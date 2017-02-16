San Antonio Semi-Finals looking good for tie-down roper and barrel racer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 15, 2017) -By Susan Kanode – Tie-down roper Shane Hanchey has some ground to make up in the world standings and there’s not a better place to do that than here at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo.

The Sulphur, La., resident has two consecutive wins in the AT&T Center and will be back here for the Semi-Finals. The wins gave the 2013 world champion $4,562 in earnings here. San Antonio’s advancement through the brackets into the semi-finals and the finals is based on money won. So are the championships so from the first performance through the last, contestants are looking at dollars.

“I love the way this rodeo is set up,” Hanchey said. “I got to go play golf today. It’s good to be in one place for three nights and it’s a rodeo that doesn’t penalize you for making a mistake. This year has just been a better year than I’ve had before and I’ve been coming here a long time.”

Hanchey joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2009. The next year, he won the rodeo in Fort Worth, came here and finished in a tie for sixth place. That was the first of seven years that he qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

He is a huge sports fan, so for him the bonus is being able to rope in the AT&T Center home of the San Antonio Spurs. He even has a Kawai Leonard jersey in his collection of sports memorabilia.

“When I was making my victory lap, I couldn’t help but think about the Spurs playing basketball here,” Hanchey added. “I’d love to meet the coach and hear what he has to say about a rodeo in his arena.”

The tie-down roping competition is tight in Bracket 3. Along with Hanchey, two other ropers have won twice. Texans Marty Yates from Stephenville, and Stetson Vest from Childress both have total earnings of $2,851. Hanchey won the second round with a 7.1-second run. He had watched Vest stop the clock in 7.5 and Yates in 7.2.

In the first round, Hanchey was 7.3. Vest finished in second with an 8.0 and Yates was third with 8.3. The rest of the field is fighting for the fourth spot to advance to the semi-finals.

Barrel racer Amberleigh Moore from Keizer, Ore., also has two wins to her credit here. Riding her mare Paige, she stopped the clock in 13.98 seconds for the second-round win. She is the only barrel racer in this bracket to have a time under 14 seconds so far. She has total earnings of $4,562 as well.

Bracket 3 continues here on Thursday night with one more opportunity for contestants to get a check and move into the semi-finals which start on Feb. 21.

The following are results after the first performance of the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Complete results are available at sarodeo.com

Bracket 3, round 2 followed by total money —

Bareback Riding: 1, Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 87 points on Three Hills Rodeo’s Bay City Kitty, $2,281. 2, (tie) Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah and Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 85 and $1,426 each. 4, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 84.5, $570. (total money) 1, Vold, $3,992. 2, Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah, $2,281. 3, Aus, $1,711. 4, (tie) Bennett and Brown, $1,426.

Steer Wrestling: 1, J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn., 4.1 seconds, $2,281. 2, Justin Schaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 4.2, $1,711. 3, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 4.6, $1,141. 4, (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., and Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 4.7 and $285 each. (total money) 1, Waguespack, $3,422. 2, Stuxness, $2,281. 3, (tie) Shaffer and Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., $1,711.

Team Roping: 1, Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif., and Wyatt Cox, Arroyo Grande, Calif., 4.5, $2,281. 2, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 4.7, $1,711. 3, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.8, $1,141. 4, Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz., and Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas, 5.0, $570. (total money) 1, Mitchell and Cox, $3,422. 2, Rogers and Minor, $2,851. 3, Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., $2,281. 4, Simpson and Buhler, $1,711.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Tokyo Bubbles, $2,281. 2, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 82.5, $1,711. 3, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 80.5, $1,141. 4, Luke Butterfield, Ponoka, Alberta, 79, $570. (total money) 1, Braden, $3,992. 2, Ryder Wright, $2,280. 3, Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, $1,711. 4, (tie) Rusty Wright and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, $1,141 each.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 7.1 seconds, $2,281. 2, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 7.2, $1,711. 3, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 7.5, $1,711. 4, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.4, $570. (total money) 1, Hanchey, $4,562. 2, (tie) Yates and Vest, $2,851 each. 4, (tie) Smith and Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, $570..

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.98, $2,281. 2, Carly Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 14.82, $1,711. 3, Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D., 14.23, $1,141. 4, Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 14.37, $570. (total money) 1, Moore, $4,562. 2, Thomas, $2,281. 3, (tie) Richardson and Jana Bean, $1,711 each.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Jeffrey Joseph Ramagos, Zachary, La., 85 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Blizzard, $2,471. 2, Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5, $1,901. 3, Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla., 76, $1,331. (total money) 1, Ramagos, $2,471. 2, Bart Miller, Pleasanton, Neb., $2,281. 3, (tie) Jacoby and Murray, $1,901.