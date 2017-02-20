San Antonio Rodeo contestants use opportunity to qualify for semi-finals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 18, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- The fifth and final Bracket of competition at the San Antonio Stock Show is well underway with two rounds completed in the AT&T Center on Sunday.

The third and final round will see that brackets all completed here on Monday. Contestants that have advanced to the semi-finals are making their travel plans to be back here and for some that competed in Bracket 5, they are planning to stay in the Alamo City.

Two of those contestants are team ropers Kelsey Parchman from Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell from Marshall, Texas. With Parchman doing the heading and Harrell heeling, they won a second-place check during the matinee, then has a first-place check with a 5.5 second run Sunday night. They have earned $3,992 and are the high-money winners so far in the bracket.

Harrell is a 3-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier who nearly made it a fourth last year. He finished the season in 18th place, just three spots out of the top 15 who compete at rodeo’s championships. He and Parchman are on a mission to get back there this year.

Parchman joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2008, the same year that Harrell qualified for his last NFR. One year later, Parchman made his only trip to Las Vegas. The roping partnership is working well for both of them in 2017. Harrell is currently 14th in the world standings and Parchman is 11th. Prior to San Antonio’s rodeo, they had won $11,564. They can add more to that here Monday night and then in the semi-finals.

Wyatt Maines, from Maple Creek, Saskatchewan is making the most of his first trip to the San Antonio Rodeo. Maines won the second round of bareback riding on Sunday night with an 81-point effort on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Grin & Bear It. That added $2,281 to his third-place finish from the afternoon rodeo. He is looking at a semi-finals qualification with $3,422.

Monday night’s rodeo will start in the AT&T Center at 7 p.m. The top four money earners in each of the events will fill the finals spots in the semi-finals which starts on Tuesday.

The following are results from the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Complete results are available at sarodeo.com

Bracket 5, round 1 —

Bareback Riding: 1, Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., 84.5 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Dirty Rags, $2,281. 2, Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., 83.5, $1,711. 3, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 81, $1,141. 4, Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 77, $570.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 4.3 seconds, $2,281. 2, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 4.4, $1,711.3, John Henry Franzen, Riverton, Wyo., 4.6, $1,141. 4, (tie) Dirk tavenner, Rigby, Idaho and Cody Pratt, Pueblo, Colo., 4.9, $285 each.

Team Roping: 1, Nathan McWhorter, Telephone, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 5.1, $2,281. 2, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 10.2, $1,711. 3, Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo.; and Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Tyler Domingue, De Kalb, Texas, 15.2, $855 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 83 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Moon Hawk, $2,281. 2, Nat Stratton, Goodwell, Okla., 82, $1,711. 3, Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont., 81, $1,141. 4, Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 79, $570.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Jerrad Hofstetter, Shallowater, Texas, 8.0 seconds, $2,281. 2, (tie) Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., and Robert Mathis, Mart, Texas, 8.5, $1,426. 4, Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta, 10.1, $570.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo., and Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 14.09, $1,996 each. 3, Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 14.23, $1,141. 4, Sabra O’Quinn, Ocalla, Fla., 14.33, $570.

Bull Riding: 1, Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., 87.5 points on Hurst Pro Rodeo’s Cimarron, $2,281. 2, Markus Mariluch, 87, $1,711. 3, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 85, $1,141. 4, Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, La., 82.5, $570.

Bracket 5, round 2 followed by total money —

Bareback Riding: 1, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 81 points on Cervi Brother’s Rodeo’s Grin and Bear It, $2,281. 2, Tucker zing, Glendive, Mont., 78, $1,711. 3, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 76, $1,141. 4, Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., 73, $570. (total money) 1, Maines, $3,422. 2, Schlegel, $2,851. 3, (tie) Zingg and Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., $1,711 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 3.9 seconds, $2,281. 2, (tie) Timmy Sparing, Helena, Mont., and Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 4.0, $1,426 each. 4, Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla., 4.1, $570. (total money) 1, (tie) Peek and Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, $2,281 each. 3, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., $1,711. 4, (tie) Sparing and Knowles, $1,426.

Team Roping: 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 5.5 seconds, $2,281. 2, Clay Ullery, Two Hills, Alberta and John Philipp, Washington, Texas, 6.0, $1,711. 3, J.B. lord and Levi lord, Sturgis, S.D., 6.1, $1,141. 4, Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 7.0, $570. (total money) 1, Parchman and Harrell, $3,992. 2, Nathan McWhorter, Telephone, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, $2,281. 3, Ullery and Philipp, $1,711. 4, Blasingame and Fillmore, $1,426.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Nat Stratton, Goodwell, Okla., 79.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Living the Hi Life, $2,281. 2, Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif., 79, $1,711. 3, (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, and Sam Spreadborough, Snyder, Texas, 77, $855 each. (total money) 1, Stratton, $3,991. 2, Wright, $3,136. 3, LaDuke, $1,711. 4, Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont., $1,141.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 8.5 seconds, $2,281. 2, (tie) Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., and J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah, 8.7, $1,425 each. 4, Marshall Leonard, Shongaloo, La., 10.8, $570. (total money) 1, (tie) Etbauer and Jerrad Hofstetter, Shallowater, Texas, $2,281 each. 3, (tie) Santos; Malone; Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo.; and Robert Mathis, Mart, Texas, $1,426 each.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., 14.11, $2,281. 2, Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo., 14.12, $1,711. 3, Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 14.21, $1,141. 4, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 14.34, $570. (total money) 1, Bessert, $3,707. 2, O’Quinn, $2,851. 3, Yates, $2,281. 4, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas,a $1,996.

Bull Riding: 1, no rides. (total money) 1, Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., $2,851. 2, Markus Mariluch, Daingerfield, Texas, $2,281. 3, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, $1,711. 4, Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, La., $1,141.