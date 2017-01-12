Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo Leaders

Courtesy PRCA

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Steven Dent, 84 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Sooner Nation; 2. Justin Miller, 82; 3. Pascal Isabelle, 79; 4. Cody Kiser, 77; 5. J.D. Aquilina, 75; 6. Connor Hamilton, 73.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Tanner Milan, 3.6 seconds; 2. Cash Myers, 3.9; 3. (tie) Logan Gledhill, Chance Howard, Wyatt Jurney and Cade Staton, 4.2 each.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Hawkins Boyce, 77 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Crossfire; 2. Shade Etbauer, 71; 3. Justin Lawrence, 70; 4. Nick Shenold, 69; 5. Tate Thybo, 68; 6. Colt Gordon, 62.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Scott Kormos, 7.7 seconds; 2. Clint Nyegaard, 8.0; 3. Derrick Traylor, 8.5; 4. (tie) EJ Roberts, Reese Riemer and Joseph Parsons, 8.6 each.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Brooke Rix, 15.39 seconds; 2. Shelby Janssen, 15.41; 3. (tie) Madeline Dickens and Lori Todd, 15.42 each; 5. (tie) Sarah Rose McDonald, Tracy Nowlin and Rachel Rule, 15.50 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Travis Mills, 10.9 seconds, $1,984; 2. Trevor Brazile, 11.5, $1,725; 3. Jarrett Blessing, 11.7, $1,467; 4. Marty Jones, 12.0, $1,208; 5. Tuf Cooper, 12.3, $949; 6. Kelly Casebolt, 12.4, $690; 7. Stephen Stransky, 12.7, $431; 8. Brent Lewis, 13.1, $173. Second round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 9.9 seconds, $1,984; 2. (tie) Guy Allen and Jess Tierney, 10.6, $1,596 each; 4. (tie) Ty Tillard and Bryce Davis, 10.8, $1,078 each; 6. Chance Kelton, 11.1, $690; 7. Brodie Poppino, 11.2, $431; 8. Troy Tillard, 11.6, $173. Third round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 9.9 seconds, $1,984; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 10.2, $1,725; 3. Scott Snedecor, 10.5, $1,467; 4. Troy Tillard, 10.7, $1,208; 5. Shay Good, 10.8, $949; 6. (tie) Brian Garr, Kim Ziegelgruber and Stephen Stransky, 11.1, $431 each. Average: 1. Tuf Cooper, 32.1 seconds on three head, $2,976; 2. Stephen Stransky, 35.7, $2,588; 3. Travis Mills, 38.1, $2,200; 4. Cash Myers, 39.0, $1,812; 5. Shay Good, 39.2, $1,423; 6. JoJo LeMond, 39.8, $1,035; 7. Trevor Brazile, 40.1, $647; 8. Mike Chase, 40.3, $259.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Tyler McVay, 87 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s The Gift; 2. Troy Garcia, 82; 3. Tyler Hessman, 75; 4. Colby Hill, 74; 5. Markus Mariluch, 72; 6. Lane Lasley, 70.