Cheyenne: Jacobs Crawley, Saddle Bronc Rider – PRCA World Champ

Team Denver: Jake Brown, Bareback Bronc Rider – National High School Champ

Team Fort Worth: Matt Reeves, Steer Wrestler – Five-Time Wrangler National Finals Qualifier

Team Rodeo Houston: Will Lowe, Bareback Bronc Rider – Three-Time PRCA World Champ

Team San Angelo: KC Jones, Steer Wrestler – Nine-Time Wrangler National Finals Qualifier