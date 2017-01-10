Sage Kimzey becomes PRCA’s youngest millionaire

COLORADO SPRINGS – Courtesy PRCA – The new year is still young, but bull rider Sage Kimzey is already making more history.

Thanks to the $5,955 Kimzey won in the 2017 world standings – which he earned in October and November of 2016 – he surpassed the million-dollar mark in career earnings with $1,003,819.

Kimzey became the PRCA’s youngest millionaire at 22 years, three months, two weeks old, retroactive to the final day of the 2016 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Polaris RANGER, Dec. 10. The previous youngest PRCA millionaire was Tuf Cooper at 23 years, 22 days.

“Any time you get to rewrite the record books it’s always pretty special,” Kimzey said. “This is something I wanted to do after I had my great rookie season. Any time you can earn a million doing anything, it is pretty incredible, but to do it at 22 years old is awesome. To be the youngest guy ever to do it shows that our sport is progressing and is getting better all the time.”

Kimzey has won the past three consecutive bull riding world championships. He’s the only cowboy to win world championships in his first three years of competing in the PRCA.

“I think my motivation and dedication to the sport of rodeo have been the keys to my success,” Kimzey said. “I definitely want to wear the gold again this year (2017). It’s a new season, and my reign is already over as far as I’m concerned. It’s time to put my nose back to the grindstone, stay on bulls and get back to the No. 1 spot and don’t let it go.”