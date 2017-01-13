Second generation bronc rider Shade Etbauer excels at National Western

DENVER (January 12, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- With a two-time world champion saddle bronc rider for a father, it’s no surprise that Shade Etbauer is doing well at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Shade is the son of Robert Etbauer who won world titles in 1990 and 91. He leads the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rookie of the Year standings and could add to that here.

During the first performance of the rodeo, Etbauer, from Goodwell, Okla., rode Mo Betta Rodeo’s Sue City Sue for 85.5 points. That took the early lead in the saddle bronc riding. While he is unlikely to stay in first place in the round, his score is high enough that he could get a check. He also gets to ride again.

All of the events here feature two full rounds of competition. Scores and times are added together and the athletes with the fastest total time or the highest total scores will advance to the U.S. Bank Championship Finals on Jan. 22.

Etbauer rides here again at the second performance. If he gets another good score, he will be a favorite to advance to the finals and can add his name to the family legacy of bronc riders who have competed in the Denver Coliseum. His uncles, world champion, Billy Etbauer and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Dan Etbauer competed here for many years. Shade’s older brother Trell Etbauer has competed in saddle bronc riding here before but is only entered in the steer wrestling and tie-down roping. He was also here during the first performance.

Trell Etbauer was not as successful as his younger brother. He had a 23.3-second run in the steer wrestling and then was 14.7 in the tie-down roping. He also has another opportunity here and will be looking to improve those times and win some money in the second round.

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action continues here on Friday with two performances at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

First Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Jordan Pelton, Halliday, S.D., 82 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Cash Creek. 2, Kelly Timberman, Mills, Wyo., 73. 3, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 71. 4, Hunter Carlson, Sheridan, Wyo., 67.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jacob Schoffner, Huntsville, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, 8.9. 3, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 11.5. 4, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 11.6.

Team Roping: 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Texas and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 4.6 seconds. 2, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.7. 3, Robert Ansley, Moriarity, N.M., and Shad Chadwick, Cave Creek, Ariz., 5.2. 4, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Matt Casner, Cody, Neb., 5.6.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 85.5 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Sue City Sue. 2, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 81.5. 3, Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D., 70. 4, Taygen Schuelke, Newell, S.D., 63.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, J.C. Malone, Hooper, Utah, 9.1 seconds. 2, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 9.7. 3, Cheyenne Harper, Iowa, La., 12.6. 4, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 14.7.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 15.38 seconds. 2, Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas, 15.77. 3, Megan McLeod-Sprague, Marsing, Idaho, 15.80. 4, Abby Penson, Blossom, Texas, 15.86.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Jake Gowdy, Bristow, Okla., 82.5 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Bucket Head. 2, Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, 77.