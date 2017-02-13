Saddle bronc riding at San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo dominated by another Crawley

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 12, 2017) -By Susan Kanode – There are a lot of factors that play into success at every rodeo, but at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the strategy of advancing through the brackets comes into play every day.

There are 10 contestants in each event competing for four spots in the semi-finals. Traveling partners don’t want to beat their buddy out of one of those coveted spots so they will often break up and enter different brackets.

That is the case with brothers Jacobs and Sterling Crawley who travel across the country together, compete against each other day in and day out, except at San Antonio. Jacobs, who lives at Boerne, Texas, and was the 2016 world champion entered this rodeo to compete in the first bracket. Sterling, from Stephenville, entered for the second.

Dominating Bracket 1, Jacobs won the first two rounds and tied for second in the third. He earned a total of $5,988 here so far. Bracket 2 started on Saturday night, had the second round of competition on Sunday afternoon and now it is Sterling who has made two victory laps around the AT&T Center.

“We can’t both win first and with just 10 guys here, it makes sense for us to split up,” Sterling said. “I’ve still got one more horse to go, but I’ve got enough money to get to the semis and we’ll see what happens.”

The brothers both competed at last year’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December. It was Jacobs’ sixth qualification and Sterling’s third. Jacobs is at the top of the world standings, Sterling is in 15th. San Antonio’s rodeo could change all of that.

“I think I’m riding better than ever,” Sterling, who has already won $4,562 here, said. “I’m having fun. It’d be awesome for it to continue here, the first short round (finals) that I’ve ever made in San Antone.”

Tie-down roper Cory Solomon knows exactly how it feels to earn a title here. He won the tie-down roping and $23,458 here in 2015. That helped him earn a berth at the NFR after a two-year hiatus. He’s now competed there four years and is hoping for number five.

Solomon won the second round of competition in Bracket 2. He also finished second Saturday night so he is assured a spot in the semi-finals as well with $3,992 in earnings here so far. Solomon is not currently in the world standings, so a big win here would certainly have an impact on his season.

The third round of Bracket 3 will start at 7 p.m. on Monday. At the conclusion of that rodeo, the top four contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding will be making plans to return for the Semi-Finals.

The following are results after the first performance of the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Complete results are available at sarodeo.com

Bracket 2, round 2 followed by total money —

Bareback Riding: 1, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 84.5 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Lil Devil, $2,281. 2, (tie) R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., and Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 and $1,426 each. 4, Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., 81, $571. (total money) 1, Rutherford, $4,27. 2, J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., $1,996. 3, Landingham, $1,711. 4, Colletti, $1,426.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jacob Schofner, Huntsville, Texas, 3.7 seconds, $2,281. 2, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 3.9, $1,711. 3, Brad Johnson, Reva, S.D., 4.3, $1,711. 4, Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev., 4.9, $570. (total money) 1, (tie) Guenthner and Lambert, $2,851 each. 3, Shofner, $2,281. 4, (tie) Johnson and Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, $1,711.

Team Roping: 1, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 5.0 seconds, $2,281. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., 5.1, $1,711. 3, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif., 5.5, $1,141. 4, Blaine vick, Dublin, Texas and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas, 5.8, $570. (total money) 1, (tie) Snow and Thorp; and Buckaloo and Woodard; $2,851 each. 3, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., $2,271. 4, Sherwood and Summers, $1,711.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Lane Cust, Sylvan Lake, Alberta, 86.5 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s No Show Jones, 86.5, $2,281. 2, (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 82.5 and $1,426 each. 4, (tie) Samuel Kelts, Millarville, Alberta, and Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 82, $285. (semi-finals qualifiers) 1, Crawley, $5,988. 2, (tie) Cust and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, $3,422. 4, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, $2,566.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 7.8 seconds, $2,281. 2, Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 9.1, $1,711. 3, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 9.4, $1,141. 4, Michael Otero, Krum, Texas, 14.1, $570. (total money) 1, Solomon, $3,992. 2, (tie) Sechrist and Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $2,281. 4, (tie) Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, and Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, $1,141.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Cassidy Kruse, Gillette, Wyo., 13.79 seconds, $2,281. 2, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 14.06, $1,711. 3, Nicole Riggle, Scottsdale, Ariz., 14.09, $1,141. 4, Jessie Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 14.09, $570. (total money) 1, Conrado, $3,992. 2, Kruse, $2,281. 3, Katie Pasco, Morro Bay, Calif., $1,711. 4, (tie) Nicole Riggle, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, $1,141.

Bull Riding: 1, (three rides) John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa., 85 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Blizzard, $2,471. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 82, $1,901. 3, Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 81.5, $1,331. (total money)1, Frost, $3,232. 2, (tie) Leinaweaver and Trevor Reiste, Linden, iowa, $2,471. 4, Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas, $1,901.