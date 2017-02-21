Spencer Wright at top of leaderboard at San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 20, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- Saddle bronc rider Spencer Wright will be joining three family members for the Semifinals of the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo thanks to his performance in Bracket 5.

He won the third round of the bracket with an 85.5-point ride on Andrews Rodeo’s Catwalk to add $2,281 to his earnings here giving him a total of $5,418. He is the highest money winner out of the bracket and will now join his brother, nephew and brother-in-law in their quests to take a saddle bronc riding championship home to Milford, Utah.

Spencer Wright won a world title in 2014. He qualified for the Wrangler National Finals (NFR) again in 2015. Last year he was 44th, way outside of the top 15 that compete at the NFR, but high enough to give him the chance to compete here.

The upcoming semifinals will see a lot of family action. Brothers Joshua and Jonathan Torres, from Ocala, Florida stopped the clock in 4.9 seconds to win the third round in the team roping in Bracket 5. The $2,281 they earned was enough to get them back in the AT&T Center to rope again. Twins Jake and Jim Ross Cooper, who were born and raised at Monument, N.M., are also roping in the semifinals.

Along with the Wrights, brothers Jacobs and Sterling Crawley will be competing in the saddle bronc riding. Jacobs, the 2015 world champion lives less than an hour from the AT&T Center at Boerne. Sterling is three hours farther north at Stephenville. Joe and Josh Frost, also brothers, from Randlett, Utah, have qualified in the bull riding. Joe was the big money winner out of all the brackets when he was the only man to ride a bull in the third round. He starts the semifinals with $8,934, a huge advantage as contestants will qualify for Saturday night’s championships based on money won.

There will be two rounds in each of the semifinals here beginning on Tuesday night. The five contestants with the highest total money in each of the events from Semifinals 1 and Semifinals 2 will advance to the Finals on Feb. 25.

The following are results from the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year.

Bracket 5, round 3 followed by total money —

Bareback Riding: 1, Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., 82 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Dust Storm, $2,281. 2, Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 81, $1,711. 3, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 75, $1,141. 4, Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., 74, $570. (total money) 1, Schlegel, $5,132. 2, Maines, $4,562. 3, (tie) Breuer and Brown, $2,281 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla., 3.6 seconds, $2,281. 2, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 3.9, $1,711. 3, (tie) Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., and Tom Lewis, Levi, Utah, 4.0, $855 each. (total money) 1, Peek and Lewis, $3,136. 3, Frey, $2,851. 4, Tavenner, $1,996.

Team Roping: 1, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.9 seconds, $2,281. 2, Jake Orman, Prairie View, Miss., and Tyler Domingue, De Kalb, Texas, 5.6, $1,711. 3, Adam Rose, Willard, Mo., and J.W. Beck, Moville, Iowa, 5.9, $1,141. 4, Clay Ullery, Two Hills, Alberta, and John Philipp, Washington, Texas, 6.3, $570. (total money) 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, $3,992. 2, Orman and Domingue, $2,566. 3, (tie) Torres and Torres; and Nathan McWhorter, Telephone, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas; $2,281 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 85.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk, $2,281. 2, Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont., 81.5, $1,711. 3, Nat Stratton, Goodwell, Okla., 76, $1,141. 4, Brady Nicholes, Hoytsville, Utah, 72, $570. (total money) 1, Wright, $5,418. 2, Stratton, $5,132. 3, Smith, $2,851. 4, Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif., $1,711.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Albert, 8.0 seconds, $2,851. 2, Jerrad Hofstetter, Shallowater, Texas, 8.1, $1,711. 3, J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah, 8.7, $1,141. 4, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 10.6, $570. (total money) 1, Hofstetter, $3,992. 2, Grant, $2,851. 3, Malone, $2,566. 4, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., $2,281.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Benette Little, Ardmore, Okla., 14.12 seconds, $2,281. 2, Brenda Mays, Terrebonne, Ore., 14.18, $1,711. 3, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 14.22, $1,141. 4, Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo., 14.26, $570. (total money) 1, Bessert, $4,277. 2, Schuster, $3,136. 3, Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., $2,851. 4, Little, $2,281.

Bull Riding: 1, Roscoe Jarboe, new Plymouth, Idaho, 88.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rawhide Jacket, $2,281. 2, Ednei Caminhas, Denton, Texas, 82, $1,711. 3, Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, La., 81, $1,141. 4, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 79, $570. (total money) 1, (tie) Jarboe and Ty Wallace, collbran, Colo., $2,851 each. 3, (tie) Portenier and Markus Mariluch, Daingerfield, Texas, $2,281.